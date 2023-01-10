Read full article on original website
The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Report: Georgia Losing Former Five-Star Recruit To Transfer Portal
Times are good right now for the Georgia Bulldogs, who steamrolled TCU 65-7 on Monday night to win their second consecutive national championship. Of course, now that the 2022 season is over, the team's focus has already shifted to 2023 and trying to pull off a three-peat. The Bulldogs appear to ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Former Auburn quarterback Zach Calzada finds transfer destination
Former Tigers quarterback Zach Calzada has found his new home. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported on Tuesday that Calzada plans on transferring to Incarnate Word. The Cardinals will be Calzada’s third team in his college career, following Texas A&M and Auburn. To say Calzada’s Auburn tenure was uneventful may...
CBS Sports
2023 Georgia Bulldogs college football national championship gear includes t-shirts, hats and hoodies
The Georgia Bulldogs put on a dominant performance against the TCU Horned Frogs to secure their second consecutive college football national championship. The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and didn't look back, leading 38-7 at half and eventually winning 65-7. Georgia is the first team to defend its national championship successfully since Alabama accomplished the feat in 2011-12. The victory also marked the fourth national title in Georgia football history. Now, you can get Georgia Bulldogs College Football Playoff National Championship gear here.
Bleacher Report
Atlanta's Mercedez-Benz Stadium Would Host Possible Neutral-Site AFC Title Game
The AFC Championship Game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, if the NFL needs a neutral site for a potential Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs matchup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Thursday. Sal Capaccio of WGR 550 first reported on Wednesday that Atlanta was a...
Bleacher Report
Top Men's College Basketball Programs in Danger of Missing the 2023 NCAA Tournament
Kentucky has won eight men's college basketball national championships, Villanova has won it all in two of the past six tournaments and Michigan has been an NCAA tournament regular for more than a decade. But each of those (normally) top teams is in danger of missing the 2023 dance. Typically...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early Predictions for 2023 Breakout College Football Freshmen
Picking breakout freshmen in college football is never easy, because predicting who's going to navigate the immense learning curve is a crapshoot. It can take time for even the most talented players to click. Sometimes, though, guys prove they're better than their ranking right off the bat. Getting to school early and going through a spring practice before your first season helps, but it's not essential.
Bleacher Report
Complete Guide to 2023 College Football Offseason
The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again, as the Bulldogs' 65-7 victory over TCU brought the 2022 college football season to a close. Unfortunately, when the clock hit double zeros in that game, it meant that the college football offseason is officially here. But the 2023 college football season...
Bleacher Report
Charles White Dies at Age 64; Former USC RB Won Heisman Trophy in 1979
Former USC football star Charles White died from cancer Wednesday at the age of 64, the school announced:. The running back won the Heisman Trophy in 1979 and was a key part of the 1978 Trojans that won a national championship. White was a first-round draft pick by the Cleveland...
Bleacher Report
Georgia's Darnell Washington Declares for 2023 NFL Draft After Winning National Title
Darnell Washington won two college football national championships during his time at Georgia. Now he is pursuing his dream of an NFL career. The tight end announced Thursday he is declaring for the 2023 draft:. Washington arrived at Georgia as a 5-star prospect in the 2020 recruiting class, per 247Sports'...
Bleacher Report
Best NFL Landing Spots for 2023 NFL Draft's 2nd- and 3rd-Tier QB Prospects
Every NFL draft investment in a quarterback brings the potential to find something special. For years, this approach hung its hat on Tom Brady being the greatest of all time after being a sixth-round selection. A new example can be thrown into the mix based on this season's postseason setup.
Bleacher Report
49ers Rumors: DeMeco Ryans Eyed by Panthers for Head Coach Interview
The Carolina Panthers reportedly plan to interview San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans for their head coaching vacancy. Joe Person of The Athletic reported the Panthers requested permission from the 49ers to conduct the interview Thursday. The Denver Broncos and Houston Texans have also sought permission to interview the rising assistant.
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early Heisman Trophy Candidates for 2023
Yeah, sure, Georgia is still celebrating its 2022 national title. But have you thought about the 2023 Heisman Trophy race?. Joking aside, the lovely college football community is constantly looking ahead. The moment this recent season ended, our attention rapidly shifted to key players and teams for the 2023 campaign.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL RB Peyton Hillis off Ventilator, Recovering After Swimming Accident
Former NFL running back Peyton Hillis has been taken off a ventilator and is recovering well after suffering a swimming accident while saving his two children who were caught in a riptide last week. "A hero. So proud of this man and so incredibly grateful for family and this incredible...
Bleacher Report
Ravens' Lamar Jackson Addresses PCL Injury, Says Knee Remains 'Unstable'
The Baltimore Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the quarterback provided an update on his health Thursday. He tweeted that his knee is still "unstable" after he suffered a Grade 2 PCL sprain that was a "borderline" Grade 3 injury. He said there is "inflammation surrounding my knee" but noted he is "on the road to recovery."
Bleacher Report
Report: Ravens' Lamar Jackson Expected to Miss Wild Card Game vs. Bengals with Injury
The Baltimore Ravens are expected to be without quarterback Lamar Jackson for Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Jackson suffered a sprained PCL in his team's Week 13 win over the Denver Broncos and was unable to return, missing the Ravens' final five games of the regular season.
Bleacher Report
Report: TCU's Garrett Riley to Be Hired as Clemson OC After Brandon Streeter Firing
Clemson is expected to bring aboard TCU offensive coordinator Garrett Riley for the same position after firing OC Brandon Streeter earlier Thursday. Larry Williams of Tiger Illustrated and ESPN's Adam Rittenberg and Chris Low reported the news on Riley. The deal between Riley and Clemson could be finalized imminently, per Rittenberg.
Bleacher Report
Northwestern Investigating Alleged Hazing by Football Team After 2022 Season
Northwestern is investigating an allegation that hazing occurred within the football program following the 2022 season. ESPN's Adam Rittenberg reported the Big Ten school initiated an investigation that will be conducted by attorney Maggie Hickey of the ArentFox Schiff law firm and is expected to include interviews of players and coaches.
