Maroa, IL

channel1450.com

Auburn Moves Into County Semifinal with Win Over Calvary

The last time Auburn and Calvary played the Saints picked up the 85-80 victory. In their meeting on Tuesday with a place in the county semifinal on the line it was the Trojans who got the 51-48 win. Jackson Kern led Auburn with 12 points. Auburn will play New Berlin Wednesday night at 6:30pm.
AUBURN, IL
channel1450.com

Auburn Knocks Off New Berlin To Reach County Championship Game

Carter Hunley had 21 points and a massive second half to power Auburn to a 48-34 win over New Berlin in the 2023 Sangamon County boys tournament semifinals. Auburn will play the winner of Thursday’s semifinal between Williamsville and Pleasant Plains on Friday at 8 pm for the title at Lincoln Land.
AUBURN, IL
channel1450.com

Cardinals Move Into County Semifinal With Win Over Tornadoes

The Pleasant Plains Cardinals picked up a 53-24 victory over Tri-City on Tuesday to advance to a county semifinal. Cooper Schallenberg and Zach Powell led the Cardinals with 17 points a piece. Pleasant Plains will play Williamsville in the Sangamon County Tournament semifinal on Thursday at 6:30pm.
PLEASANT PLAINS, IL
channel1450.com

Bullets Pull Away From Athens To Reach County Semifinals

Jacob Finley and Brayden Saling were the guys in the first half, Ty Beck was the difference in the second half. Beck finished with 21 points to lead Williamsville to a 61-33 victory to open the 2023 County tournament and advance the Bullets into Thursday’s semifinal.
ATHENS, IL
channel1450.com

Tornadoes Tee Off From Three For Early Lead Against Pawnee

Tri-City Sangamon Valley hit a barrage of three pointers in the first half to build a 29-10 lead over Pawnee in the final game of Day One at the 2023 Sangamon County boys basketball tournament. The Tornadoes used that lead to advance to the quarterfinals against Pleasant Plains on Tuesday night with a 63-38 win over Pawnee.
PAWNEE, IL
WCIA

Illinois lands Italian point guard Niccolo’ Moretti

WCIA — Illinois didn’t waste long adding to its backcourt with Italian point guard Niccolo Moretti committing to the Illini on Wednesday. The 6-foot-2 international prospect is expected to enroll at Illinois for the second semester, according to a report from 247Sports’ Travis Branham. The move comes less than a week after Skyy Clark announced […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
saturdaytradition.com

Isaiah Williams, star Illinois WR, announces he will return for Illini in 2023

Isaiah Williams will be returning to Champaign in 2023. The WR announced his decision on social media on Monday. It’s a huge boost for the Illini offense, as Williams has led the team in receptions for the past two years. The WR also led the team with 709 receiving yards and 5 receiving touchdowns this season alone.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield-native wins Jeopardy!, goes on to play another day

(WAND) — Central Illinois residents will get to see one of their own on Jeopardy! this week. Springfield native, Yogesh Raut won big on Wednesday with a final score of $41,601. He will go on to compete again on Thursday. Regarding the experience of appearing on national television, Raut...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Crews working on ruptured gas line in Mt. Zion

MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND) — According to the Macon County Emergency Alert and Notification System, crews in Mt. Zion are working on a ruptured gas line on W. Main Street. The alert said that the gas line runs between N. Baltimore Ave. and Carrington Ave. Drivers in the area...
MOUNT ZION, IL
WCIA

New owners revitalize old Rantoul bowling alley

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — Those who live in Rantoul are looking forward to seeing an old attraction being renovated and reopened. New owners Aaron and Cindy Tuller are naming the bowling alley Rugers after their two-year-old dog. The bowling alley used to be called Country Tyme Lanes. It’s been around since 1964 and permanently closed eight months ago.
RANTOUL, IL
dailyeasternnews.com

Final four Eastern presidential candidates to visit campus

The final four candidates for Eastern’s new president, starting in July, will be visiting Eastern throughout January to be interviewed by staff, faculty, students and the local community. The four candidates includes Eastern’s current Vice President of Academic Affairs and Provost, Jay Gatrell, David Brennen a Frost, Brown and...
CHARLESTON, IL
25newsnow.com

Iconic Twin Cities roller rink to close

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Skate ‘N’ Place, a roller-skating rink on Bloomington’s south side, will close for good after 50 years in business. The property in the 1700 block of South Morris Avenue is being sold, “but sadly no one came forward to keep in a rink,” the business said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WAND TV

Decatur Memorial Hospital, St. Mary's announce top baby names for 2022

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur Memorial Hospital and HSHS St. Mary's Hospital are announcing the top baby names for 2022. Below are the combined top baby boy and baby girl names for deliveries at HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and Decatur Memorial Hospital in 2022. Girls:. Harper (8) Tied for...
DECATUR, IL
channel1450.com

Channel1450 is Hiring A Full Time Sports Reporter

Neuhoff Media Springfield and Channel1450.com is looking for our next full-time sports reporter in Springfield, Illinois. We need someone who will work successfully with our Sports Director and other employees covering high school and college sports in central Illinois. Neuhoff Media owns radio stations across four markets in Illinois and...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wjbc.com

State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday

MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL

