Led by Jakob Thelle’s return, Hawaii men’s volleyball back for more in 2023

Even after winning two consecutive national championships, a Big West Player of the Year award and earning his undergraduate degree, University of Hawaii setter Jakob Thelle wasnâ€™t ready to call it a college career.

After turning down multiple lucrative offers to play volleyball professionally, Thelle is back for one final season as a fifth-year senior.

As Thelle puts it, he wasnâ€™t ready to leave an opportunity to suit up for Hawaii on the table.

â€œFor me, itâ€™s pretty much everything,â€� Thelle said. â€œI always wanted to come back for another year and max out my years in Hawaii just because I love the people so much and culture, I just love being a part of the menâ€™s volleyball team and representing more than yourself and for me personally, I had a chance to go somewhere (professionally) but I knew that Iâ€™d regret so much if I didnâ€™t take the opportunity to be here so that was kind of my motivation to stay another year.â€�

Thelle is the unquestioned leader of a team that returns all seven starters from its 2022 campaign. Heâ€™s also the early favorite to win national Player of the Year following the pro departure of Long Beach State star Alex Nikolov.

â€œIt shows how much they care about the program, representing the state of Hawaii,â€� Hawaii head coach Charlie Wade said players such as Thelle. â€œHe had a nice offer in Italy and other professional offers, as did a handful of the guys. I think it just shows how much they care about the program and love representing the state of Hawaii.â€�

Another player who turned down pro overtures was outside hitter/opposite Spyros Chakas, who also figures to be an instrumental part of the UH attack.

â€œIt wasnâ€™t hard for me,â€� Chakas said of the decision to come back. â€œIâ€™ve come here for the goal of finishing school and to get a degree first and then being around this group of guys, we just have so much fun together and of course, coming back knowing all my friends are coming back and being in the same team again, having such good ambitions, I didnâ€™t hesitate at all.â€�

Hawaiiâ€™s season opens on Thursday against Ball State at 7 p.m. at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. The Rainbow Warriors and Cardinals play again on Friday, which will also serve as banner night for UH.