New Kent County, VA

emporiaindependentmessenger.com

TAT Training instituted at Sussex County Public Schools

Sussex County Public Schools last week created a TAT (Threat Assessment Team) for the division in response to the General Assembly’s legislation Code of Virginia 22.1-79.4 directing the manner in which school safety threats are to be assessed and handled. “Having a Threat Assessment Team is vital due to...
SUSSEX COUNTY, VA
nkccnews.com

Three locals named to President’s List at Shenandoah University for Fall 2022 semester

Several local students were name to the President’s List at Shenandoah University for the Fall 2022 semester. Brylea Ricks of Providence Forge, Colette Girouard of Quinton, and Rachel Owens of Lanexa were all named to the President’s List. To be recognized for the honor, a student must accumulate a grade-point average of 3.9 or higher while being enrolled as a full-time student.
PROVIDENCE FORGE, VA
rvahub.com

Sewer Work Might be Coming Your Way

Work expected to be finished in April. Hat tip to Philip L. who posted this info on the Forest Hill Facebook Group.
RICHMOND, VA
Virginia Mercury

Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency

A former Southwest Virginia judge appointed by Gov. Glenn Youngkin to lead the Virginia Parole Board released a detailed report this month calling for a major overhaul of a state body he said has suffered from a lack of resources and too much secrecy. In a 28-page report to the governor, Parole Board Chairman Chadwick […] The post Youngkin’s parole board chair calls for ‘over-the-top’ transparency appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE
WTVR-TV

New Richmond restaurant moving into old Robin Inn

RICHMOND, Va. -- A taste of Philadelphia and South Jersey is coming to the Fan, courtesy of a pair of local restaurateurs. James Kohler and Mike Epps are preparing to open Stanley’s RVA in the former Robin Inn space at 2601 Park Ave. .
RICHMOND, VA
ggwash.org

Richmond’s long-overlooked Southside is growing rapidly, but can it grow equitably?

Last September, a resolution to rezone Richmond’s three major corridors south of the James River achieved a rare feat: unanimous approval by city council. If fully implemented by the Department of Planning & Development Review, all properties along Richmond Highway, Midlothian Turnpike, and Hull Street would be upzoned to the TOD-1 Transit-Oriented Nodal District classification. That means walkable streetscapes and buildings up to 12 stories could become the norm in currently car-centric parts of town, but can the City ensure the growth includes all?
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Chamber of Commerce ranks Richmond 4th loneliest city in America

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - According to the Chamber of Commerce Richmond has been ranked the 4th loneliest city in America. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau revealed that more than 36 million Americans are living in one-person households. To determine the loneliest cities, data from more than 170 cities with a minimum population of 150,000 were evaluated.
RICHMOND, VA
Black America Web

Words of Encouragement from Sheilah Belle

Richmond, January 11, 2023 — With a New Year, may we all trust God to help us do something new, to grow in our spiritual walk, to no longer stay stuck in that uncomfortable relationship with whoever or whatever, but to finally dig deep and make that decision, to move forward.
RICHMOND, VA
newyorkbeacon.com

Autistic Boy Concussed by Officers at Event for Bonding with Police

Sheila Jackson is speaking out after her 12-year-old autistic son suffered a serious injury by police at an after-school tennis program ran by local police volunteers, according to WTVR News. Jackson submitted her son to the program thinking he’d learn to bond with the police but instead arrived to pick up only to see him handcuffed on the ground.
RICHMOND, VA

