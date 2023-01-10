Read full article on original website
Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two familiar faces for Bay County now have new roles in Tallahassee. After serving on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts recently won the race for State House District 6. That’s the seat Sen. Jay Trumbull held before moving to the upper chamber last fall, winning the District 2 seat.
Rescue Mission Reopening Ribbon Cutting
The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. South Walton Hiring Struggle.
Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades. Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard. “So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas,...
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position
The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
Panama City to spend $175K for forensic audit after director arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders have voted on a contract with Warren Averett for a forensic audit, as part of a lengthy investigation into Former Panama City Director Michael Johnson who was charged with money laundering of $100,000. The contract includes a description of the scope and firm...
Walton County Tourism Department hosting job fair to keep up with tourism demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is quickly becoming one of the top vacation destinations in the country. To keep up with the tourism demand, the Walton County Tourism Department is hosting a Hospitality and Service Industry job fair. “In 2021, we brought in over 5 million visitors,” Nicole...
Here’s a look at big projects planned for PCB
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - With more cars on the roads and more people on the sand, Panama City Beach just keeps growing. Mayor Mark Sheldon said they’re doing what they can to expand along with it. The to-do list is long but you have to start somewhere.
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
Rams clobber Arnold on hardwood Monday
Amongst the rubble of a fire a diamond in the rough was found.
Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs
Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.
The Governor Stone’s completion date delayed
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It may take a bit longer than expected to restore a local historical vessel. The Governor Stone is an 1877 sailing schooner that was heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael. However, The Friends of The Governor Stone, Inc. and the Stone Loft Boat Shop out of St Andrews are working to rebuild her. The project began last spring. The Governor Stone is at St. Andrew School along Bayview Ave. in Panama City.
Attorney clears Lynn Haven Police Chief
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A labor attorney for the city of Lynn Haven investigated allegations against the city’s police chief and found that while he had texted inappropriate comments, his actions did not meet the threshold required to terminate his employment. The attorney, J. David Marsey, also said he found no evidence that Chief […]
Lynn Haven Shooting LIVE w/ Victoria Scott
Wind Advisory issued ahead of approaching front, strong storms expected later today
A Wind Advisory has been issued for the region near Panama City west to Pensacola and the Central Gulf Coast. Early on Thursday, a developing storm system was pushing through the Central Plains and into the Mississippi Valley. This storm is expected to sustain a squall line of potentially dangerous thunderstorms: Those storms remain forecasted to impact the Florida Panhandle Thursday afternoon and evening.
Georgia man arrested in Bay Co. for stealing vehicle, leading deputies on chase
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials say Lee is at a local hospital getting checked out. Arrest and charges will follow after his medical attention. A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle and leading deputies on a chase. The Bay County Sheriff’s Office said its Bay Real-Time...
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
30A businesses looking to hire ahead of busy season
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many businesses across the county have been facing staffing challenges for the past year, from high turnover to finding qualified employees. While some share those struggles, many employers along County Road 30A in south Walton County said they are generally doing well. “We are definitely...
