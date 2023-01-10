ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

2d ago

I feel horrible for this family… those apartments are a violence cesspool… and most of the violence is committed by teenagers… truthfully… anywhere you go in the city , a majority of the crimes are being committed by teenagers in low income neighborhoods. These kids don’t need more places to hang out… they’re clearly not utilizing the ones already in place… When you’re corralling a bunch of low income kids, who have little hope … because they’re watching their families struggling desperately to survive in a world who does not care about them… they are going to continue to lash out🙄 Parents never home because they’re working 2-3 jobs and still can’t afford their bills let alone any kind of extras… social media crap influencing them to do things to get likes and attention… teachers underpaid and overworked,public education utterly broken, role models they look up to fetishizing breaking the law and violence…a bleak future because the world exists on greed, violence and selfishness…

10TV

Students at Big Walnut HS walk out over proposed book ban

COLUMBUS, Ohio — More than 100 students at Big Walnut High School walked out in unison on Thursday in protest over a proposed book ban. Supporters of the book's removal say author John Green's book, "Looking for Alaska" is not appropriate reading for students. “We are telling the board...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two wanted, charged in death of Ohio infant

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man and a woman have been charged in the death of an 8-month-old boy this week. According to court records, Savanna Dawn Dawson, 23, and Kyrios March Jr., 24, are wanted for murder after the death of the child on Monday. Neither Dawson or March Jr. are in custody and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 seriously injured in south Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after a shooting in south Columbus Thursday afternoon, according to the Columbus Division of Police. The shooting happened in the 1300 block of South 17th Street at 1:30 p.m. Police say one person, who is described as being male, was taken to Grant Medical Center in critical condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man shot, killed in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus man is dead after police said he was shot in Chillicothe. According to the Chillicothe Police Department, Jennoro Juan Elmore Jr., 23, was found Tuesday afternoon on North Plaza Boulevard suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Adena Regional Medical Center, where he later died. Police said […]
CHILLICOTHE, OH
cwcolumbus.com

14-year-old student caught on camera concealing a gun at Columbus school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A 14-year-old was caught on surveillance cameras concealing a gun at a Columbus public school Wednesday morning. Columbus police responded to a report of a student observed on a security camera concealing a gun at school in the 1500 block of East Broad Street around 11:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Columbus City Schools focused on safety after shots fired incidents

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Dozens of Columbus parents are concerned for their children’s safety after two frightening incidents. Last Thursday, the Columbus Division of Police said gunfire caused a lockdown at Beechcroft High School, and about three hours later, police say they believe a teenager fired shots outside of Northland High School.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

Ohio house where baby died from fentanyl gets boarded up by city

The latest news and previous stories on criminal activity at or near 70 South Harris Avenue can be seen in the video player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A west-side Columbus home with a history of drug-related complaints, violence and death has been shut down. Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein announced today that the City […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

1 killed in shooting near Franklin Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person was killed in a shooting on the Near East Side of Columbus Tuesday morning. The Columbus Division of Police said the shooting happened in the 1600 block of Oak Street near Franklin Park just before 9 a.m. Police told 10TV that a person was...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus man sentenced to 12+ years for drug trafficking

CLEVELAND (WCMH) — A 24-year-old Columbus man will spend the next 12 1/2 years in prison after pleading guilty in a drug trafficking case in northern Ohio. Patrick A. Anaya was sentenced on Jan. 6 after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, methamphetamine, and possession of a firearm during a drug trafficking […]
COLUMBUS, OH
