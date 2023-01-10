Read full article on original website
Once Popular Seafood Restaurant Now ClosedGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Major League Baseball Star DiesOnlyHomersScottsdale, AZ
The Arizona Renaissance Festival is coming to Gold CanyonTimothy RawlesPinal County, AZ
Meet the store manager at the new Home Depot in San Tan ValleyTimothy RawlesSan Tan Valley, AZ
Local Casual Restaurant Opens Second LocationGreyson FTempe, AZ
Missing endangered Phoenix girl found safe in Tucson, police say
PHOENIX - A 12-year-old missing out of Phoenix has been found safely in Tucson, police said on Tuesday night. Phoenix officers alleged that she might have been in the company of a 45-year-old man, but it's unknown if he was found with her. Jane Aubry Darrenkamp had been. near 31st...
Phoenix Police asking for public comment on its use of force policy: What you should know about their rules
PHOENIX - Officials with the Phoenix Police Department are asking the community for input, after the department revisited its use of force policy. On Jan. 11, we obtained a draft document on the policy. While the draft is not the full use of force policy, it does cover a number of issues.
Man arrested in deadly west Phoenix shooting on New Year's Eve
PHOENIX - Police say a suspect has been arrested in connection to a shooting in a west Phoenix neighborhood that left a man dead. According to police, officers responded at about 12:18 a.m. on Dec. 31 to an area near 99th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road where they found 25-year-old Raymond Hernandez Jr. who had been shot.
Maricopa County detention officer tried to bring meth, fentanyl into a jail, sheriff Penzone says
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. - Maricopa County Sheriff Paul Penzone says a detention officer was arrested for attempting to bring meth and fentanyl into the Lower Buckeye Jail. Andres Salazar is the officer accused of several felony counts related to these accusations, Penzone said during a press conference on Jan. 11. The officer has been with the department since 2019, and he reportedly worked at the Lower Buckeye Jail.
'Just please come home': Family of missing Joann Dudek beg for her to make contact with them
The friends and family of 64-year-old Joann Dudek fear the worst happened to her and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office considers her disappearance suspicious. "Just please come home," Joann's 21-year-old daughter, Josephine Dudek, said. "We are doing everything we possibly can."
Mom, kids injured in Tempe hit-and-run crash
TEMPE, Ariz. - Police are looking for a driver in connection to a hit-and-run crash in Tempe that left a mother and two of her children injured. According to police, the crash happened just before 10 p.m. on Jan. 9 near Kyrene and Baseline Roads. Investigators say the mother and...
Maricopa County detention officer arrested, accused of drug-related offenses
The detention officer was busted by his own agency, and he is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lower Buckeye Jail. FOX 10's Nicole Garcia reports.
Drug trafficking warrants served at Glendale home
Multiple law enforcement agencies were at a home near 63rd Avenue and Peoria. Homeland Security says nine federal warrants and 14 arrest warrants were served throughout Phoenix and Glendale on Jan. 11. No further details were released.
Fiery I-10 semi crash in Chandler leaves 3 dead
CHANDLER, Ariz. - Interstate 10 eastbound has been shut down in Chandler due to a fiery crash involving semi trucks, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. At least three people died in the multi-vehicle crash near the Chandler Boulevard exit, officials said. Two semis and four passenger vehicles were involved.
3 people hospitalized after Phoenix crash that possibly involved pedestrians: FD
PHOENIX - Fire officials say two men and a woman were taken to the hospital following a crash in West Phoenix. The crash, according to Phoenix Fire Captain Joe Huggins, happened in the area of 79th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road. "Early reports indicate two of the patients might have...
5 students treated after eating THC gummies at Laveen charter school
LAVEEN, Ariz. - Five children were evaluated after they reportedly ate edible THC gummies at a charter school in Laveen Village. The incident happened on Jan. 12 at Country Gardens Charter School. According to the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, the students, who are between the ages of 11 and 13,...
A look at Phoenix's busiest fire station with a 'tight-knit camaraderie'
The city of Phoenix city set aside $8 million to hire 58 new firefighters, and it comes after the department's busiest year on record, responding to more than 400,000 calls. That's 20,000 more than the year before. FOX 10's Brian Webb has the story.
Woman, child seriously hurt in head-on crash near Tolleson, MCSO says
TOLLESON, Ariz. - A woman and child were seriously hurt in a head-on crash near Tolleson Tuesday afternoon, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said. Just before 4:15 p.m., deputies responded to reports of a 2-car crash at the intersection of 91st Avenue and Buckeye Road. Once they got there, they learned it was a head-on crash.
Fentanyl, meth, guns seized in Glendale drug bust; suspect arrested
GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say a suspect was arrested in connection to a large drug bust in Glendale. Glendale Police say officers on Jan. 6 conducted a traffic stop and served search warrants at three different locations, resulting in the seizure of 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 16,000 fentanyl pills, 25 pounds of methamphetamine, 4 pounds of heroin, 1 gram of cocaine and two handguns.
Man seriously hurt following possible road rage shooting in Glendale
Police say officers responded to the scene after they received a shots fired call. The victim may have been headed back to work when the shooting happened. FOX 10's Linda Williams reports.
Why more people & manufacturing companies moving into Maricopa County is a good thing
PHOENIX - Census data shows that one person moves into Maricopa County every 5 minutes. In the latest census data, Arizona ranked 5th in the country for the biggest increase in 2021-2022 as the population went up by about 100,000 people. Scott Wilken digs into census data for Arizona's largest...
Man dies after being hit by bus in north Scottsdale
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. - An investigation is underway after a man died after being hit by a bus on Tuesday night in north Scottsdale. Scottsdale Police say 52-year-old Jamie Slocum was lying in the road at around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 10 near Scottsdale and Thunderbird Roads when he was hit by a bus.
Series of crashes shut down I-10 in Chandler area
A series of crashes shut down Interstate 10 in the Chandler area this morning - including a fiery crash involving semi trucks that left at least one person dead. FOX 10's Anita Roman reports.
Miles of San Carlos Reservoir being paved to prevent 'terrible losses through seepage'
Across Arizona, water districts continue to work with less as the mega-drought continues. There are so many different strategies being discussed to secure our water future, and every drop counts. In the meantime, millions of dollars of work is already underway to keep the water we have for miles and miles.
Hundreds of flights delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after FAA lifts ground stop
PHOENIX - Hundreds of flights were delayed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on Wednesday after the Federal Aviation Administration lifted a temporary ground stop of all U.S. flight departures following a nationwide system outage. The FAA outage impacted NOTAM (Notice to Air Missions), a system that sends out critical...
