The Georgia Bulldogs Are Back-to-Back ChampionsJameson StewardAthens, GA
Whether UGA or TCU, West Forsyth H.S. will have at least one alum becoming a champion tonightMichelle HallAthens, GA
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in College Football National ChampionshipFlurrySportsAthens, GA
TCU Horned Frogs Ready to Take on Defending National Champs in Epic ShowdownLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Football: No. 4 Buckeyes embracing underdog label against No. 1 Georgia in Peach BowlThe LanternColumbus, OH
WATCH Georgia QB Gunner Stockton: Why he’s still grinning despite not playing in 2022
LOS ANGELES — Gunner Stockton jumped into a jam-packed Georgia quarterbacks room grinning ear to ear. Stockton, a rising sophomore from Rabun County, is still smiling despite not logging any game snaps this season. “Everybody wants to come in and start, but when you’ve got Stetson (Bennett) and all...
Look: Marcus Freeman's Final Coaches' Poll Ballot Goes Viral
Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman was one of five head coaches who voted the TCU Horned Frogs out of their top 4 after this week's brutal National Championship blowout. With their 65-7 loss to No. 1 Georgia in the title game, Freeman has TCU fall all the way to No. 5. Here's his full end-of-season top 25 ...
Walker Howard, ex-4-star bolts Tigers in transfer portal, eyes TCU, Florida
LSU football freshman quarterback Walker Howard is planning to enter his name into the NCAA transfer portal, ESPN writers Adam Rittenberg and Tom VanHaaren wrote in a Thursday report. Possible destinations include TCU and Florida football. The 6-foot-1-inch quarterback out of Lafayette, Louisiana earned a total of seven passing yards...
Why Georgia will win 2023 College Football Playoff
Georgia football is currently in the midst of another long party following back-to-back College Football Playoff National Championships. For Georgia’s players, staff and fans, next season is a world away. The 2023 season is the least of their worries at the moment, and they couldn’t care less about it right now. However, it is never […] The post Why Georgia will win 2023 College Football Playoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Shaq to eat horned frog after losing UGA vs. TCU bet
While most of us are wishing we could relive Monday’s game all over again, Shaq is probably wishing he didn’t go against the now, back-to-back national champions, the Georgia Bulldogs, and make a bet to eat a horned frog if UGA came out on top. While some may...
Kirby Smart's wife, Mary Beth, 'extremely proud' after back-to-back Georgia football championships
Kirby Smart had his biggest fan in the building as Georgia dismantled TCU on Monday night to clinch the program’s 2nd straight national championship. Smart’s wife Mary Beth, a fellow UGA grad and a star with the women’s basketball program, was on hand in Jan. 2022 as the Dawgs topped Alabama in Indianapolis for their first championship since 1980. A year later, with the team taking on TCU on Monday in Los Angeles, there was barely any drama to speak of as Georgia raced to a 38-7 halftime lead en route to a 65-7 laughter at SoFi Stadium.
Look: Kirby Smart's Final Top 25 Ballot Is Going Viral
We're two days removed from the conclusion of the 2022 college football season, which means it's time for the final Coaches' Poll of the season. And Kirby Smart had an interesting one to say the least. The Georgia head coach had his title-winning Bulldogs as the No. 1 team in the country ...
Look: Georgia Sideline Has Clear Message For TCU Amid Blowout
Through two quarters of play on Monday night, Georgia has dominated the TCU Horned Frogs in the National Championship to the tune of a 38-7 lead heading into halftime. TCU's offense has certainly struggled, compiling just 118 total yards and turning the ball over twice. While many may ...
Recruits React to UGAs Dominating National Title Performance
Some noteworthy recruits were more than pleased with UGAs historic victory over TCU in the national title game.
Football player injured in Bulldogs game 7 years ago happy to cheer Dawgs to championship
ATHENS, Ga. — Many folks grow up bleeding red and black. Some have to be won over, like Devon Gales. Seven years ago, he was injured playing against UGA. “I knew we were going to win,” said Gales. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Sonny Dykes Sounds off after TCU gets Crushed by Georgia in the National Championship Game
Hear from TCU's Head Coach Sonny Dykes after TCU's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.
Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Georgia Winning Back-To-Back Titles
Georgia football capped off a perfect 15-0 season with a 65-7 rout of TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night. During the game, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit ran out of things to say about the Bulldogs' dominance. Afterwards, he managed to deliver a congratulatory ...
Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia
The TCU Horned Frogs entered Monday night’s meeting with the Georgia Bulldogs n the College Football Playoff National Championship Game brimming with hope that they can pull off a stunning upset. TCU football left the field of SoFi Stadium in Inglewood absolutely crushed after getting destroyed in a 65-7 loss to Kirby Smart’s incredibly talented […] The post Max Duggan’s heart-wrenching reflection after blowout loss to Stetson Bennett, Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Georgia’s TCU football National Championship warning from Hypnotoad creator
Georgia and TCU football are preparing for the National Championship. They have both worked hard to get to this point, as the Bulldogs are aiming to repeat as champions. But Hypnotoad creator Matt Groening, who’s created shows such as “The Simpsons” and “Futurama,” shared a warning for Georgia, per L.A. Times Sports on Twitter. “I’ve […] The post Georgia’s TCU football National Championship warning from Hypnotoad creator appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Look: ESPN's National Title Game Poll Is Going Viral
Prior to the College Football Playoff national championship game, ESPN announced that more than 750,000 fans picked TCU to upset Georgia for a "One Final Team" poll. Well, it's starting to look like all those fans made a big mistake. Georgia has dominated TCU in the first half of the...
Look: Georgia's 2023 Football Schedule Is Going Viral
Georgia looks like it could be on its way to a three-peat in 2023. The back-to-back National Champions have an extremely favorable schedule lined up for this coming season. Take a look at the Bulldogs' lineup for 2023 here:. Looking at this schedule, it appears that the Bulldogs' only real...
Paul Finebaum Names His No. 1 'Momentum' Program Right Now
Georgia is the two-time defending national champion, but Paul Finebaum thinks another SEC team is building momentum heading into the offseason. Finebaum appeared on WJOX's "McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning" today and explained why he feels Auburn, under new head coach Hugh Freeze, is his ...
Kirby Smart shares plan with Georgia football transfers coming and some soon to be going
LOS ANGELES — Georgia football transfers are coming — and some will soon be going —in the wake of the Bulldogs’ 65-7 CFP Championship Game win over TCU on Monday night. As hard as it might be to imagine football players not wanting to be a...
Georgia football: Lee Corso picks winner of National Championship
Georgia football fans may not care who Lee Corso picks in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game, but pick he a team did. Lee Corso is a staple on the ESPN College GameDay set, and despite recent health issues, he’s as feisty as ever and loves firing up the crowd with his analysis and, at times, good-natured ribbing.
Ex-4-star TCU football QB Sam Jackson makes transfer portal move after loss to Georgia
TCU football quarterback Sam Jackson has reportedly entered the transfer portal, per The Athletic’s Max Olson. Olson adds that Jackson, a redshirt freshman, is a “talented dual-threat QB.” Max Duggan performed admirably for the Horned Frogs this past season. Nevertheless, they will miss Jackson’s presence given his exciting ceiling. The TCU Horned Frogs were recently […] The post Ex-4-star TCU football QB Sam Jackson makes transfer portal move after loss to Georgia appeared first on ClutchPoints.
