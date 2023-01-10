ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

WJHG-TV

Newly elected Bay County legislators hold public forum

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two familiar faces for Bay County now have new roles in Tallahassee. After serving on the Bay County Commission, Griff Griffitts recently won the race for State House District 6. That’s the seat Sen. Jay Trumbull held before moving to the upper chamber last fall, winning the District 2 seat.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Color of the year with Midlife Moxie

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The color of the year is viva magenta!. Host of the Midlife Moxie podcast, Gail Scott, shares with viewers great ways to style this bright and lively color in the new year. Be on the lookout for this happy color all year long.
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Glenwood residents meet with city officials to discuss community center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After being damaged by Hurricane Michael four years ago, some Glenwood community residents say their neighborhood is lacking in upgrades. Tuesday night, residents packed the Glenwood Community Center to make their voices heard. “So, this is a long time coming it’s welcomed,” said Janice Lucas,...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay District Schools receives $1.5 million mental health grant

Bay County, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools is being awarded a five-year Substance Abuse and Mental Health Service Administration Grant to continue to support its student-focused mental health services. The grant will provide nearly $1.5 million in funding each year for five years. It’s part of a “Grow Your...
BAY COUNTY, FL
defuniakherald.com

DeFuniak Springs City Council announces top candidates for city manager position

The DeFuniak City Council held its regular meeting on Jan. 9, 2023, at the Walton County Courthouse. Council member Josh Sconiers was absent. A proclamation was made honoring the 135th Anniversary of the Walton-DeFuniak Library. It was formally opened on Dec. 20, 1887, as a result of the efforts of the Ladies Library Association and Alice Fellows was the first paid librarian.
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WJHG-TV

Bay Co Legislative Delegation Meeting

The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. The NewsChannel 7 Today team is hitting the books with Sarah Burris from the Bay County Public Library introducing viewers to Chapter Chat. South Walton Hiring Struggle.
BAY COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Big Announcement coming at Legacy Golf Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A major announcement is scheduled to take place at Legacy Golf Club Thursday morning. Last year, the course previously known as Holiday Golf underwent a rebranding and name change. Developers are keeping the announcement under wraps for now, but NewsChannel 7 was told it will...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Attorney clears Lynn Haven Police Chief

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A labor attorney for the city of Lynn Haven investigated allegations against the city’s police chief and found that while he had texted inappropriate comments, his actions did not meet the threshold required to terminate his employment.  The attorney, J. David Marsey, also said he found no evidence that Chief […]
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

Resolution Roundup: Growing in the new year

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The excitement that surrounds each new year is all about growing and the possibilities it holds. This year, the NewsChannel 7 Today team wanted to continue this excitement through a series of Resolution Roundup segments, and what better topic to add to the list than growing their green thumb?
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Panama City Fire Department kicks off live fire training drills

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Firefighters with the Panama City Fire Department are putting their skills to the test with live fire training drills. The drills took place at the Panama City Training Academy near West 20th Court and Beck Avenue. The training is required by the State of Florida to keep in compliance with National Standards and entails scenario-based learning.
PANAMA CITY, FL
waltonoutdoors.com

Health advisory issued for Morrison Springs

Jan. 11, 2023 – A Health Advisory is issued on January 11, 2023, for Morrison Springs. The Advisory is issued based on the criteria for fecal indicator bacteria. This should be considered a potential health risk to the bathing public and swimming is not recommended. Samples taken are above the public health threshold for fecal indicator bacteria. Water quality exceedances are based upon the US Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) recommended standard of no more than 61 Enterococci CFU/100mL, or 235 E. coli CFU/100mL in any single sample. Sample results for January 10, 2023, indicate 87.25 Enterococci CFU/100mL.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

Adopt Bonnie the bunny from the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bonnie is a two-year-old floppy-haired domestic rabbit who is looking for her forever home. Bonnie ended up at Lynn Haven Animal Shelter, but she is ready to be the perfect new snuggly addition to a loving family. She prides herself on being easy to manage...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WJHG-TV

This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is...

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - This week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Nicki Adams. “I feel very excited and surprised,” Adams said. Mrs. Adams is a functional ESE teacher at Lynn Haven Elementary School. She has been teaching for 13 years, two of those at Lynn Haven. “I...
LYNN HAVEN, FL
WMBB

Lifesaving medical transport coming to Walton Co.

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders said they can’t wait any longer on Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs. The hospital temporarily shut down for maintenance in March and never reopened. That left the area without an emergency room. They said if they’re going to have to transport patients longer distances, […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New townhomes coming to Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Construction is booming throughout Bay County, and more is about to begin in north Panama City. On Tuesday morning Panama City commissioners approved a new zoning map to designate land on Airport Road to mixed-use. “We have some concept plans at the moment,” McNeil Carroll Engineering President Sean McNeil said. […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WJHG-TV

Get groovy at Covenant Care’s Disco Ball

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Covenant Care is inviting you to The Disco Ball! The charity event formerly known as The Mask Gala, is getting a new look in the form of bell bottoms and platforms with a disco-themed dance party. NewsChannel 7′s very own Jessica Foster will be the event chair again this year.
PANAMA CITY, FL

