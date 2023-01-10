SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings: No. 6 Palisades gaining steam

Most of the CIFLACS' top basketball teams are clustered together within a small handful of leagues, and many of them have historic rivalries. That means league play is especially exciting in City Section hoops, and this year is no different.

Here are SBLive's L.A. City Section girls basketball rankings for the week of Jan. 9-15. The rankings are released weekly throughout the season. They do not include any games played on the Monday of release.

1. Westchester (15-0 – 1st)

Last week was more of the same from the Comets. By winning by 32 against Eagle Rock, by 35 to San Fernando, and by 21 over No. 3 Crenshaw – which they beat by 5 points in November – they've distanced themselves further from nearly the entire rest of the section. All the while winning their inaugural New Year's tournament.

2. Granada Hills Charter (13-4 – 2nd)

Granada Hills bounced back from a one-point loss against Leuzinger to pick up a one-point win against Camarillo. Wednesday is one of the biggest games of the year at Birmingham.

3. Crenshaw (12-5 – 3rd)

While it certainly doesn't warrant a drop in the rankings, Saturday was a rough loss for Crenshaw. Despite a five-point loss to the Comets early in the season, Crenshaw came into its last game within short striking distance of No. 1 Westchester looking ahead to the playoffs. Now, after getting routed by them on Saturday, the theoretical gap widened.

But it's still just one loss amongst a great start to the season for Crenshaw, and it was the fourth game in four days. There's only so much one can read into games at the ends of long tournaments, and Crenshaw now has a lot of league games to build itself up with before the postseason.

4. Birmingham (11-8 – 4th)

Is this the year Birmingham breaks through for West Valley League supremacy? Last year the answer was no, and that didn't stop Birmingham from winning the whole City Section. The WVL race very likely comes down to GHC and Birmingham again, but some of the conference's lower-ranked teams are more dangerous now than in recent years.

5. Hamilton (11-4 – 5th)

Make it five straight wins for the Lady Yankees since suffering a setback to Ventura. Its last win was 48-39 over Sun Valley Poly at Huntington Park's tournament.

6. Palisades (5-7 – 6th)

Even when the Dolphins didn't have a top-six season resume in the section, it was only a matter of time before they found their groove.

They went 3-1 at Westchester's New Year's tournament for third place, with blowout wins against Contreras and El Camino Real before losing 58-37 to Crenshaw in a game that was a bit more competitive than the score showed. Then they bounced back to beat San Fernando 57-41.

7. Taft (11-6 – 8th)

Rising once again is Taft, which has blown out good middle-division LACS teams in its last four games. With San Fernando losing three of five, Taft's win against Poly and lopsided wins against Eagle Rock, Arleta, and Verdugo Hills bolster its case on the season.

8. San Fernando (12-3 – 7th)

There's no shame or harm in challenging yourself against teams like Ventura, Westchester, and Palisades and dropping three of five. However, the Tigers could use more wins against top City Section competition on this season if they want to be in the Open Division.

9. Sun Valley Poly (11-5 – 9th)

While there are still numerous possibilities at hand, it's starting to look quite likely that Poly and San Fernando will battle it out for the last spot in the Open Division, with the second team set to enter Division 1 as the top favorite. The Parrots just lost to Hamilton at Huntington Park after winning three straight.

10. King/Drew (7-10 – 10th)

King/Drew nearly knocked off Lynwood in its only game last week. Had it pulled out a win against the Southern Section stalwart, it would've instantly jumped a few spots. For all the talk about the first division bubble, King/Drew will have a major say in who ends up in the Open Division.

ON THE BUBBLE:

Chatsworth, Eagle Rock