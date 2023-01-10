ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kent, WA

2 Seriously Injured in Plane Crash into Storage Facility

By Key News Network
 2 days ago

Kent, WA: On Saturday, Jan. 7, around 1:20 p.m., 911 operators received calls for a plane down into a storage facility in Kent, Washington.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05y2dd_0k9Bx9eV00
Steve Hickey / KNN

Puget Sound Fire Crews, Medics and Kent Police Department arrived to find a small plane in the edge of a building into the roof.

Both occupants in the plane were in serious condition and crews began a rapid extrication process.

The two patients were removed from the plane within 19 minutes of the initial 911 calls and transported to Harborview Medical Center, the only Level 1 trauma center in the area.

Steve Hickey, Video Journalist / KNN

