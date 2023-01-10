ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies

The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2023 Breakout College Football Freshmen

Picking breakout freshmen in college football is never easy, because predicting who's going to navigate the immense learning curve is a crapshoot. It can take time for even the most talented players to click. Sometimes, though, guys prove they're better than their ranking right off the bat. Getting to school early and going through a spring practice before your first season helps, but it's not essential.
COLORADO STATE
Bleacher Report

Complete Guide to 2023 College Football Offseason

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again, as the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU brought the 2022 college football season to a close. Unfortunately, when the clock hit double zeros in that game, it meant that the college football offseason is officially here. But the 2023 college football season...
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview

The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early Heisman Trophy Candidates for 2023

Yeah, sure, Georgia is still celebrating its 2022 national title. But have you thought about the 2023 Heisman Trophy race?. Joking aside, the lovely college football community is constantly looking ahead. The moment this recent season ended, our attention rapidly shifted to key players and teams for the 2023 campaign.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'

The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Report: TCU's Garrett Riley to Be Hired as Clemson OC After Brandon Streeter Firing

Clemson is expected to bring aboard TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position after firing OC Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low reported the news on Riley. The deal between Riley and Clemson could be finalized imminently, per Rittenberg.
CLEMSON, SC
Bleacher Report

Northwestern Investigating Alleged Hazing by Football Team After 2022 Season

Northwestern is investigating an allegation that hazing occurred within the football program following the 2022 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the Big Ten school initiated an investigation that will be conducted by attorney Maggie Hickey of the ArentFox Schiff law firm and is expected to include interviews of players and coaches.
EVANSTON, IL

