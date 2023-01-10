Read full article on original website
Sioux City man who escaped federal custody receives prison sentence
A Sioux City man was sentenced on Friday due to escaping from custody while he was serving a sentence for a prior conviction.
Woodbury County supervisor’s wife federally indicted for alleged voter fraud scheme
The wife of Woodbury County Supervisor Jeremy Taylor has been arrested Thursday for her involvement in an alleged voter fraud scheme during the 2020 elections.
siouxlandnews.com
Wife of Woodbury Co. Board of Supervisor vice-chair charged with voter fraud
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — The wife of a Woodbury County Board of Supervisors member has been arrested and charged in a voter fraud scheme in the 2020 primary and general elections. 49-year-old Kim Phuong Taylor has been charged by indictment with 26 counts of providing false information in registering...
nwestiowa.com
Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft
SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
New COVID-19 subvariant in Siouxland
A new COVID-19 subvariant is on the rise in Siouxland.
travellens.co
KCCI.com
Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
Sioux City Police searching for man that has been missing for weeks
The Sioux City Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a man who hasn’t been seen in over a month.
siouxlandnews.com
Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A person was rescued from a grain bin in Plymouth County on Wednesday. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, several agencies were called to 24689 K22 for a person trapped inside a grain bin on the property just before 5 p.m. The person who...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa Attorney General files lawsuit against C6-Zero, owner after explosion in Marengo
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird filed suit on behalf of the State of Iowa against C6-Zero and its owner following the explosion in Marengo. The lawsuit is against the company and Howard Brand seeking immediate compliance with an emergency order of the...
siouxlandnews.com
Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote
LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
Iowa DNR: Elk spotted in western, central Iowa becoming more common
More elk have been visiting Iowa more frequently than in past years, and social media has been giving them widespread attention.
klkntv.com
Gov. Pillen picks Nebraska’s US senator Thursday, one republican says ‘It smells bad’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Governor Jim Pillen is expected to announce former Senator Ben Sasse’s replacement Thursday morning. We’ve known from the start that former Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts was in the running and earlier this week several other applicants were revealed. This all started back in...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowans encouraged to wear blue Wednesday to support survivors of human trafficking
DES MOINES, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is encouraging Iowans to wear blue on Wednesday, January 11, in recognition of Human Trafficking Awareness Day. This day is specifically dedicated to increasing awareness and preventing this horrific crime. Human trafficking occurs when men, women,...
‘Not drinking the Kool-Aid’: Alleged argument over dirt leads to lawsuit involving Siouxland school district
Members of the Sioux City Community School District have been named in a lawsuit filed over allegations of defamation. The suit states that the district members went back on an agreement due to falsified statements.
sdstandardnow.com
Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy
Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
