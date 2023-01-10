ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Hola Lakeway in need of interpreters

Hola Lakeway in Morristown is needs interpreters to help serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger counties. Hola Lakeway in Morristown is needs interpreters to help serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger counties. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News...
MORRISTOWN, TN
wvlt.tv

Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents

Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey

NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
COCKE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Blount County VFW Post rebuilding

POST 51-54 in Blount County took a big blow in a summer storm and the veterans who gather there are still working to get it fixed up. But, they're not just repairing it. They're making their post better than ever. Blount County VFW Post rebuilding. POST 51-54 in Blount County...
WATE

Gresham School Building's History

Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building

If you've ever driven along West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, you've seen the Mac Auto Loans sign. With the building being demolished, many are concerned about what will happen to this piece of Knoxville's history. New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building. If you've ever driven along West...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville's Changing Landscape

We’ve seen a lot of change in downtown Knoxville over the past decade and there’s more to come. Several businesses that have been staples downtown have moved out and new businesses are moving in. Knoxville’s Changing Landscape. We’ve seen a lot of change in downtown Knoxville over...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon

The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters

With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County

Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. As prices soar Remote Area Medical doubles down on its promise to serve anyone, anywhere. Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man. Updated: 4 hours...
KNOX COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy