Read full article on original website
Related
‘$91,000 and it’s still not running’ Greeneville woman waited months for solar panels repairs
There are 35 solar panels on Linda Yokley's home in Greene County. Yet, since they were put up in September, and the hardware was installed to operate the battery power, the meter read zero. In other words, it's not working. Yokley isn't happy as she paid $91,000 to have the solar system installed.
WATE
Hola Lakeway in need of interpreters
Hola Lakeway in Morristown is needs interpreters to help serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger counties. Hola Lakeway in Morristown is needs interpreters to help serve the diverse immigrant community of Hamblen, Jefferson, and Grainger counties. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News...
Commissioner requests KCSO deputies in McAlister’s incident give statements at meeting
A Knox County Commissioner requested for three Knox County Deputies involved in the November incident at a Knoxville McAlister's Deli attend a County Commission meeting to give their statement of what happened.
wvlt.tv
Eviction Notices Again for Village Inn Residents
Thursday morning flights on time at McGhee Tyson after a day of cancellations, delays. As of writing, all Thursday morning departures up until 8 a.m. were set to take off on time. Updated: 7 hours ago. There is fun for the entire family this weekend!. U.S. Olympic Team Trials coming...
WATE
Knoxville building from 50s demolished ahead of $40m development
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Construction crews began the demolition of the Mac Auto Loans building on West Fifth Avenue this week, and a new development is set to take its place. Bluedog Capital Partners bought the property in May and has plans to build a roughly $40 million apartment...
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
wvlt.tv
Newport Utilities asks Cocke Co. residents to fill out funding survey
NEWPORT, Tenn. (WVLT) - Newport Utilities is asking residents of Cocke County to fill out a survey that could help determine where state and federal funding goes to help establish high-speed internet. “The FCC is working on more accurately mapping where high speed broadband IS available and IS NOT available,”...
WATE
Blount County VFW Post rebuilding
POST 51-54 in Blount County took a big blow in a summer storm and the veterans who gather there are still working to get it fixed up. But, they're not just repairing it. They're making their post better than ever. Blount County VFW Post rebuilding. POST 51-54 in Blount County...
Public assistance sought to locate missing Knoxville man
The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing man with several health conditions who have not been seen in over a week.
WATE
Gresham School Building's History
Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. Hassie Kate Gresham was the first principal of Central High School in Knoxville, Tennessee. Gresham Middle School is named after her. News at 5 on Thursday. News at 4.
WATE
New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building
If you've ever driven along West Fifth Avenue in Knoxville, you've seen the Mac Auto Loans sign. With the building being demolished, many are concerned about what will happen to this piece of Knoxville's history. New development set to replace Mac Auto Loans building. If you've ever driven along West...
Mulch company triples Knoxville tree service’s disposal cost
Inflation has hit everyone across the country recently. As consumers, we see price hikes all the time and so do small business owners.
WATE
Knoxville's Changing Landscape
We’ve seen a lot of change in downtown Knoxville over the past decade and there’s more to come. Several businesses that have been staples downtown have moved out and new businesses are moving in. Knoxville’s Changing Landscape. We’ve seen a lot of change in downtown Knoxville over...
WATE
Knoxville MLK Leadership Awards Luncheon
The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Martin Luther King Jr Commemorative Commission held its annual leadership symposium at the University of Tennessee on Thursday morning. The Seven on Thursday. News at 6 on Thursday. News...
wvlt.tv
City of Knoxville planning UT campus expansion
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A bridge connecting The University of Tennessee to the southern banks of the Tennessee River is under development and will be known as the Pedestrian Bridge. The bridge would consist of walking and bike trails only, starting from Thompson-Boling Arena across to the South Knox waterfront,...
WATE
Holding landlords accountable: Legal tips for renters
With realtors saying the cost to rent is at an all-time high, there’s growing concern that this is forcing more people to live in unclean and unsafe conditions. This creates the question: what can I do if I'm trapped in a lease and my landlord isn't keeping up their end of the contract?
Inspector finds build-up on ice machine of Knoxville restaurant
The low-scoring fast-food restaurant is in Knoxville. The inspector checked off several critical health violations in his report.
Search underway for missing Morgan County man
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man last seen on Jan. 7 in Rockwood.
wvlt.tv
150 new jobs available at Knoxville Post Office
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Postal Service is looking for 150 delivery carriers at the Knoxville Post Office at 1237 Weisgarber Road. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a criminal background investigation. Weekend and holiday availability is required. USPS is hosting...
wvlt.tv
Private shooting range may be coming to South Knox County
Equipment manufacturer John Deere and the American Farm Bureau Federation have signed a memorandum giving farmers the right to repair issues with their farming equipment. As prices soar Remote Area Medical doubles down on its promise to serve anyone, anywhere. Authorities searching for missing Morgan County man. Updated: 4 hours...
Comments / 0