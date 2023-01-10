Read full article on original website
Exploring Fall River, MAThe Fiction AddictionFall River, MA
Home to the Biggest Burger in Rhode Island, this Restaurant is Bucket-List WorthyTravel MavenProvidence, RI
“Most Haunted Road In Massachusetts”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSMassachusetts State
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing itRoger MarshMassachusetts State
Carver Fire Department Will Teach Local Students & Seniors Fire Safety Thanks To State GrantDianna CarneyCarver, MA
New Bedford’s No-Nonsense Cable TV Mascot Is Here and She Is All of Us
NEW BEDFORD — New Bedford's public cable channel has unveiled a new spokesperson, and she really is the voice of the city. Peg — whose name stands for Public, Education and Government access — clearly doesn't take any crap. She just got a utility bill that's three...
WCVB
The USS Salem is a battleship with a haunting history
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Mysteries… ghostly encounters... aliens… and Bigfoot. What’s out there? We meet a Bellingham resident who is a pro at explaining the unexplained, and why we are so drawn to these stories:Exploring the Unexplained - Jeff Belanger We also talk to local outdoors enthusiasts who say they are on the heels of Bigfoot in the woods of Massachusetts: https://squatchachusetts.com/ Is the ghost of Edgar Allan Poe roaming a renowned Providence Library? Poe & Whitman (providenceathenaeum.org) A paranormal investigator and his team say the USS Salem in Quincy is haunted: https://www.uss-salem.org/paranormal-experience/ and http://www.thegbpa.com/the-team.html. And a museum curator in Newburyport shares her thoughts about achieving immortality: https://www.newburyhistory.org/
New Fairhaven Sign Spurs Memories of Bowling Alleys and Pool Halls
On the radio today, we were discussing memories of New Bedford’s Cinema 140. While that conversation was happening on air, I was also looking out the studio window to watch change happening at the Fairhaven Stop & Shop, and it made me nostalgic for another 1990s SouthCoast staple. As...
Here Are the Three Top Restaurants in New Bedford According to Food Network
If you're a restaurant owner, having Food Network highlight your product is the dream. Luckily for us SouthCoasters, restaurants are in abundance -- and with something for everyone. Three New Bedford establishments, in particular, seem to have outshined the competition by making it onto Food Network's website, listed under the...
Plymouth Couple Brings the Adventure to You with a Luxury Bus Trip
A Plymouth couple is making waves with their brand-new business that combines the excitement of a party bus with the accommodations of a luxurious Airbnb. They are called Skoolie Inc. Events and they bring the adventure wherever the party calls. How Skoolie Inc, Events Came to Be. The Skoolie Luxury...
New Bedford Guitar Hero Reacts to Passing of the Legendary Jeff Beck
The death of guitar legend Jeff Beck has hit music fans hard all over the world – including New Bedford’s own resident guitar hero. Quinn Sullivan, the 23-year-old guitar prodigy from New Bedford who has been performing on the national stage since age six, took to social media to share a special memory of Beck, who died Tuesday at the age of 78.
New Bedford Hound Popular at Her Shelter Thanks to Silly Personality [WET NOSE WEDNESDAY]
Happy Wet Nose Wednesday! Another week, another animal to brag about. Thanks to the help of local shelters, every week we aim to find the perfect home for one of the hundreds of animals up for adoption on the SouthCoast. This week, we give the spotlight to an adorable hound...
One of New Bedford’s Cemeteries Is Defying the Laws of Nature
If you have yet to take a stroll through any of New Bedford's historic cemeteries, I highly recommend it. Every day when I get home, I take my dog Bella for a mile walk to keep her muscles strong. Unless of course the weather is inclement, but walks are her absolute favorite thing to do. She's getting old, so she doesn't get out much.
SouthCoast Cat Rescue to Host ‘Casino Night’ to Celebrate One-Year Anniversary
To celebrate its one-year anniversary, a SouthCoast nonprofit feline rescue will host a casino night fundraiser on Jan. 28 at Club Ponta Delgada in New Bedford. All proceeds from the event will go toward the rescue, its “Project Snip” mission and its “Trap, Neuter, Release” program.
Boston Is the Perfect Place for the Foo Fighters’ Return to the Stage
The announcement earlier today that the Foo Fighters will return to touring on May 26 by headlining the annual Boston Calling music festival was not a surprise, but while it was certainly celebratory, it was also a tad bittersweet. The Foos were supposed to headline the festival last year, but...
Finishing Touches Are Going Up at New Bedford’s Starbucks, But When Will it Open?
NEW BEDFORD — The lights are turned on, umbrellas are out and other finishing touches are being added to the new Starbucks drive-thru on Coggeshall Street in New Bedford — but no word yet on opening day. Workers could be seen unloading items and setting up equipment inside...
Inside Rare Piece of Fall River History For Sale
A former theater in Fall River has hit the market and it's a rare chance to own a tiny piece of the city's rich history. Built over 130 years ago, the Royal Theater is available for a fairly low price, though upgrades are definitely needed. Whether you are a developer...
New Bedford Seafood Kitchen Closed Until Lent
NEW BEDFORD — Beloved New Bedford seafood standby Kyler's Catch will be temporarily closed until Lent — but don't worry, only the kitchen is closing, and it will be back soon. According to a Jan. 6 post on the Kyler's Catch Seafood Market and Kitchen Facebook page, the...
Family walking dog along Cape Cod beach stumbles upon shark lurking close to shore
BOURNE, Mass. — A family walking their dog along a Cape Cod beach got quite the surprise Monday when they unexpectedly stumbled upon a shark that was lurking in the water just feet from the shoreline. Allie Nee told Boston 25 News that she was at Sagamore Beach in...
Did You Know Spock’s Iconic Hand Sign in ‘Star Trek’ Actually Has New England Roots?
We all know the saying, "Live long and prosper," but did you know that the iconic hand gesture that Spock does in Star Trek, actually has ties to New England?. You know exactly the hand gesture that I am talking about, where you keep your pinky and ring finger together but separate them from the other three.
Turnto10.com
Beloved stuffed animal is returned to East Greenwich family after being lost
(WJAR) — An East Greenwich family's beloved stuffed animal is back home after being lost at a popular retail store. It was a quick trip for the McCaffrey family to LL Bean in Cranston a couple of days after Christmas. "Our son was holding one of these little Jelly...
Gazelle Gets a Tattoo to Honor His Roots and Never Forget Where He Came From
If I could offer advice to anyone willing to listen, it would be to never forget where you came from. My story originates in Westport, Massachusetts, a small yet mighty right-to-farm community. Life growing up was simple and time passed slowly. My hands were never ied to an entertainment controller. Instead, sticks shaped like guns and swords were the ideal toys. A pile of rotted wood and a bucket of rusted nails was a goldmine as the possibilities to build something -- anything -- were endless.
Turnto10.com
Cheap Eats: Joint East Greenwich restaurants offer range of food with little wait time
EAST GREENWICH, R.I. (WJAR) — This week's Cheap Eats takes us to East Greenwich where two restaurants -- Greenwich Bay Gourmet and Tio Mateo’s Mexican Grille -- sit under one roof. "It actually used to be two different restaurants in two different locations and then '08 when the...
‘Ames’ Wants Our Help Picking New SouthCoast Locations
The internet has been speculating for weeks about whether or not reports that Ames is making a comeback in 2023 are, in fact, real. The website that the department store used until its demise in 2002, amesstores.com, has been touting a return since last month and just upped the ante a bit. Ames is apparently asking fans of the former retail chain to suggest vacant brick-and-mortar locations that could be a part of a two-year comeback plan.
nbcboston.com
Cohasset Police Share Update on Walshe Family Dog
Among the subjects that amateur sleuths have been wondering about in the Ana Walshe missing person case is what happened to the family's dog. Walshe, missing since New Year's Day, had posted to Instagram about the dog, named Hans, several times. The German shepherd is a military dog, she said in one post.
