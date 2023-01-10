Read full article on original website
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
3 reasons Aaron Rodgers must retire after disappointing 2022 NFL season
After signing a monster extension worth $150.8 million across the next three seasons prior to the 2022 campaign, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers struggled to adapt to life without Davante Adams and had one of his worst years since coming into the NFL. The Packers ultimately missed out on the playoffs after getting shocked by the Detroit Lions in Week 18 and now, the future of Rodgers is very unclear. The veteran already said he’s yet to make a decision on returning for Year 19 or retiring.
Yardbarker
Packers HC Comments On A Potential Reunion
The Green Bay Packers fell to the Detroit Lions on Sunday night, which knocked them out of the playoff race. While they are only two days removed from their elimination from the 2022 season, the Packers are already looking for ways they can improve in 2023. One of the reasons...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers on Missed Opportunities vs Lions
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers discusses the miscues that led to the season-ending loss to the Detroit Lions.
Bears' Big Day, Aaron Rodgers' Uncertain Future Signal New Day in NFC North
Bears' big day, Rodgers' uncertain future signal new day in NFC North originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Green Bay Packers have ruled the NFC North for as long as memory serves. There have been seasons where the Bears or Minnesota Vikings cycle up and make the playoffs or...
Green Bay Packers draw the most fans to Lambeau Field in five years
Football fans turn out in large numbers to see Packers and opponents at Lambeau Field.
Green Bay Nation: Packers season comes to a disappointing close, lose to Lions 20-16
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Packers couldn’t complete their improbable playoff push and lost to the Detroit Lions 20-16 during Sunday Night Football. In the season finale of Green Bay Nation, Ryan Wood and Marques Eversoll joined host Lauren Helmbrecht to discuss how the Packers struggled to play complementary football and missed […]
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers next team odds: Lines for retirement, Jets, 49ers, Seahawks
When Aaron Rodgers walked off Lambeau Field after the Green Bay Packers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Detroit Lions Sunday night, speculation immediately began that he may have played his last game in Green Bay — or anywhere. Rodgers only added fuel to that speculation in his...
KOKI FOX 23
Lamar Jackson's playoff status vs. Bengals still uncertain 5 weeks after knee injury
Lamar Jackson hasn't played since he suffered a knee injury in Week 13, and there's a chance he doesn't suit up for the Baltimore Raven's playoff matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round, either. Jackson missed practice Wednesday, 38 days after spraining his PCL, and head coach John...
KOKI FOX 23
Wild-Card Daily Fantasy Football Advice: Who should you have in your lineup?
Whether you've played Daily Fantasy on Yahoo before or are giving it a try for the first time, this column will take a look at the DFS landscape, revealing whom I like building lineups around, stars to fade, undervalued plays and bargain bin options to help you construct a better team.
KOKI FOX 23
If it's Bills-Chiefs AFC championship game, it'll be played in Atlanta
If the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills make the AFC title game, they'll face off in Atlanta at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the NFL announced Thursday. This decision came after the league canceled the game between the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals following Damar Hamlin's cardiac arrest on the field in Week 17 and subsequently agreed on playoff rule changes. One less game for the Bills meant they couldn't officially earn the No. 1 seed, and thus the league decided it would move the title game to a neutral site should Buffalo and Kansas City play each other for a shot at the Super Bowl.
