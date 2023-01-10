ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long-Time Ringgold Head Football Coach Robert Akins Stepping Away

It has been a long road at Ringgold high school for former head football coach, Robert Akins who announced on Monday that he would be retiring as a football coach. In doing so, he leaves behind a legacy that spanned 16 years with the Tigers and altogether he'll be saying goodbye to four decades coaching football.
RINGGOLD, GA
WDEF

Ladd McConkey celebrated at North Murray High School

CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) — Two seasons, two trophies, two rings for former North Murray Mountaineer Ladd McConkey. There are numerous folks at North Murray who say the young receiver is leading by example both on and off the field. There is no doubt among those at the school that...
CHATSWORTH, GA
WDEF

McMinn Co Steals a 68-60 Win Over Bradley Central

Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) McMinn County’s pressure defense paid off against Bradley Central on Tuesday. The Cherokees collected 15 steals in knocking off district foe. Bradley Central 68-60. Hayden Smith led McMinn Co with 22 points, while Caiden Botts paced Bradley Central with 20. McMinn Co improves to 5-0 in the district. They travel to Cleveland on Friday, who is also 5-0 in the district standings.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
WDEF

More to the Story with Staley – Skillet Curling

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s billed as a combination of bocce ball and curling. “Skillet Curling!” And that’s what almost 100 good folks will be doing come later this month on “Ice On The Landing” at the Choo Choo. Chattanooga’s fourth annual “Skillet...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

UTC and Chattanooga State Create Applied Leadership Program

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Adults looking to return to school have a new option here in Chattanooga. UTC and Chattanooga State have signed an articulation agreement to streamline a Bachelor of Applied Science in the Applied Leadership discipline. This will allow any adult learners with previous work, military, or college experience...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Qcells Expands in Northwest Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Qcells, one of the largest and most recognized renewable energy solution providers, is expanding its operations in Georgia once again. Cartersville will get its first facility, while Dalton is adding its third. These expansions will create more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia, and...
DALTON, GA
WTVC

Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Driving Our Economy Forward: Chambliss Law

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When most people think of lawyers, they picture people in suits in a courtroom. At Chambliss Law, their attorneys do dress nice, but you often see them outside of the courthouse, and in the community. It’s just one way Chambliss is driving our economy forward....
CHATTANOOGA, TN
beckersasc.com

2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network

Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
TENNESSEE STATE
WDEF

New Solar Production Facilities to Create Jobs in Georgia

DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — New Qcells facilities in Northwest Georgia will bring over 2,500 new jobs to the area, Governor Kemp announced on Wednesday. The company will be doubling their production in Georgia. Qcells is a solar module manufacturing facility. The largest one in the Western Hemisphere is located...
DALTON, GA
WDEF

Nokian Tyres to Add New Jobs in Rhea County

DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — The excitement was palpable at the Nokian Tyres plant in Dayton Wednesday morning.Nokian Tyres officially announced that they will be doubling their tire production. They will be adding 75 new jobs to the facility in Dayton. The tire company plans to construct a tire warehouse...
RHEA COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Ken Smith moves to Hamilton County Commission

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ken Smith is switching from the City Council to the County Commission. On Wednesday, the Commission unanimously approved him taking over the seat vacated by Greg Martin. Martin has moved to the state legislature. Smith has served a term as the Chairman of the city council.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
mymix1041.com

Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false

From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga sees disruptions from national flight groundings

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The U.S. flight system got another shock to the system on Wednesday morning. Thousands of flights were either delayed or cancelled. This time it was a computer outage by the Federal Aviation Administration in a system where pilots have to notify them before taking off. The...
