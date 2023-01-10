ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prineville, OR

kbnd.com

Central Oregon Snowpack Declines In January

BEND, OR -- Winter storms have, so far, been kind to Oregon ski resorts and the stae's overall snowpack. The Deschutes and Crooked River basin is currently 109% of normal for this time of year. NRCS Hydrologist Matt Warbritton says the season started with lots of snow in the northern...
OREGON STATE
bendsource.com

Non-Affiliated Voters Outnumber Democrats in Oregon. Let Them Participate in Primaries.

Paying attention to the extreme partisanship in Washington, D.C., might lead one to pull their hair out. This past week – amid the effort, involving some 15 rounds of voting – to name a Speaker of the House, also happened to be the anniversary of the Capitol breach of Jan. 6, 2020. One might imagine that to be a day when some of the very same lawmakers whose lives were threatened by the breach of the Capitol would come together to commemorate the day and denounce that type of violence. But nope; on the steps of the Capitol that day was one lone Republican, and the rest of the commemorators were Democrats. Even on this we remain completely divided.
OREGON STATE
KTVZ

Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts & Agriculture announces 2023 artists in residence

SISTERS, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Pine Meadow Ranch Center for Arts and Agriculture in Sisters is excited to announce its 2023 residency participants. Through a juried application process, 24 artists, culture bearers, scientists, scholars and researchers from around the United States have been selected for either one-month or two-week stays at PMRCAA in Sisters from March through November.
SISTERS, OR

