Gilbert, AZ

fox10phoenix.com

Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say

PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve

PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash

TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
TEMPE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home

Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 3 dead

CHANDLER, Ariz. - Interstate 10 eastbound has been shut down in Chandler due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. At least three people died in the multi-vehicle crash near the Chandler Boulevard exit, officials said. Two semis and four passenger vehicles were involved.
CHANDLER, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

5 students treated after eating THC gummies at Laveen charter school

LAVEEN, Ariz. - Five children were evaluated after they reportedly ate edible THC gummies at a charter school in Laveen Village. The incident happened on Jan. 12 at Country Gardens Charter School. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the students, who are between the ages of 11 and 13,...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says

TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
TOLLESON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
GLENDALE, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man dies after being hit by bus in north Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale. Scottsdale Police say 52-year-old Jamie Slocum was lying in the road at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads when he was hit by a bus.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

