WJHG-TV
Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two familiar faces for Bay County now have new roles in Tallahassee. After serving on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts recently won the race for State House District 6. That’s the seat Sen. Jay Trumbull held before moving to the upper chamber last fall, winning the District 2 seat.
WJHG-TV
Rams clobber Arnold on hardwood Monday
Amongst the rubble of a fire a diamond in the rough was found.
DeSantis and Florida Cabinet eye 12,000+ acres land conservation deals
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet next week will consider a series of proposed land deals that include preserving more than 12,000 acres in Northwest Florida and keeping three ranches from future development. During a meeting Tuesday, DeSantis and the Cabinet will decide whether to...
WJHG-TV
Color of the year with Midlife Moxie
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The color of the year is viva magenta!. Host of the Midlife Moxie podcast, Gail Scott, shares with viewers great ways to style this bright and lively color in the new year. Be on the lookout for this happy color all year long.
WJHG-TV
Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades. Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard. “So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas,...
WJHG-TV
Bay District Schools receives $1.5 million mental health grant
Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is being awarded a five-year Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Grant to continue to support its student-focused mental health services. The grant will provide nearly $1.5 million in funding each year for five years. It’s part of a “Grow Your...
WJHG-TV
Panama City to spend $175K for forensic audit after director arrested
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - City leaders have voted on a contract with Warren Averett for a forensic audit, as part of a lengthy investigation into Former Panama City Director Michael Johnson who was charged with money laundering of $100,000. The contract includes a description of the scope and firm...
WJHG-TV
Walton County Tourism Department hosting job fair to keep up with tourism demand
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Panhandle is quickly becoming one of the top vacation destinations in the country. To keep up with the tourism demand, the Walton County Tourism Department is hosting a Hospitality and Service Industry job fair. “In 2021, we brought in over 5 million visitors,” Nicole...
defuniakherald.com
DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position
The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
WJHG-TV
Bay Co Legislative Delegation Meeting
The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. South Walton Hiring Struggle.
WJHG-TV
Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
Attorney clears Lynn Haven Police Chief
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A labor attorney for the city of Lynn Haven investigated allegations against the city’s police chief and found that while he had texted inappropriate comments, his actions did not meet the threshold required to terminate his employment. The attorney, J. David Marsey, also said he found no evidence that Chief […]
WJHG-TV
Resolution Roundup: Growing in the new year
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The excitement that surrounds each new year is all about growing and the possibilities it holds. This year, the NewsChannel 7 Today team wanted to continue this excitement through a series of Resolution Roundup segments, and what better topic to add to the list than growing their green thumb?
WJHG-TV
Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
waltonoutdoors.com
Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs
Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.
WJHG-TV
Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
WJHG-TV
This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Nicki Adams. “I feel very excited and surprised,” Adams said. Mrs. Adams is a functional ESE teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School. She has been teaching for 13 years, two of those at Lynn Haven. “I...
Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
New townhomes coming to Panama City
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
WJHG-TV
Get groovy at Covenant Care’s Disco Ball
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Covenant Care is inviting you to The Disco Ball! The charity event formerly known as The Mask Gala, is getting a new look in the form of bell bottoms and platforms with a disco-themed dance party. NewsChannel 7′s very own Jessica Foster will be the event chair again this year.
