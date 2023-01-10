ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I waited until midnight to buy three copies of Prince Harry's book – I felt privileged to be first in line

By Andrew Robinson
 3 days ago

ONLY seven people bought Prince Harry's memoir Spare during the WHSmith midnight launch at London Victoria Railway Station - but one customer took three copies.

Store manager Mohammad Alam opened the delivery of hardbacks as the clock turned 12am.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ynOHj_0k9Bvhjw00
Only seven people queued up to buy Spare at London Victoria Railway Station Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EKXtt_0k9Bvhjw00
Chris Imafidon said he felt 'privileged' to be first in line Credit: n.c
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JLjDw_0k9Bvhjw00
Caroline Lennon, first customer to buy “Spare", poses with her copy outside Waterstones’ flagship Piccadilly bookshop Credit: AFP

Professor Chris Imafidon, from Epping, Essex, had been waiting at the station since 9.30pm to get his hands on three copies of the 417-page book.

He told The Sun: "I feel very privileged to be the first in line and I look forward to seeing what Harry has to say about his life.

"The context is everything. I saw the Spanish copy but I really want to see for myself what type of narrative is inside.

“These events need perspective. The Anderson Cooper interview is very different from the Tom Bradby one, for example."

“I wanted to buy three for family and friends because it’s useful to hear from a young man who has been through a lot."

Chris, who is chairman of The Excellence in Education charity, added that he is "dazed" by reports of how much detail the duke has gone into about private family moments.

He said: "Why? Why? You don't need that to sell.

"You would sell a book if you're Diana's hat or Diana's dog or Diana's... if you're linked to Diana you will still sell. Why would you go to that distance?

"I really want to know from (the) horse's mouth," he said, adding that he hopes the book is in Harry's first person voice not in the third person.

"I really want to know why the young man would leave the country he loved, he lived in and was ready to die for, because he went to war."

Meanwhile train maintainer Lloyd Rosser, 64, was buying the book, currently on sale at half price for £14, for a friend.

He said: "She's a massive royal fan so I thought it would make a nice surprise. Personally, I'm not that fussed. Maybe I'll give it a read when I can get it cheaper."

Sarah Nakana, 46, a property surveyor from Dulwich, South London, added: "I've already got the audio book on order but just couldn't wait. It's very important to hear what he has to say about his life in his own words. This is a historical record."

The store remained open until 2am, while Euston Railway Station's WHSmith saw one woman buy two copies at midnight.

Shops inside Gatwick and Heathrow airports also opened at midnight for travellers wanting to read the Duke’s memoir while flying.

Caroline Lennon was the first in line to get her hands on Prince Harry’s explosive memoir Spare this morning.

The 58-year-old had been up all night and was in the queue in the pouring rain by 6am.

But despite all that Harry has said, she reckons the brothers need their “heads knocked together” and make up.

The retail worker, from Bethnal, East London, told The Sun Online: “I just like the royal family, I’m interested, I want to read more about it.

“I’m interested in what he’s got to say.

“I walked here, I’ve been here all night.”

Caroline believes the most explosive allegation was Harry’s Taliban kill boast

“He shouldn’t have said that. It’s too late.

“It’s not changed my view of him at all. I’m not taking anybodies side I like William and Harry.

“I’m glad there’s all that detail. I don’t care what anybody says. People will criticise me for liking Harry, what an idiot for queinf up.

“I like the royal family and I don’t care what anybody says.”

Asked about reconciling with William.

“You know that tussle with William? I thought that was hilarious.

“I have had fights galore with my family! Who cares!”

Seapire wall the allegations, Caroline does not believe Spare will damage it the family.

“Diana’s interview could have damaged the monarchy, that was pretty explode, but it didn’t. I don’t this this (Spare) will damage the monarchy.”

“With Harry, my personal feelings are with his family, they should connect.

“There is no love between them, with that family. There is no love in the royal family.

“Get together and knock their heads together him and William, and make up for gods sake, life is too short!”

“I want to get that audiobook and can’t wait to hear him.”

It comes after Prince Harry sparked controversy as he promoted the book in interviews with ITV and CBS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PmL9q_0k9Bvhjw00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Yc6Qa_0k9Bvhjw00

The Duke of Sussex crossed the King's 'red line' by blasting Queen Camilla as "dangerous" and a "villain".

Body language expert Judi James revealed the key echoes of Princess Diana's 1995 Panorama interview displayed in Harry's sit downs with Tom Bradby and Anderson Cooper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EALwH_0k9Bvhjw00
Media outside Waterstones capture Caroline posing with her copy of the highly anticipated book Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jYoxU_0k9Bvhjw00
It comes after Prince Harry's bombshell interviews with ITV and CBS Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U5zXE_0k9Bvhjw00
The prince's controversial memoir is on sale now Credit: Doug Seeburg/News Group Newspapers Ltd

Comments / 15

Kelly Newman
3d ago

Everything has already been said. No need to waste your money on the book!

Reply
26
Donna Marie
3d ago

Would not waste my money on a cry baby's book.

Reply
19
