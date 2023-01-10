Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor New York, Kathy Hochul Wants To Legalize Basement Apartments In New York CityAbdul GhaniNew York City, NY
Row NYC Hotel throws away 'tons' of food because migrants housed there won't eat it, taxpayers foot the billAmarie M.New York City, NY
In Queens, An NYPD officer jumped from a building and took his own life.Newsing the StatesNew York City, NY
New York's Plan to End Homelessness - Will it Work?Tom HandyNew York City, NY
Authentic Chinese Cuisine in the World's Most Diverse City: A Round-Up of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New YorkNathalie writerNew York City, NY
Related
NYC millionaire pharma executive convicted of killing autistic son found dead after Supreme Court revokes bail
New York City pharmaceutical executive Gigi Jordan, convicted of killing her 7-year-old autistic son, was found dead after Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor revoked bail.
ISIS terrorist smiled after NYC bike path attack, gave ‘proud confession’: feds
The terrorist who allegedly killed eight people by ramming into them with a truck on a Lower Manhattan bike path smiled at the thought of his murderous rampage while giving a proud confession to an FBI agent soon after the 2017 attack, a federal prosecutor said at the start of his trial Monday. Sayfullo Saipov, 34, repeatedly proclaimed his support for ISIS after the attack, including to an FBI agent who is set to testify at his terrorism trial in Manhattan federal court, Assistant US Attorney Alexander Li told jurors in his opening statement. “He smiled at the memory of his attack...
This is where Sam Bankman-Fried will be under house arrest after $250M bail
When Sam Bankman-Fried is out on his record-breaking $250 million bond and under house arrest, he will be taking refuge at his parents’ $4 million home on the edge of Stanford University’s campus in Palo Alto, California. US District Judge Gabriel Gorenstein signed off on the deal Thursday, allowing the disgraced FTX founder and ex-CEO — who is staring down a slew of charges which carry a sentence of up to 115 years — to leave New York for his home state. Bankman-Fried, 30, is accused of wire fraud, securities fraud, conspiracy, money laundering, and campaign finance violations. Federal charging documents accuse him of...
Inside Rikers Island where inmate ‘died in squalor’ as Trump exec Allen Weisselberg given 5 months in infamous jail
CRIME, violence, corruption and inhumane conditions have created a "culture of abuse" in recent years at New York's Rikers Island prison complex. Torture Island, as it's notoriously dubbed, is where former Donald Trump trustee Allen Weisselberg will be housed for the next five months after being convicted of tax fraud.
americanmilitarynews.com
2nd ringleader in Whitmer kidnap plot sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison
The second of two ringleaders in the plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 19.6 years in prison and five years of supervised release, the longest sentence of anyone involved in the plot to date. But the nearly 20-year sentence for...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation by Declaring State of Emergency in Florida
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency after several hundred immigrants arrived in the Florida Keys. In an executive order, DeSantis activated the National Guard and other state resources to “protect Floridians from the dangerous impacts of the Biden Border Crisis."
The U.S Supreme Court has shut down the GOP's attempt to uphold former President Trump's immigration policy
President Biden ended the Trump administration's policy changes in March 2021, reversing the February 2020 policy. Paxton had support from attorneys general from multiple states, such as Alabama and West Virginia.
Minnesota man accused of stealing $1.6 million from Colorado woman in romance scam
A Minnesota man was indicted Tuesday on 21 counts of wire fraud and money laundering for allegedly procuring $1.6 million from a Colorado woman he met on a dating website. Adetomiwa Seun Akindele, 37, represented himself as Francesco 'Frank' Labato on a dating website, according to the indictment.A widowed Colorado woman identified in the indictment by the initials 'N.M.' began communicating with Akindele through his fake identity in January 2018. Messaging between the two advanced to personal emails in February and then by phone mails and text messages in March. "The online dating profile for 'Frank Labato' contained fake names, locations, images,...
Idaho murders: JonBenét's half-brother gives Moscow police 'tremendous credit' for asking for help
JonBenét Ramsey lauded local cops for quickly enlisting outside agencies in their probe of four University of Idaho students found stabbed to death last month in a home near campus.
Gabby Petito parents' attorney claims in court filing that Roberta Laundrie offered to lend son shovel
A December 2022 letter between lawyers for the parents of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie contains a bombshell allegation against the latter's mother.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown commutes sentences of all 17 inmates on death row in her final month in office
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement published on Tuesday that she believed the death penalty is "immoral."
Putin Loses It in Taped Meeting With Russian Officials
After months of setbacks on the battlefield in Ukraine, Russia’s Vladimir Putin is apparently now left to demonstrate his toughness by getting into dust-ups with his own subordinates. The Russian leader appeared to briefly lose it on Wednesday while meeting with government officials. The breaking point came when Deputy...
Transgender woman on Missouri's death row asks governor for mercy with execution just days away
The first openly transgender woman set to be executed in the U.S. is asking Missouri's governor for mercy, citing mental health issues. Lawyers for Amber McLaughlin, now 49, on Monday asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to spare her. McLaughlin was convicted of killing 45-year-old Beverly Guenther on Nov. 20, 2003....
Bryan Kohberger case: Footprint found inside Idaho crime scene could help cops build case
Idaho court documents revealed last week that investigators found a footprint in the King Road home where four undergrads were killed on Nov. 13, 2022.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Supreme Court sides with Texas death row inmate who says conviction was based on bad DNA evidence
The Supreme Court on Monday sided with a Texas death row inmate who is trying to overturn his conviction based on faulty DNA evidence. In a rare reversal, the inmate received the support of the district attorney involved in the case.
NBC New York
NYC Bike Path Suspect Proud of Attack That Killed 8, Prosecutors Say at Death Penalty Trial
A man who killed eight people along a New York City bike path five years ago left behind a “scene of destruction and horror" where “screams filled the air" before telling an FBI agent he was proud of the destruction he caused and wished the flag of his terrorist group could be put in his hospital room, a prosecutor said at a trial's start.
crypto-academy.org
Caroline Ellison Escapes 110 Years of Jail Via Plea Deal
One of the main witnesses on the ongoing investigation about FTX could evade all seven counts of allegations against Caroline Ellison with a plea deal. If the plea deal is accepted, former CEO of Alameda Research, Caroline Ellison, could face only the criminal tax violations charge and be immediately released by paying $250,000 in bail.
Oregon governor lifts death sentences for 17 inmates facing execution
Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oregon Governor Kate Brown, who leaves office at the beginning of the year, has commuted the death sentences of all 17 inmates facing capital punishment in the state, leaving them to serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Comments / 0