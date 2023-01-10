Read full article on original website
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring
Although Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is celebrating his second consecutive national championship, he’s going to have to deal with the transfer portal just like every other college football coach in America. According to Smart himself, several Georgia players plan to transfer after the season but decided to stay because they wanted to win another Read more... The post Kirby Smart gets honest about Georgia players transferring appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Kirby Smart drops Stetson Bennett hint about next Georgia quarterback
Kirby Smart, Stetson Bennett and the Georgia football program did it for a second straight time, destroying the TCU Horned Frogs 65-7 in the National Championship game on Monday night to win their second consecutive title. Bennett left his mark on the game, scoring six total touchdowns in the rout,...
Football World Is Not Happy With Georgia's 2023 Schedule
Georgia football is currently putting the finishing touches on a dominant victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship. With the win, the Bulldogs secure their second national title in a row, becoming the first team to go back-to-back since Alabama in 2011-12. Georgia is 29-1 over the last two seasons.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Look: Football World Surprised By Stetson Bennett's Decision
When it mattered most, Stetson Bennett of the Georgia Bulldogs led his program to its second consecutive national championship. The 65-7 rout was the sort of performance that left viewers- including ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit- completely lost for words. The 25-year-old passed for 304 yards ...
SB Nation
Nick Saban looked like he wanted to vomit as ESPN talked about Georgia’s dynasty
Nick Saban isn’t used to watching the College Football Playoff from home, but this season his Alabama Crimson Tide were passed over by the selection committee following a two-loss season. With SEC foe Georgia facing TCU in the national championship game on Monday, Saban joined ESPN’s set as an analyst to discuss the game. He probably had no idea he was going to be on the receiving end of a subtle but vicious jab on set.
Bears best trade partner for No. 1 pick already revealing itself
The Bears could get a haul for the No. 1 pick with at least one clear team already sounding like they’d be willing to give anything to trade up. Thanks to a hilarious end to the season for the Texans, the Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The world is their proverbial oyster.
Ohio State Football: The one player Ohio State needs from transfer portal
The Ohio State football team needs to plug a few holes on its roster or 2023. Here is one player still available to them. The Ohio State football team has some major areas of concern when it comes to the construction of the 2023 team. With a glaring need for a starting caliber offensive tackle and cornerback, the Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day missed the boat on the early wave of transfer portal players.
Kirby Smart makes bold prediction to Georgia fans after national title
Georgia is the king of college football for the second straight year after hammering TCU in a historic 65-7 rout to win the national championship. In the melee after the victory, Smart was spotted running around the field and past a group of Georgia fans, appearing to make a very bold prediction. ...
thecomeback.com
Georgia football Twitter starts trolling TCU in third quarter
The people running the Georgia Bulldogs Twitter account got an early start celebrating their CFP National Championship. They started trolling the TCU Horned Frogs early in the third quarter. The Georgia Football account tweeted a video with a spoof of TCU’s “Hypnotoad,” a kaleidoscope character that originated on the cartoon...
Is Kirby Smart The Next Nick Saban???
It happened, and thank God it's officially over. The 2023 College Football National Championship game was a slobber knocker, and completely one-sided leaving many to question if TCU deserved to even be in the game. At first, I didn't even want to watch the big game, largely because I was...
‘Eye of the tiger’: Kirby Smart reveals how this season’s Georgia football team was built ‘different’
The Georgia Bulldogs completed their mission Monday night by blowing the TCU Tigers out of the water in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. The final score looked like a typo, as Georgia football showed no mercy at all to the Horned Frogs from beginning to end for a 65-7 victory. That take-no-prisoners mentality was so ingrained in the Bulldogs by Kirby Smart that he believes that the 2022 Georgia squad would take down the 2021 version, per Heather Dinich of ESPN.
3 2022 NBA lottery picks Bucks rookie MarJon Beauchamp is outplaying
MarJon Beauchamp was the 24th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Bucks’ first first round pick since Donte DiVincenzo in 2019. MarJon has carved out a decent role with the Bucks this season after showing his potential early in the season. Since returning from an illness that kept him out for a handful of games, Beauchamp has continued showing his potential.
Jim Harbaugh’s first Broncos interview makes Michigan departure more likely
Jim Harbaugh impressed the Denver Broncos in his head coaching interview. This could be a sign he’s not long for Ann Arbor. Jim Harbaugh interviewed with the Broncos on Tuesday, and impressed Denver’s front office in the process. While Harbaugh previously said he did not expect to leave Michigan this offseason, he’s also made it clear with his actions that a move back to the NFL is among his coaching priorities.
Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions
The first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft didn't make it to Springfield, but the third did. Twenty years after helping Syracuse win a NCAA title, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony sat courtside at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, play in one of the nation's foremost high school basketball tournaments.
Ohio State and biggest 2023 College Football Playoff threats to Georgia
The Georgia Bulldogs have won their second straight College Football Playoff National Championship, as they bested the Ohio State Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl, then destroyed the TCU Horned Frogs by a score of 65-7 in the title game. Georgia clearly has a stranglehold on college football at the moment but is there any team that can knock them off the mountain in 2023?
Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama
SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director...
