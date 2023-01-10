ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

Related
nwestiowa.com

Hartley man charged for scrap iron theft

SHELDON—A 37-year-old Hartley man was arrested about 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, on an O’Brien County warrant for first-offense trespassing and fifth-degree theft. The arrest of Tracy Maurice McCallum stemmed from being found on Ziegler CAT property in Sheldon about 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
SHELDON, IA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Sioux City, IA

Sioux is a city located within the Woodbury and Plymouth counties in Iowa. It is the fourth largest city in the state, with most of its land mass located in Woodbury County. Its early settlers spoke the Sioux languages, while the first documented inhabitants were Meriwether Lewis and William Clark.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KCCI.com

Proposed bill would return the death penalty to Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — A new bill introduced in the Iowa statehouse would bring back the death penalty if it becomes law. The bill was authored by State Sen. Brad Zaun, who has tried for multiple years to reinstate the death penalty. This bill would allow a death sentence...
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Person rescued from grain bin in Plymouth County

PLYMOUTH COUNTY, Iowa — A person was rescued from a grain bin in Plymouth County on Wednesday. According to the Plymouth County Sheriff's Office, several agencies were called to 24689 K22 for a person trapped inside a grain bin on the property just before 5 p.m. The person who...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Proposed bill could change how Nebraskans vote

LINCOLN, Neb. — A bill to structure Voter ID in Nebraska was introduced this week in the legislature. The bill as it stands Wednesday could cancel fees to acquire IDs and could largely eliminate voting by mail. An exception could be made for those who show they can’t make...
NEBRASKA STATE
97X

This Is The Dirtiest Sounding Town Name In Iowa

A town name has pride and deep meaning. But some towns named 200 years ago, are just funny in 2023. While the settlers had all sorts of good intentions when naming cities our humor now just makes us laugh when seeing these cities on a map. Below you'll see the...
IOWA STATE
sdstandardnow.com

Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a showcase for her delusions of grandeur about our economy

Gov. Kristi Noem’s State of the State speech yesterday was a carryover of her obsession with proclaiming that South Dakota is the number one state in just about anything that comes to her mind, particularly in the realm of economics. During the speech she went so far as to say that under her administration, South Dakota is an “example” that “America needs.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy