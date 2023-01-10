Read full article on original website
channel1450.com
Auburn’s McCoy Discusses Trojans Playing For County Title
We spoke with Auburn head coach Seth McCoy minutes after the Trojans clinched their spot in Friday’s County championship game. Auburn will take on the winner of Pleasant Plains and Williamsville at 8 pm at LLCC.
channel1450.com
Auburn Moves Into County Semifinal with Win Over Calvary
The last time Auburn and Calvary played the Saints picked up the 85-80 victory. In their meeting on Tuesday with a place in the county semifinal on the line it was the Trojans who got the 51-48 win. Jackson Kern led Auburn with 12 points. Auburn will play New Berlin Wednesday night at 6:30pm.
channel1450.com
Auburn Knocks Off New Berlin To Reach County Championship Game
Carter Hunley had 21 points and a massive second half to power Auburn to a 48-34 win over New Berlin in the 2023 Sangamon County boys tournament semifinals. Auburn will play the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Williamsville and Pleasant Plains on Friday at 8 pm for the title at Lincoln Land.
channel1450.com
Cardinals Move Into County Semifinal With Win Over Tornadoes
The Pleasant Plains Cardinals picked up a 53-24 victory over Tri-City on Tuesday to advance to a county semifinal. Cooper Schallenberg and Zach Powell led the Cardinals with 17 points a piece. Pleasant Plains will play Williamsville in the Sangamon County Tournament semifinal on Thursday at 6:30pm.
channel1450.com
Bullets Pull Away From Athens To Reach County Semifinals
Jacob Finley and Brayden Saling were the guys in the first half, Ty Beck was the difference in the second half. Beck finished with 21 points to lead Williamsville to a 61-33 victory to open the 2023 County tournament and advance the Bullets into Thursday’s semifinal.
channel1450.com
Riverton Advances at County with Win Over Lutheran
The Riverton Hawks advance at the Sangamon County Tournament after a 57-37 win over Lutheran High on Monday in game one. Riverton will play New Berlin Tuesday at 5pm.
channel1450.com
Tornadoes Tee Off From Three For Early Lead Against Pawnee
Tri-City Sangamon Valley hit a barrage of three pointers in the first half to build a 29-10 lead over Pawnee in the final game of Day One at the 2023 Sangamon County boys basketball tournament. The Tornadoes used that lead to advance to the quarterfinals against Pleasant Plains on Tuesday night with a 63-38 win over Pawnee.
WAND TV
St. Teresa's Mark Ramsey retires after leading team to state championship
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) — St. Teresa High School announced that Head Football Coach, Mark Ramsey will be retiring at the end of the school year. Ramsey has held the head football job and has taught Physical Education at the school since 2016. “Coach Ramsey has had an incredible run...
Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti
WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
saturdaytradition.com
Isaiah Williams, star Illinois WR, announces he will return for Illini in 2023
Isaiah Williams will be returning to Champaign in 2023. The WR announced his decision on social media on Monday. It’s a huge boost for the Illini offense, as Williams has led the team in receptions for the past two years. The WR also led the team with 709 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns this season alone.
WAND TV
Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day
(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
WAND TV
Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
WCIA
New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
dailyeasternnews.com
Final four Eastern presidential candidates to visit campus
The final four candidates for Eastern’s new president, starting in July, will be visiting Eastern throughout January to be interviewed by staff, faculty, students and the local community. The four candidates includes Eastern’s current Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Jay Gatrell, David Brennen a Frost, Brown and...
WAND TV
Two injured after car goes airborne in Christian County crash
ASSUMPTION, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a car went airborne in a crash in Christian County Tuesday. Illinois State Police troopers responded to US Route 51 just north of Assumption around 6:30 a.m. Troopers said a vehicle going southbound on US Route 51 near...
25newsnow.com
Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
WAND TV
Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
wglt.org
Owners say Bloomington roller rink Skate N Place will close after 50 years
The Bloomington Skate N Place roller rink is closing its doors again — this time for good. The owners say in a Facebook post that they've finally found a buyer for the rink along Morris Avenue, after over 900 days on the market. The buyer is an unspecified company that will repurpose the building for warehouse space.
channel1450.com
Channel1450 is Hiring A Full Time Sports Reporter
Neuhoff Media Springfield and Channel1450.com is looking for our next full-time sports reporter in Springfield, Illinois. We need someone who will work successfully with our Sports Director and other employees covering high school and college sports in central Illinois. Neuhoff Media owns radio stations across four markets in Illinois and...
wjbc.com
State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday
MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
