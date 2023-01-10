The Georgia Bulldogs completed their mission Monday night by blowing the TCU Tigers out of the water in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The final score looked like a typo, as Georgia football showed no mercy at all to the Horned Frogs from beginning to end for a 65-7 victory. That take-no-prisoners mentality was so ingrained in the Bulldogs by Kirby Smart that he believes that the 2022 Georgia squad would take down the 2021 version, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO