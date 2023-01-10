Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kbnd.com
Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January
BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘Unsafe encampment’ removal up for vote by Deschutes Co. Commissioners
Deschutes County Commissioners will vote on a motion this week to remove “unsafe encampments” on county-owned land. To be deemed unsafe, camps will have to pose a repeated fire risk, be involved in the production and distribution of illicit drugs, be spreading disease or other hazardous activities. “The...
KTVZ
No-kill shelter in Prineville to hold fundraiser for new building, expanded space for animals
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Humane Society of the Ochocos is reaching out and asking folks to attend their upcoming fundraiser, in hopes of being able to open a brand new facility by spring of next year. "So March 25th is our Casino Night. One of our biggest fundraisers of...
KTVZ
Two rescue calls prompt Crook County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue to offer tips to stay safe in backcountry
PRINEVILLE, Ore. (KTVZ) – Two recent rescue calls for people stranded in the backcountry prompted Crook County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue to issue some tips Monday on staying safe in the outdoors. SAR was activated last Wednesday after a partial cellphone call was received at Crook County...
bendsource.com
Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.
Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
KTVZ
Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture announces 2023 artists in residence
SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters is excited to announce its 2023 residency participants. Through a juried application process, 24 artists, culture bearers, scientists, scholars and researchers from around the United States have been selected for either one-month or two-week stays at PMRCAA in Sisters from March through November.
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
Comments / 0