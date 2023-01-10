ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, MI

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Third threat cancels class again for Richmond School District

For the third time in just two weeks, the Richmond School District is working its way through a threat that was made against the education system. Because neither the school nor the police could get in touch with the individual who made the threat, class was canceled Thursday.
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

New, 3rd threat causes Richmond Schools to cancel classes Thursday

FOX 2 (WJBK) - A third school threat has been reported at Richmond Community Schools - leading to the school being closed on Thursday. The district reports the latest threat was received at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday night from OK2SAY that a middle school student was "going to come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school

RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it"...
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Threat closes Taylor High School

Authorities are investigating a social media threat made against Taylor schools this week. School was canceled Thursday because of the threat that was identical to one made about six months ago.
Detroit News

Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday

A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
RICHMOND, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
CBS Detroit

Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
RICHMOND, MI
HometownLife.com

Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher

A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
LIVONIA, MI
fox2detroit.com

Hamtramck City Council keeps religious animal sacrifice as both sides sound off

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should the City of Hamtramck allow residents to sacrifice animals for religious purposes? According to the US Constitution - yes. One activist called Tuesday night's City Council meeting where an ordinance regarding religious animal sacrifice was to be voted on, "one big waste of time." The city attorney went to the council and said they can't approve the measure because of constitutional stipulations regarding religious liberties. Essentially, it was scrapped.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
WNEM

Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe

Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
candgnews.com

Fraser Public Schools to implement new safety measures

FRASER — Several improvements are coming to Fraser Public Schools facilities, thanks to funds from several grants that will improve student safety and their well-being. The improvements will be implemented over the next year and will focus on improving the physical safety of students, improving communication in times of potential crisis and offering more mental health resources to prevent students from considering lashing out.
FRASER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy