wnky.com
Society for Science names 2 Kentucky students top scholars
SOUTH CENTRAL, Ky. – The Society of Science just released their 300 finalists from the Regeneron Science Talent Search and two young women from South Central Kentucky made the first cut. A Gatton Academy student and Glasgow High School senior are among 300 of “300 top young scientists and...
wnky.com
BGPD invites you to their open house
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Police Department is hiring and wants to see you next week if you’re interested. The police department is looking to get some more cadets in training this year now that they hire year round. As they wrap up their current cadet class, they’re having an open house on January 17 at 5 p.m. to allow the community to swing by and ask any questions or voice concerns about being a police officer.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wnky.com
Local artist honored during Governor’s Awards in the Arts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County woman is being recognized for her outstanding work in sharing personal history through art. The Governor’s Awards in the Arts honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Maxine Ray is a Western...
Texas manufacturer withdraws plan for door and window plant in Hopkinsville
The 100,000-square-foot speculative building in Hopkinsville’s Commerce Park I is back on the market after a Texas firm withdrew its plans for a production facility that would have employed about 200 workers. Elevate Windows and Doors “made the decision to forego plans for a previously announced project to locate...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
wnky.com
Hot Rods Announce Historic Executive Changes
Bowling Green, Kentucky– The reigning, back-to-back South Atlantic League Champion Bowling Green Hot Rods (High-A Affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays) are excited to announce the promotions of Eric C. Leach to President, Kyle Wolz to General Manager, and Ashlee Wilson to Assistant General Manager, becoming the first female executive in club history.
WLKY.com
Meet the 5 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One by one, five Kentucky women received their tiara and sash on Monday during a ceremony in the Dillard's at Mall St. Matthews. They were introduced as the 2023 Kentucky Derby Festival Princesses. The five are Hayley Benson, of Louisville, Lauren Carter, of Lexington, Mallory Hudson,...
wnky.com
Med Center Health at WKU Health Services opening Jan. 16
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Starting Monday, Jan. 16, Med Center Health will occupy the WKU Health Services space and begin offering services to WKU students, faculty and staff. According to a release by Med Center Health, the company began management of the WKU Health Services clinic located at 1681 Normal Drive at the beginning of the month on the Bowling Green campus of WKU.
wnky.com
McKnight, Allen lead Western Kentucky past UAB 80-78
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dayvion McKnight scored 27 points and Dontaie Allen sealed the victory with a 3-pointer with 29 seconds remaining as Western Kentucky knocked off UAB 80-78 on Wednesday. McKnight shot 10 for 21 and 4 of 5 from the free throw line for the Hilltoppers (10-6,...
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
wnky.com
WKU Professor helps design float for Rose Bowl Parade
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-If you were watching the Rose Bowl parade on TV and admired the beautiful floats, we have news for you- a WKU professor helped to design one of them!. Clinical Assistant Professor of Horticulture Roger Dennis has designed a float for the parade since 2006. He works with the Cal Poly students to create and engineer a float that is 55 feet long, 25 feet tall and 18 feet wide!
Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling to resign rather than face impeachment committee
A Western Kentucky prosecutor has decided to resign instead of facing a state legislature-led impeachment committee that recently convened. House Majority Floor Whip Jason Nemes, R-Louisville, in an email Monday evening said that Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Boling would resign Feb. 28. Boling is the elected commonwealth’s attorney for the 3rd Judicial Circuit representing Christian County.
wnky.com
What is the new Covid strain XBB.1.5?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-“We have yet another variant of Covid-19,” said Norton Children’s Infectious Diseases Dr. Kris Bryant. This new variant is called XBB.1.5. It was first detected in the fall in the northeastern part of the country. “It seems to be a combination of two earlier omicron...
WBKO
Kentucky’s first-ever recovery tattoo and piercing shop hosts recovery yoga free to community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green’s newest and only addict recovery tattoo and body piercing shop is giving back to the sober living community. The merge between Alchemy Arts and Clean Line Tattoos are two businesses based on the idea that their space is a place where healing and recovery can happen.
wnky.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores
(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Titan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
WBKO
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
wnky.com
Sunrise Spotlight: Daddy Daughter Dance
For today’s edition of Sunrise Spotlight, brought to you by the German American Bank, we met with Catrice Turner. She told us about an upcoming Daddy Daughter Dance that’s hosted by the Warren County Parks and Recreation Department. ‘Once Upon a Fairytale’ is the theme this year, letting...
wnky.com
Human Trafficking Awareness Day: know the signs
BOWLING GREEN, Ky.- Today is National Human Trafficking Awareness Day and local law enforcement wants you to know the signs and how to get help. Some signs of human trafficking are appearing malnourished, showing signs of abuse, lacking official identification documents or not allowing someone to go in public alone.
