emporiaindependentmessenger.com
TAT Training instituted at Sussex County Public Schools
Sussex County Public Schools last week created a TAT (Threat Assessment Team) for the division in response to the General Assembly’s legislation Code of Virginia 22.1-79.4 directing the manner in which school safety threats are to be assessed and handled. “Having a Threat Assessment Team is vital due to...
nkccnews.com
Three locals named to President’s List at Shenandoah University for Fall 2022 semester
Several local students were name to the President’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2022 semester. Brylea Ricks of Providence Forge, Colette Girouard of Quinton, and Rachel Owens of Lanexa were all named to the President’s List. To be recognized for the honor, a student must accumulate a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher while being enrolled as a full-time student.
Black mold and broken locks: Richmond tenants protest ‘absentee’ Ginter Park landlord
Tenants in Richmond are preparing to flood phone lines of Red Oak Apartments in a protest to draw attention to poor conditions in the company's sprawling Northside properties.
His Dinwiddie store attracted the governor. Now, he's decided to sell it.
Business is steady at Flat Rock Grill and Grocery. Josh Stout brought the Dinwiddie County business back in 2016 after leaving his job with the Dinwiddie County Sheriff's Office.
Why developers are putting this Scott’s Addition apartment project on hold
In a rare occurrence for one of Richmond's hottest neighborhoods, a developer is pumping the brakes on a new apartment project in Scott’s Addition.
NBC12
‘Clean this place up:’ Senior living facility ‘making progress’ after employee raises bed bugs concerns
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After a former employee of a senior living facility reached out to 12 On Your Side with concerns, Blue Ridge Senior Living says it is addressing issues and working to maintain the “highest level of hygiene.”. Tammy Owen Ogunmokun spent 30 years working in healthcare...
‘I’d just rather it be fair’: Richmond woman owes nearly $8,000 after water bill charge increase
Months after 8News initially reported on a Richmond landlord who received an exceptionally high water bill, more residents are coming forward with similar claims.
Aaron Rouse says he's won special election in Va. Senate District 7
State Senate District 7 candidate Aaron Rouse (D) has declared victory in the district's special election Tuesday night, though the official results still have to be certified.
Family escapes domestic violence situation, Richmond churches provide aid
A Richmond family was forced from their home in order to escape a dangerous situation. Thanks to a nonprofit and a team of local churches they were able to return to a place of safety.
rvahub.com
Sewer Work Might be Coming Your Way
Sewer Work Might be Coming Your Way

Work expected to be finished in April. Hat tip to Philip L. who posted this info on the Forest Hill Facebook Group.
Bon Secours opens new medical center in Richmond's East End amid controversy
The two-story medical office building, a $16.5 million project, sits right beside Bon Secours' Richmond Community Hospital, a focal point of a New York Times investigation released in 2022.
Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency
A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy. In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick […] The post Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
Mayor Stoney ‘adamantly’ opposes proposals to block another Richmond casino vote
Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney sent a letter to eight state lawmakers who represent the area to reiterate his opposition to any effort to block the City from holding another vote on a casino resort.
WTVR-TV
New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn
RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
ggwash.org
Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?
Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
NBC12
Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
More than 700 kids in Virginia wait to be adopted; not enough foster families
According to the Children's Home Society of Virginia, more than 700 children in the commonwealth are waiting to be adopted.
Black America Web
Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle
Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
newyorkbeacon.com
Autistic Boy Concussed by Officers at Event for Bonding with Police
Sheila Jackson is speaking out after her 12-year-old autistic son suffered a serious injury by police at an after-school tennis program ran by local police volunteers, according to WTVR News. Jackson submitted her son to the program thinking he’d learn to bond with the police but instead arrived to pick up only to see him handcuffed on the ground.
New COVID variant could be most contagious to date, prompting recent surge in cases across Central Virginia
One of the most transmissible COVID-19 variants yet has made its way to Central Virginia. Health experts warn omicron subvariant "XBB. 1.5" is already on track to becoming the dominant strain of the virus within the community.
