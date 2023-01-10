Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Third threat cancels class again for Richmond School District
For the third time in just two weeks, the Richmond School District is working its way through a threat that was made against the education system. Because neither the school nor the police could get in touch with the individual who made the threat, class was canceled Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
New, 3rd threat causes Richmond Schools to cancel classes Thursday
FOX 2 (WJBK) - A third school threat has been reported at Richmond Community Schools - leading to the school being closed on Thursday. The district reports the latest threat was received at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday night from OK2SAY that a middle school student was "going to come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
fox2detroit.com
Violent threats keep canceling class for Macomb County-area school
RICHMOND, Mich. (FOX 2) - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it"...
fox2detroit.com
Threat closes Taylor High School
Authorities are investigating a social media threat made against Taylor schools this week. School was canceled Thursday because of the threat that was identical to one made about six months ago.
Detroit News
Third threat closes Richmond Community Schools on Thursday
A third threat targeting Richmond Community Schools this month has led to the district to announce that school will close on Thursday, the superintendent said. At 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, the Richmond Middle School principal received a notification from the state's OK2SAY safety program that a student would go there "with a gun and is not afraid to use it," Brian Walmsley said in a letter.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigating after social media threat closes Taylor High School
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police are looking into a threat against Taylor High School posted on Instagram this week. According to police, the threat was identical to one posted several months ago, and included a photo that "was obviously a BB gun and was a stock photo from the internet." School was canceled out of an abundance of caution, police said.
Richmond Schools staff member resigns after receiving antisemitic death threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An administrator for Richmond Community Schools has resigned after he and his family received an antisemitic death threat. Superintendent Brian Walmsley says the details involving the threat of one of his now former administrators and their family was disturbing and the investigation will continue until they get to the bottom of who's behind it. "That's kind of the million-dollar question we're all trying to figure out. Why and how did this happen?" said Superintendent Brian Walmsley on why the administrator received the threat. Late last week, Richmond Middle School's Dean of Students, Michael Woodberg, resigned after...
fox2detroit.com
Students at Detroit's Southeastern High School return to virtual learning after school floods from burst pipe
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Southeastern High School will be closed for months as the school works to get most of the classrooms cleaned up after a water pipe burst inside the school. On Tuesday, students and parents arrived at the school to pick up laptops as they return to...
HometownLife.com
Livonia Stevenson student suspended after making threat about teacher
A Livonia Stevenson student is on suspension after making a threat about a teacher. According to an email sent to district staff and students Tuesday, Livonia Superintendent Andrea Oquist said the student, a male, is awaiting a disciplinary hearing. "On the last day before break, a student reported to school...
fox2detroit.com
3rd threat targets Richmond schools • 'Hockey doc' hit with more charges • The Carhartt heiress fortune
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - All three schools within the Richmond School District will be closed Thursday after another threat directed toward the middle school was reported to officials and the police. A student had planned to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it" read...
Wayne County health officials recommend students, teachers wear masks as schools return from holiday break
As schools continue to return to class this week, students and teachers in Wayne County are being told they should wear masks. Health officials are suggesting masks, but no mandate has been made.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Hassan Chokr tried to buy guns for 'God's wrath' after threatening preschoolers, parents at synagogue
BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man accused of threatening preschoolers and parents outside a Bloomfield Hills synagogue last month allegedly tried to purchase several guns later that day, according to a federal court filing. Hassan Chokr, 35, is accused of hurling antisemitic and racist threats to parents, young...
fox2detroit.com
Hamtramck City Council keeps religious animal sacrifice as both sides sound off
HAMTRAMCK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Should the City of Hamtramck allow residents to sacrifice animals for religious purposes? According to the US Constitution - yes. One activist called Tuesday night's City Council meeting where an ordinance regarding religious animal sacrifice was to be voted on, "one big waste of time." The city attorney went to the council and said they can't approve the measure because of constitutional stipulations regarding religious liberties. Essentially, it was scrapped.
WNEM
Missing 4-year-old Michigan girl found safe
Genesee County deputies with the Genesee Human Oppression Strike Team (G.H.O.S.T.) have arrested and charged a man after a Flint student revealed to a teacher that she was sexually abused by a relative. |. Here are the top stories we're following today. Active police scene in Davison Wednesday night. Updated:...
candgnews.com
Fraser Public Schools to implement new safety measures
FRASER — Several improvements are coming to Fraser Public Schools facilities, thanks to funds from several grants that will improve student safety and their well-being. The improvements will be implemented over the next year and will focus on improving the physical safety of students, improving communication in times of potential crisis and offering more mental health resources to prevent students from considering lashing out.
fox2detroit.com
Construction plans stall for Perfecting Church, causing Detroit attorneys to call for answers
The future home of Perfecting Church sits at the corner of Woodward and Seven Mile in Detroit. It has been under construction for years since the plans to build there were first revealed in 2003.
fox2detroit.com
Dearborn Heights Robichaud's backpack pantry helps students with food insecurity
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Dearborn Heights Robichaud is using backpacks to help fight hunger at it's student food pantry. A backpack allows students to be discreet about securing food and once they leave this space they can still maintain their privacy and dignity. "So they’ll come in they’ll...
City workers in Warren say bricks falling from abandoned smokestack
Growing fears are emerging for three dozen city workers in Warren, who say an aging smokestack is threatening their safety at the waste treatment plant.
A man dubbed the 'Michigan Monster' is facing a long list of charges, highlighting a major problem here in Michigan: Human Trafficking
On a new Daily J podcast, WWJ’s Zach Clark hears about a shocking human trafficking case out of Flint and heads to the front lines to see what the fight against trafficking looks like in Michigan.
1 student shot multiple times during physical fight after Oak Park H.S. basketball game
One student remains hospitalized this weekend after a fight escalated into shots fired following a varsity basketball game at Oak Park High School on Friday evening, officials said.
