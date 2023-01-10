Read full article on original website
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel WebsiteMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remarkMalek SherifMoscow, ID
Pennsylvania witness anxious after seeing massive black cigar-shaped objectRoger MarshPennsylvania State
Popular family-owned restaurant set to open new Pennsylvania location this monthKristen WaltersEmmaus, PA
Forks Township Fire Department battles New Year’s Day blazeLauren JessopForks Township, PA
Fox 29’s Sue Serio Lives in Media, Celebrates 25 Years at the Station
Fox 29 meteorologist Sue Serio grew up in Baltimore but today calls Media home as she celebrates her 25th year with the station, writes Victor Fiorillo for Philadelphia Magazine.
The 23 most anticipated Lehigh Valley concerts to start 2023
As 2023 has gotten underway, you likely have a whole calendar to fill with events and nights out and activities to make your year a memorable one. Fortunately, you live in the Lehigh Valley. The area is home to quite a few impressive music venues that are consistently filling up...
lehighvalleystyle.com
Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate
Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
There’s a Paranormal Convention at a Haunted Asylum Coming This Spring
Paracon is coming to Pennsylvania in May of 2023.
Newtown Resident, Former ‘Good Morning America’ Producer, Remembered for Her Long Career in Television
A Bucks County woman is being remembered for her contributions to the worlds of news and entertainment, as well has her amazing backstory. Frederica Gaffney, a Newtown resident, passed away on Jan. 6. A longtime resident of the Bucks County town, she also lived in Washington Crossing for many years.
thevalleyledger.com
East Penn and Western Lehigh Chambers Host Movie Tavern Mixer
The Chamber of Commerce is back in 2023 with a full calendar of events to look forward to! Get to know your community and the businesses in it through our upcoming fun networking events, community events, and more. Josh Clarkson, chair of the Western Lehigh Chamber Board, shares his excitement,...
thevalleyledger.com
Cactus Blue Comes to Emmaus!
Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.
One of Heavy Metal’s Most Influential Figures is Coming to Bucks County. Here’s What to Know
The frontman is regarded as one of the most important people in the heavy metal scene. One of the important musicians in the heavy metal genre will be making an appearance in Bucks County in the near future. Max Cavalera, the former frontman of Brazilian metal legends Sepultura, will be...
thevalleyledger.com
Nominations for “Outstanding Senior” Awards
Lamont McClure and the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging are seeking nominations for outstanding seniors. Nominees must be sixty-years-or-older, a resident of Northampton County, and have a passion for helping others through personal action, inspiration, public service, sports, educational instruction or humanitarian efforts. Nominations may be made in an...
thevalleyledger.com
MLK Jr. Day Celebration at the Allentown Art Museum Sunday, January 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Allentown Art Museum will host a day of free family activities inspired by the life and legacy of the prolific activist on Sunday, January 15. Highlighting Dr. King’s “How Long? Not Long” speech and select works in the Museum’s galleries, there will be talks, live music by Maxamilly, storytelling by Evan Mosley, spoken word by Basement Poetry, song by Bekah Elaine, dance by students of the Fine Feather Foundation, and art making to inspire empathy, activism, and community building. For a complete schedule of activities see below, or visit www.allentownartmuseum.org.
Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.
A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia
ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
This Quakertown Hotel is Known for Its Ambiance, History, and Amazing Restaurant
A Bucks County hotel has become known for its amazing service and its incredible food and drink in their own restaurant. Michael Drabenstott discussed the location for The Inside Dish.
Curious Teen Learns the Hard Way That Wildlife Is Called Wild for a Reason
A Bucks County teen learned the hard way that despite the mnemonics about snake colors — red on yellow, deadly fellow… or is that yellow on red? — sometimes it’s best to leave them alone. Michael Tanenbaum reported for PhillyVoice on her dangerous encounter. Audrey Weir,...
This New Hope Inn Has Been Listed as a Top Spot for a Fun Getaway Staycation
One of Bucks County’s newest and most popular inns has been listed as one of the greatest spots for an extended vacation. Rachel Dube wrote about the local inn for The Zoe Report.
West Chester Home Listed for $8.8 Million Feels Like Living in a ‘Piece of Art’
A 24,000-square-foot West Chester home made up entirely of concrete, steel, and glass hit the market recently for $8.8 million, writes Ryan Mulligan for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
keystonegazette.com
Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom
ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A preferred Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is increasing operations. Excessive Level Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in varied flavors – out there at space farmers markets and small retailers, will maintain a gentle opening of its new retailer and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in Business
What started as a little restaurant, grew into a place where amazing things were celebrated over 15 years. The people’s favorite restaurant has been a joint where many interesting events were celebrated since its debut in 2008. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.
Duck Donuts announces grand opening for Moosic location
MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its Moosic location for this weekend. According to Duck Donuts, the Moosic location is set to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 14. They say the Moosic location will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. “Duck Donuts […]
