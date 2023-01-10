Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
4 New York Jets offensive coordinator candidates
The New York Jets are now looking for a new offensive coordinator after mutually agreeing to part ways with Mike
NFL Draft 2023: Giants, Jets, Eagles get offensive in latest 1st-round mock
Howie Roseman is playing chess while the rest of the NFL is playing checkers. The Philadelphia Eagles general manager assembled a roster which went 14-3 this season, earning the NFC East division title, a first-round bye and home-field advantage through the NFC playoffs. He also has a pair of first-round...
Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy
The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Quay Walker's Ejection vs. Lions
Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected during the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Detroit Lions.
Jets make big coaching change on offense
The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The Indianapolis Colts have begun their search for a new head coach, submitting requests to interview coordinators from the Detroit Lions, Los Angeles Rams, and Philadelphia Eagles.
2023 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bears don't go QB in first round, but rival Packers do
The offseason is here for over half of the league, which means a whole lot of fans will be turning their attention to the 2023 NFL draft and the leadup to it. There are a handful of quarterbacks that might go in the first round, but a pair of defensive linemen have a great chance to get the festivities started with the first overall pick.
Packers sign 13 players, including QB Danny Etling and 3 new players, to futures deals
The Green Bay Packers signed 13 players to the team’s 90-man offseason roster on Tuesday. Of the 13 players, 10 were with the Packers’ practice squad during the 2022 season. The three newcomers are kicker Parker White, safety James Wiggins and cornerback Tyrell Ford. The Packers also brought...
Steelers Sign Anthony McFarland, Two Others to Future Contracts
The Pittsburgh Steelers add three more Reserve/Futures Contracts.
Lions general manager Brad Holmes still mulling Jeff Okudah's fifth-year option
Allen Park — By NFL standards, Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah has just finished his third professional season. But in the eyes of Lions general manager Brad Holmes, he just finished his rookie season. After rehabbing from a torn achilles suffered in last season's home opener — and making...
Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts
Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
New York Jets make major coaching decision
The New York Jets had a terrible end to their 2022-23 season, ultimately losing the last six games of the season to miss out on the postseason for the 11th consecutive year. This skid was in large part due to the struggles of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense as a whole, and a Read more... The post New York Jets make major coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jets Sign Seven To Futures Deals Including QB Chris Streveler
Streveler, 28, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities. Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for...
Titans Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts
Okuayinonu, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Titans re-signed Okuayinonu to their practice squad and was on and off of the unit last...
Bears land No. 1 pick in loss against Minnesota Vikings
The Chicago Bears landed the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after losing 29-13 to the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, January 8, at Soldier Field. The Bears landed the No. 1 pick after Lovie Smith and the Houston Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts 32-31 following the Bears game.
