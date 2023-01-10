ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

FOX Sports

Capitals bring road win streak into game against the Flyers

Washington Capitals (23-14-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Capitals will try to keep a seven-game road win streak alive when they take on the Philadelphia Flyers. Philadelphia has a 4-7-4 record in Metropolitan Division play and a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Capitals Preview: Second Half Opener

With Monday's 4-0 win in Buffalo, 41 games are officially in the books on the 2022-23 season for the Flyers. As the second half of the season begins, they find themselves stuck in the middle. The Flyers are still nine points out of a playoff spot, despite their recent run...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game

Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
BUFFALO, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Goose egg for ‘goat heads’: Sabres shut out in retro jerseys

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Not since the 2006 Eastern Conference finals had the Sabres lost in their “goat head” getup. Beaten for the first time in six games sporting their throwback threads, an impressive black and red scoring streak ended with the Sabres getting whitewashed for the first time this season. The 4-0 loss against […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Sabres Prospects Shine at World Juniors

The 2023 World Junior Championship recently concluded, and the Buffalo Sabres saw three of their top prospects excel in the tournament. Held between Moncton and Halifax, Team Canada ended up taking home the gold medal against Team Czechia and 2022 first-round draft pick Jirí Kulich. Team USA took home bronze against Team Sweden, leaving 2021 first-round pick Isak Rosén and 2022 first-round pick Noah Östlund in fourth place.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Sabres-Blue Jackets game rescheduled for April 14

NEW YORK - The National Hockey League announced today that Game No. 547 between the Buffalo Sabres and Columbus Blue Jackets has been rescheduled for Friday, April 14 at 7 p.m. ET at Nationwide Arena. Originally scheduled for Dec. 27, the game was postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that closed the airport and prevented the Sabres from traveling to Columbus in time for the game.
BUFFALO, NY

