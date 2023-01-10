14 fire departments respond to large structure fire in Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Trevor Bethke

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.

OSHKOSH, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO