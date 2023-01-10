A former suburban Houston police officer, Robert Fratta, 65, was executed Tuesday for hiring two people to kill his estranged wife nearly 30 years ago. The day was back-and-fourth court decisions on whether the state could continue using lethal drugs long past their original expiration dates. Shortly after the scheduled execution time of 6:00 pm, the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals overruled Judge Mauzy, claiming she did not have jurisdiction in the case. About 30 minutes later, the Texas Supreme Court agreed, denying Fratta’s final appeal and allowing his execution.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO