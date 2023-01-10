Stars of Italian football's past come together to remember Gianluca Vialli at a memorial service

A memorial service was held in Gianluca Vialli's hometown of Cremona on Monday remembering the life of the the Italian football legend that recently passed away from pancreatic cancer .

The service held at the Parrocchia di Cristo Re church in the region of Lombardy was attended by former teammates and friends of Vialli.

His funeral will take place in London later this week which is where he spent many years living as he enjoyed working in roles with former club Chelsea and also the Italian national team.

Vialli's long-term friend and ex-Juventus teammate Fabrizio Ravanelli was captured in attendance wearing an all-black suit at the church during the mass.

Ravanelli partnered Vialli in attack during successful years at Juventus and later moved to Dundee in 2003, with the latter instrumental in helping sort the move.

Former Italian national team goalkeeper Gianluca Pagliuca was also spotted in attendance at the memorial service honouring the Chelsea legend.

Others seen at the memorial were ex-Juventus manager Ciro Ferrara, and now retired Serie A legend Gianluca Pessotto.

Ex-Inter Milan star Ricardo Ferri sported a white shirt and overcoat as he joined hundreds in attendance at the remembrance event.

Former Chelsea, Juventus and Sampdoria striker Vialli died in a London hospital last week aged 58, after a courageous five-year battle against pancreatic cancer , surrounded by his family.

Vialli was diagnosed with cancer for the second time in 2021, having been given the all clear in April of that year following a 17 month battle against the disease.