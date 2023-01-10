ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCVB

The USS Salem is a battleship with a haunting history

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mysteries… ghostly encounters... aliens… and Bigfoot. What’s out there? We meet a Bellingham resident who is a pro at explaining the unexplained, and why we are so drawn to these stories:Exploring the Unexplained - Jeff Belanger We also talk to local outdoors enthusiasts who say they are on the heels of Bigfoot in the woods of Massachusetts: https://squatchachusetts.com/ Is the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe roaming a renowned Providence Library? Poe & Whitman (providenceathenaeum.org) A paranormal investigator and his team say the USS Salem in Quincy is haunted: https://www.uss-salem.org/paranormal-experience/ and http://www.thegbpa.com/the-team.html. And a museum curator in Newburyport shares her thoughts about achieving immortality: https://www.newburyhistory.org/
BELLINGHAM, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Guitar Hero Reacts to Passing of the Legendary Jeff Beck

The death of guitar legend Jeff Beck has hit music fans hard all over the world – including New Bedford’s own resident guitar hero. Quinn Sullivan, the 23-year-old guitar prodigy from New Bedford who has been performing on the national stage since age six, took to social media to share a special memory of Beck, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature

If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale

A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent

NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
FUN 107

Gazelle Gets a Tattoo to Honor His Roots and Never Forget Where He Came From

If I could offer advice to anyone willing to listen, it would be to never forget where you came from. My story originates in Westport, Massachusetts, a small yet mighty right-to-farm community. Life growing up was simple and time passed slowly. My hands were never ied to an entertainment controller. Instead, sticks shaped like guns and swords were the ideal toys. A pile of rotted wood and a bucket of rusted nails was a goldmine as the possibilities to build something -- anything -- were endless.
WESTPORT, MA
FUN 107

‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations

The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
nbcboston.com

Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog

Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
COHASSET, MA
FUN 107

FUN 107

Fairhaven, MA
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fun 107 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for New Bedford, Massachusetts. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy