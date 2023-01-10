I feel horrible for this family… those apartments are a violence cesspool… and most of the violence is committed by teenagers… truthfully… anywhere you go in the city , a majority of the crimes are being committed by teenagers in low income neighborhoods. These kids don’t need more places to hang out… they’re clearly not utilizing the ones already in place… When you’re corralling a bunch of low income kids, who have little hope … because they’re watching their families struggling desperately to survive in a world who does not care about them… they are going to continue to lash out🙄 Parents never home because they’re working 2-3 jobs and still can’t afford their bills let alone any kind of extras… social media crap influencing them to do things to get likes and attention… teachers underpaid and overworked,public education utterly broken, role models they look up to fetishizing breaking the law and violence…a bleak future because the world exists on greed, violence and selfishness…
