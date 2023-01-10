ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ford County, IL

fordcountychronicle.com

Paxton man arrested in Rantoul burglary

RANTOUL — A Paxton man with a pending felony burglary case in Ford County was arrested Tuesday, Jan. 10, for an alleged burglary in Rantoul. Chad A. Minnick, 39, was arrested by Rantoul investigators around 4:30 p.m. on felony charges of burglary and possession of burglary tools, a news release from the Rantoul Police Department said.
RANTOUL, IL
WCIA

State Police: Motorcyclist killed in Bellflower crash

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — A crash in Bellflower Tuesday afternoon claimed the life of a motorcyclist from the McLean County town of Saybrook, Illinois State Police confirmed. The crash happened on Illinois Highway 54 at State Street. Troopers said 75-year-old Larry Sosamon was stopped on his motorcycle at the intersection when he pulled into the […]
BELLFLOWER, IL
WCIA

License plate reader assists UIPD in armed road rage arrest

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois Police said an automated license plate reader helped them arrest a woman accused of taking part in an armed road rage incident earlier this week. University Police officials said a witness called them on Tuesday to report that someone displayed a gun during the incident, which happened on […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Champaign County Coroner identifies man dead following I-57 crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup has identified the Highland, Ind. man who died in an I-57 crash on Friday. Northrup said 22-year-old Frank A. Vargas was pronounced dead on the scene around 4:12 p.m. He was reportedly traveling northbound on I-57 when his vehicle crossed the median into the southbound […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Crime Stoppers looking to solve criminal damage in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County Crime Stoppers is asking for the public’s help in solving an instance of criminal damage that happened last month. Officials said that an unknown individual damaged eight air conditioning units located in the parking lot of 202 East Green Street in Champaign. This crime happened between 5 p.m. on […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wjbc.com

State police investigate fatal crash in McLean County Tuesday

MCLEAN COUNTY – Illinois State Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a semi and a motorcycle. A release says that the driver of a red Harley Davison motorcycle was stopped in the southbound lanes of State Street at the intersection with U.S. 54 in Bellflower. State police identified...
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

ISP: IL-54 closed in Bellflower after ‘serious crash’

BELLFLOWER, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said troops are on the scene of a serious crash on IL-54 in Bellflower. They shared on Facebook that the intersection will be closed for an extended period of time. They are advising everyone to avoid the area at this time. This is a developing story.
BELLFLOWER, IL
wglt.org

50+ gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal recorded in 2022

There were at least 53 gunfire incidents in Bloomington-Normal in 2022, including five people who were killed and another 12 who were injured, according to police tallies and WGLT reporting. That’s the most shooting incidents in at least four years. 2018 remains the worst year for gun violence in Bloomington-Normal...
NORMAL, IL
wglt.org

Normal's police chief says new license plate cameras are already paying dividends

Something happened this week at the Normal Police Department that hasn't happened in a while. They’re actually at full strength, at least on paper. Police departments across the country face recruiting and retention challenges and a lot of turnover. At Normal Police, that staff turnover includes a new chief, Steve Petrilli, who’s nine months into the top job.
NORMAL, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Michael Rutledge

Michael Troy Rutledge, 53, of Gibson City peacefully passed away at 3:39 pm Sunday January 8, 2023 surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held 9:00-11:00 am Thursday January 12, 2023 at Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 11:00 am. Private family burial will be at a later date in Drummer Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Hustedt Jewelers to be torn down soon; no decision yet on rebuilding it

GIBSON CITY — Hustedt Jewelers said Wednesday that demolition of its jewelry store in downtown Gibson City would begin soon followed by a decision on whether to rebuild it. The jewelry store at 113 N. Sangamon Ave. has been closed since last Independence Day, when it sustained extensive damage in a fire that started at the bar next door.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Mary Ann Hood

Mary Ann Hood, 91, of Gibson City peacefully passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at her home. Mary Ann was born October 26, 1931 to Lester Y. and Luella Covalt Lacy in Orange, New Jersey. She spent her youth in Madison, NJ. Mary Ann attended DePauw University in Greencastle, Indiana for two years and transferred to the University of Illinois. She graduated with a degree in Home Economic Education with high honors.
GIBSON CITY, IL
fordcountychronicle.com

Obituary: Judy Reynolds

Judy A. Reynolds, 76, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 8:05 am Saturday January 7, 2023 at the Heritage Health Nursing Home in Gibson City. Visitation will be held 11:00am – 1:00 pm Saturday January 14, 2023 at the Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City. Her Celebration of Life service will follow at 1:00 pm. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
FISHER, IL

