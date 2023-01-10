14 fire departments respond to large structure fire in Sheboygan County | By Sgt. Trevor Bethke

Read full article on original website
Business fire sent large plume of smoke over I-41 in Brown County
A large plume of smoke was visible Thursday and was impacting traffic on I-41 at Miners Way. Traffic slowed down in the area.
WBAY Green Bay
Fire destroys building for children with emotional problems
BROWN COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Firefighters have departed after battling a fire for nearly 11 hours at a business that helps children and young people with emotional and behavioral problems. The scene is located at Macht Village Programs in the 3300 block of Mid Valley Drive in Lawrence. A large...
seehafernews.com
Severe Damage In A Sheboygan County Housefire Monday
A fire caused major damage to a home in Sheboygan County early last evening. Sergeant Trevor Bethke of the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office said 13 fire agencies assisted the Haven Fire Department in battling the blaze at N7321 Deerfield Lane in the Town of Mosel. Arriving deputies from a...
Man found dead inside burned building near 26th and Greenfield identified
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office (MCMEO) recently identified the man found dead in a building near 26th and Greenfield.
b93radio.com
Monday Evening Fire Severely Damages Home, Injures One
Fire struck a residence north of the City of Sheboygan in the Town of Mosel Monday, sending one person to the hospital for treatment. Sheboygan County Emergency Communications received the 9-1-1 call early Monday evening, reporting a structure fire, and responding deputies reported a large amount of smoke and flames visible from the garage attached to the home on Deerfield Lane just north of Playbird Road.
School bus v. concrete truck crash in Grafton
A school bus and a concrete truck collided near Port Washington and Pioneer roads in Ozaukee County Tuesday morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Oshkosh’s north side to have temporary water outage, here’s when:
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – Part of Oshkosh will be without water on Wednesday as crews are working to install a new water valve. The City of Oshkosh says that a valve that controls the water service to the area west of US HWY 45 between West Snell Road extended and Ryf Road (County Road T) will be replaced. This will reportedly happen on January 11 between 12 p.m. and 5 p.m.
Sheboygan mental health center may close due to plan to pull funding
For the past 21 years, Open Door, a peer support and recovery center in Sheboygan, has been providing vital services to adults dealing with mental health and substance abuse disorders.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend's downtown Riverwalk project is ahead of schedule
WEST BEND — City crews made progress on the Downtown Riverwalk Tuesday as they prepared for construction of a new walkway segment connecting north and south portions of the Riverwalk through an underpass beneath Highway 33. Constructions crews worked Tuesday on installing sheet piling north of Washington Street in...
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc Man Charged in Monday Morning Shooting Incident
A 34-year-old Manitowoc man has been charged in a shooting from earlier this week. Sanerivi Iaulualo is facing charges of 2nd Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Endangering Safety with Use of a Dangerous Weapon, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Disorderly Conduct. Numerous officers were sent to the area...
Four hurt after school bus carrying Neenah students tipped over during ski trip
At least four people were hurt after a school bus rolled on its side in Waushara County Wednesday night. No tickets have been issued at this time as authorities investigate.
WBAY Green Bay
Locals arrested in Forest County fentanyl and meth bust
FOREST COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - A Fond du Lac man and an Oshkosh woman were arrested last week in a drug bust at a hotel in Forest County. The suspects were identified as 29-year-old Thomas Owens of Fond du Lac and 21-year-old Amanda West of Oshkosh. On Jan. 2, at...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
REAL ESTATE | Community Church of West Bend opens second campus at former school building in Wayne
Wayne, WI – Community Church of West Bend is announcing the opening of a. second campus at the building formerly home to Wayne Elementary and I4Learning. Community School, W5760 Mohawk Road. The new campus will be named Community Church North. An open house is Sunday February 5, 2023, with...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | Positive work culture at Auto Safety Center in West Bend and Cedarburg, WI
West Bend, WI – Reliable service, fast turnaround on repairs, but there’s something else that separates Auto Safety Center from the rest? Watch the video and Mike will tell you….
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee woman's body found in burned car, family grieves a year later
MILWAUKEE - Monday, Jan. 9 marked one year since Jenna Reichartz, 21, was found dead inside a car after a crash near 76th and Green Tree. Reichartz's car caught on fire after the crash. Her body wasn't found until hours later by a worker at the tow lot. She was in the backseat.
Suspect arrested in connection to South Milwaukee double homicide
A suspect was arrested in connection to a South Milwaukee double homicide that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29.
Fox11online.com
Attorneys for teen charged in fatal Green Bay crash ask for case to be dismissed
GREEN BAY (WLUK) – The attorneys for a 15-year-old charged in a high-speed fatal traffic crash have asked for the case to be dismissed. Sienna Pecore is charged with first-degree reckless homicide, hit & run involving death, and driving a vehicle without owner’s consent for the Oct. 30 crash at Oneida & Mason streets which killed Cruz Beltron, 17. Pecore was allegedly driving more than 100 mph at the time.
WISN
Milwaukee police investigating a fatal shooting near 38th & Morgan
MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office was called near 38th Street and Morgan Avenue Sunday afternoon. The office told WISN 12 News there was a male victim, and they are treating the case as a homicide. The Milwaukee Police Department later confirmed that it was a fatal...
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay 15-year-old charged with homicide after fellow teenager overdoses
DE PERE, Wis. (WFRV) – A 15-year-old from Green Bay was charged with homicide following an 18-year-old’s overdose death in De Pere. According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 15-year-old Maylia Sotelo has been charged in connection to the overdose of an 18-year-old in De Pere. On December 3 around 8:30 a.m., the De Pere Police Department was sent to a welfare check on a caller’s grandson.
