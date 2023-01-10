ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

lehighvalleystyle.com

Just Married: Madison & Jean Carlos's Wedding at a Nazareth Estate

Madison Rizzolino and Jean Carlos (JC) Falcon met at DeSales University in their junior year. After moving to Los Angeles, one of the first spots they visited was a gorgeous cliffside beach, future site of their engagement. Under the guise of a photoshoot, JC surprised Madison on one knee, with family waiting to celebrate.
NAZARETH, PA
thevalleyledger.com

East Penn and Western Lehigh Chambers Host Movie Tavern Mixer

The Chamber of Commerce is back in 2023 with a full calendar of events to look forward to! Get to know your community and the businesses in it through our upcoming fun networking events, community events, and more. Josh Clarkson, chair of the Western Lehigh Chamber Board, shares his excitement,...
ALLENTOWN, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Cactus Blue Comes to Emmaus!

Cactus Blue, a staple in the Lehigh Valley, has announced that they are coming to Emmaus, PA! Owners, Adam Gangewere and Liz Ortiz, have closed their doors to the Bethlehem location after 18 years and are excited to start this new journey and chapter of their lives with their three children. “We have been so fortunate to find success in a really challenging industry and we know that it’s because of our hardworking staff and generous clients – who have grown to be friends and family. We look forward to this new chapter and can’t wait for everyone to see the new place – it’s fun, festive, and already feels like home,” shares Elizabeth Ortiz.
EMMAUS, PA
thevalleyledger.com

Nominations for “Outstanding Senior” Awards

Lamont McClure and the Northampton County Area Agency on Aging are seeking nominations for outstanding seniors. Nominees must be sixty-years-or-older, a resident of Northampton County, and have a passion for helping others through personal action, inspiration, public service, sports, educational instruction or humanitarian efforts. Nominations may be made in an...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
thevalleyledger.com

MLK Jr. Day Celebration at the Allentown Art Museum Sunday, January 15, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the Allentown Art Museum will host a day of free family activities inspired by the life and legacy of the prolific activist on Sunday, January 15. Highlighting Dr. King’s “How Long? Not Long” speech and select works in the Museum’s galleries, there will be talks, live music by Maxamilly, storytelling by Evan Mosley, spoken word by Basement Poetry, song by Bekah Elaine, dance by students of the Fine Feather Foundation, and art making to inspire empathy, activism, and community building. For a complete schedule of activities see below, or visit www.allentownartmuseum.org.
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Cactus Blue Mexican relocating soon outside Emmaus. Here’s the opening date.

A popular Mexican eatery will be reopening once again, but at a new location. Cactus Blue Mexican Restaurant on Dec. 31 closed after nearly two decades at 2915 Schoenersville Road in Bethlehem. The eatery has since relocated to 4030 Chestnut St. just outside Emmaus in Upper Milford Township. A grand opening celebration with a ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 31.
BETHLEHEM, PA
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
keystonegazette.com

Popular kombucha maker opening Allentown store and taproom

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – A preferred Lehigh Valley kombucha maker is increasing operations. Excessive Level Kombucha, which sells 12-ounce cans and 16-ounce bottles of kombucha and fills growlers in varied flavors – out there at space farmers markets and small retailers, will maintain a gentle opening of its new retailer and taproom 4 p.m. Thursday at 905 Harrison St. in Allentown.
ALLENTOWN, PA
Madoc

A Popular Philadelphia Restaurant Is Closing After 15 Years in Business

What started as a little restaurant, grew into a place where amazing things were celebrated over 15 years. The people’s favorite restaurant has been a joint where many interesting events were celebrated since its debut in 2008. And when any event in life reaches the stage where saying goodbye becomes the only option, people reflect on the past and cherish the nice memories before moving on.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WBRE

Duck Donuts announces grand opening for Moosic location

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Duck Donuts has announced the grand opening of its Moosic location for this weekend. According to Duck Donuts, the Moosic location is set to open at 8 a.m. on Saturday, January 14. They say the Moosic location will be open from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday. “Duck Donuts […]
MOOSIC, PA

