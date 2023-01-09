ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

City of Harlingen launches grant program to improve storefronts

Valley Morning Star
Valley Morning Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mNgLJ_0k9Bxuc300
Shoppers line up along Jackson Avenue in downtown Harlingen on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021. (Maricela Rodriguez/Valley Morning Star)

HARLINGEN — The City of Harlingen has announced a new small-business matching grant program called Revitalize Harlingen designed to stimulate overhauls of business storefronts, encourage job retention and stimulate economic activity.

The collaboration between the administration of Mayor Norma Sepulveda and the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. has launched the 50-50 small-business matching grant program.

“I’m proud to collaborate with the Harlingen Economic Development Corp. to launch this initiative that will revitalize small businesses in the City of Harlingen,” Sepulveda said. “I look forward to seeing this program succeed and expanding it to other areas of Harlingen. Residents, visitors, and business owners alike will be pleased to see signage, landscaping, and other exterior improvements offered through this new initiative.”

The new grant funds will first target the following areas of the city West Jackson to West Harrison Ave, West Van Buren to West Jackson, West Harrison to M Street, West Tyler to M Street, and F Street to West Jackson.

To see if a business qualifies, go online to https://harlingenedc.com/revitalize-harlingen.

“The main goal of Revitalize Harlingen is to rejuvenate targeted areas in the city that need revitalizing,” said Beverly Loftus, interim CEO of the Harlingen EDC. “The benefits from the grant funds will encourage reinvestment by small businesses to attract more customers and increase revenues.”

“While some businesses may not fall within the improvement zone, the Harlingen EDC may consider additional areas as more funds become available,” Loftus added

The matching grant funds are designed to incentivize property owners to undertake exterior site improvements. Property owners or tenants can apply for reimbursement of up to 50 percent of their total exterior project costs with a maximum cap of $10,000.

A pre-approval application must be submitted and eligibility is contingent upon approval.

“As a real estate professional, I understand the value of property and improvements made to the exterior of a business, restoring and enhancing adds value to a business,” said Eric Ziehe, president of the HEDC board. “I’ve seen this program work in our downtown area and we need to reach out to the qualifying businesses, who could use this matching grant.”

The new program being administered by HEDC comes about three years after the agency announced a pool of $1 million for HELP for Small Business during the height of the pandemic.

Zero-interest loans totaling $489,000 went out to more than 50 businesses in the city. The HEDC board later approved a measure to absorb the half-million in expenditure, in effect freeing qualifying businesses from having to repay the loans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ValleyCentral

McAllen officials to hear residents’ ideas at community meeting

McALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of McAllen is developing an updated comprehensive plan and wants residents to share their thoughts through an organized community meeting. McAllen city officials will gather at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at the McAllen Public Library auditorium to receive feedback, thoughts and ideas from city residents as to what […]
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

McAllen residents address improvements in the community

MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — “I just hope the city takes it and doesn’t shelve it. Like she said they, you know, as possible because I think they’ve done a lot of that in the past.” Said Ann Tafel a resident of McAllen. Longtime residents like Tafel gathered at the McAllen Public Library. They heard from […]
MCALLEN, TX
News 12

Brownsville residents fight to save local mural dedicated to 9/11 victim

A group of Brownsville neighbors is fighting to keep up a mural in their neighborhood dedicated to a 9/11 victim. For the last 37 years, Jestine Roper has watched all sorts of fruits, flowers and veggies grow in her local community garden, including a large mural that immortalizes some of the garden's founding members.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Efforts underway to finish Nolana Loop expansion

Efforts are underway to finish expanding Nolana Loop. Nolana Loop is no stranger to traffic, especially east of Raul Longoria Road — that's where the road converts from five lanes to only two. Elizabeth Lara owns a business on Nolana, just east of there. She has been there for...
valleybusinessreport.com

McAllen ISD Community Ready For Health Challenge

In a continuous effort to promote health and wellness, McAllen ISD is now participating in the annual It’s Time Texas Community Challenge. The district has finished at the top of the state standings in the Medium School District category each of the past two years. “On behalf of the...
MCALLEN, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Podcast: How Harlingen became more development friendly

HARLINGEN, Texas – Builders, developers, engineers and surveyors say they like what is happening in Harlingen these days. The City of Harlingen, led by Mayor Norma Sepulveda, has streamlined procedures so that is easier to build in the city, representatives of the building community say. Before Mayor Sepulveda took...
HARLINGEN, TX
KRGV

Free food giveaway to be held for Valley veterans

There will be a free food giveaway for Valley veterans Thursday. It is going to be set up at the McAllen VA Outpatient Clinic on east Hackberry Avenue. The event starts at 9 a.m. and ends at 11 a.m. A VA identification card is required for those planning on attending.
MCALLEN, TX
ValleyCentral

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise: This free program aims to help

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Catalytic converter theft is skyrocketing across the nation and one Valley police department is taking extra steps to protect residents’ vehicles. The Brownsville Police Department is starting a program to log residents’ catalytic converter into their system by imprinting a serial number. If a vehicle’s catalytic converter is stolen and turns […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

Alamo bakery struggling amid rising cost of eggs

One local bakery is struggling to keep prices down despite the high cost of a key ingredient: eggs. Maria Elena Lopez runs El Manjar Bakery in Alamo with the help of her family. They've been in business for almost 14 years, and Maria Elena Lopez’s son says it’s been tough to maintain their prices when the cost of eggs is so high.
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

La Joya appoints new city attorney

LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of La Joya appointed a new city attorney at its board meeting Tuesday. Attorney Isaac V. Sulemana was appointed the new city attorney, according to the city’s Facebook page. La Joya Mayor Isidro Casanova administered the Oath of Office. Sulemana has experience with Hidalgo County such as being […]
LA JOYA, TX
KRGV

City of Edinburg updates noise ordinance

The city of Edinburg is cracking down on noise control in their city by updating their noise ordinance. The update is to specify what constitutes as a noise violation. “Basically, if there's a loud noise that disrupts the peace and a reasonable person agrees with that, that can be considered a violation,” city attorney Omar Ochoa said. “There's also specific times of the day where certain decibel readings and levels can be considered a violation.”
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco to repave roads, resulting in traffic closures this week

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco will be prepping to repave roads this week causing road closures through Thursday, officials said. The city’s Public Works Street Division will prep 18th Street from Texas Boulevard to Live Oak Drive for repaving, which will take place next week. Live Oak Drive to 18th Street from Texas Boulevard will […]
WESLACO, TX
Government Technology

San Benito Schools Sold Computers Containing Student, Staff Info

(TNS) — A computer company owner said Friday an auction house sold him San Benito school district computers containing employees' and students' personal data. David Avila, co-owner of Brownsville-based RDA Technologies, said his company bought about 700 district computers during a July 23 South Texas Auction Co. auction before discovering at least 11 computers' hard drives contained district data including employees' and students' names, phone numbers, addresses, students' grades and some bank account information.
SAN BENITO, TX
ValleyCentral

Helen Ramirez appointed as Brownsville city manager

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville City Commission announced the appointment of its newest city manager during a special meeting held Monday. Following an executive Helen Ramirez was announced as the city’s first female city manager by Mayor Trey Mendez. According to agenda documents, the appointment of Ramirez authorized Mendez to execute a contract with […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
KRGV

High cost of eggs driving demand in chickens

Some people in the Valley are finding ways around the price hike on eggs by buying their own chickens. A poultry farmer in Weslaco says his flock was wiped out in five days. Buyers keep calling Three Kings Poultry for more chickens, owner and operator Daniel Lopez said. “More people...
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

TxDOT closing lanes along I-2, urge commuters to plan alternate routes

PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Transportation began closing lanes on Jan. 9 along Interstate 2 in Pharr. Due to the highway construction project, the closures are taking a toll on traffic and have some commuters planning alternate routes.  “Now that they’re doing different closures it’s just going to be crazy. I know […]
PHARR, TX
ValleyCentral

Abbott appoints Harlingen man to Texas Workforce Commission

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed a Rio Grande Valley man to the Texas Workforce Commission. Albert Trevino, of Harlingen, will serve with the commission for a term set to expire Feb. 1. The commission is charged with overseeing and providing workforce development services to employers and job seekers in Texas. […]
HARLINGEN, TX
Valley Morning Star

Valley Morning Star

Harlingen, TX
7K+
Followers
48
Post
626K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Valley Morning Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy