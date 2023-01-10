ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

The Comeback

Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision

With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
GREEN BAY, WI
Seacoast Current

Rumor: New England Patriots’ QB Mac Jones Requests Trade, Blames Fans

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. Right off the bat, the reason that the headline starts off with the word "rumor" is the fact that there's a chance this isn't a hot take, but instead hot garbage. That said, it is a rumor and this is Patriots Nation, so it's something to keep an eye on.
Detroit Sports Nation

‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason

The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy

The San Francisco 49ers have been a smashing success this season. The Niners haven’t lost since mid-October, carrying a 10-game winning streak into the NFL’s Super Wild Card Weekend. And legendary former 49ers quarterback Steve Young believes he knows the team’s secret to their success. Brock Purdy has been sensational in relief for the Niners Read more... The post Steve Young offers blunt take on Brock Purdy appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make big coaching change on offense

The New York Jets have made a big coaching change on offense. The Jets have parted ways with offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday. While the Jets’ defense was fourth in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed this season, their offense struggled. The offense was 29th in... The post Jets make big coaching change on offense appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Bears Sign WR Daurice Fountain & DL Donovan Jeter To Futures Contracts

Fountain, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2018. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with the team, but was waived at the start of the 2018 season. The Colts later re-signed Fountain to their practice squad and eventually promoted him to their active roster...
CHICAGO, IL
The Comeback

New York Jets make major coaching decision

The New York Jets had a terrible end to their 2022-23 season, ultimately losing the last six games of the season to miss out on the postseason for the 11th consecutive year. This  skid was in large part due to the struggles of second-year quarterback Zach Wilson and the offense as a whole, and a Read more... The post New York Jets make major coaching decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NEW YORK STATE
Yardbarker

Jets Sign Seven To Futures Deals Including QB Chris Streveler

Streveler, 28, spent two seasons with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers of the CFL after playing college football at South Dakota. After leading Winnipeg to a Grey Cup title, the team released him to allow him to pursue NFL opportunities. Streveler caught on with the Cardinals in 2019 and played for...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
Yardbarker

Titans Sign 11 Players To Futures Contracts

Okuayinonu, 24, signed on with the Titans as an undrafted free agent out of Maryland back in May of last year. He was among their final roster cuts coming out of the preseason. The Titans re-signed Okuayinonu to their practice squad and was on and off of the unit last...
NASHVILLE, TN

