1-10 Locals Arrested in December of 2022Charleston News LinkCharleston, TN
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ChattanoogaTed RiversChattanooga, TN
1-5 B & B Marina to Host Brandon MaddoxCharleston News LinkChattanooga, TN
2 Tennessee Women Were Charged For Blocking The Abortion Clinic AccessAbdul GhaniOoltewah, TN
USPS Suspends Service for Particular Offices in These 2 StatesBryan DijkhuizenChattanooga, TN
chattanoogapulse.com
Long-Time Ringgold Head Football Coach Robert Akins Stepping Away
It has been a long road at Ringgold high school for former head football coach, Robert Akins who announced on Monday that he would be retiring as a football coach. In doing so, he leaves behind a legacy that spanned 16 years with the Tigers and altogether he'll be saying goodbye to four decades coaching football.
chattanoogapulse.com
Chattanooga Patriots Head Basketball Coach Randy Evans Doing Big Things For Homeschoolers
You may not have heard of the Chattanooga Patriots or their head coach Randy Evans who also pulls double duty as the Athletic Director of the organization, but he's doing some big things with this year's group to put this homeschool program on the Chattanooga map. Randy Evans is a...
WDEF
Ladd McConkey celebrated at North Murray High School
CHATSWORTH, Georgia (WDEF) — Two seasons, two trophies, two rings for former North Murray Mountaineer Ladd McConkey. There are numerous folks at North Murray who say the young receiver is leading by example both on and off the field. There is no doubt among those at the school that...
WDEF
McMinn Co Steals a 68-60 Win Over Bradley Central
Cleveland, TN-(WDEF-TV) McMinn County’s pressure defense paid off against Bradley Central on Tuesday. The Cherokees collected 15 steals in knocking off district foe. Bradley Central 68-60. Hayden Smith led McMinn Co with 22 points, while Caiden Botts paced Bradley Central with 20. McMinn Co improves to 5-0 in the district. They travel to Cleveland on Friday, who is also 5-0 in the district standings.
WDEF
More to the Story with Staley – Skillet Curling
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — It’s billed as a combination of bocce ball and curling. “Skillet Curling!” And that’s what almost 100 good folks will be doing come later this month on “Ice On The Landing” at the Choo Choo. Chattanooga’s fourth annual “Skillet...
Chattanooga, January 10 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 9 high school 🏀 games in Chattanooga. The Boyd Buchanan School basketball team will have a game with Silverdale Baptist Academy on January 10, 2023, 13:00:00. The Rhea County High School basketball team will have a game with Red Bank High School on January 10, 2023, 13:30:00.
WDEF
UTC and Chattanooga State Create Applied Leadership Program
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Adults looking to return to school have a new option here in Chattanooga. UTC and Chattanooga State have signed an articulation agreement to streamline a Bachelor of Applied Science in the Applied Leadership discipline. This will allow any adult learners with previous work, military, or college experience...
WDEF
Qcells Expands in Northwest Georgia
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) – Qcells, one of the largest and most recognized renewable energy solution providers, is expanding its operations in Georgia once again. Cartersville will get its first facility, while Dalton is adding its third. These expansions will create more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia, and...
WTVC
Pickleball courts coming to 3 locations in Chattanooga this spring
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — You could say Chattanoogans will soon find themselves in a recreational pickle this spring. The city's Parks & Outdoors Department says it's capitalizing on the nationwide pickleball craze by creating courts at 3 locations around Chattanooga: One in East Brainerd, one in Lookout Valley, and one in Hixson.
WDEF
Driving Our Economy Forward: Chambliss Law
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — When most people think of lawyers, they picture people in suits in a courtroom. At Chambliss Law, their attorneys do dress nice, but you often see them outside of the courthouse, and in the community. It’s just one way Chambliss is driving our economy forward....
mymix1041.com
Incredible Game Winning Shot from Waterville Elementary School – Cleveland, TN
Cleveland, TN – — Check out this amazing game-winning shot by Jaxon Fields from last night’s game atWaterville Community Elementary School. This shot secured a victory for Waterville over Charleston Elementary School. This video was shared with us by Rodney and Jessica Fields. Mix 104.1’s Steve Hartline...
beckersasc.com
2 Tennessee ASCs removed from BCBS network
Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee has ended its relationship with Memphis-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, and two ASCs are affected, local ABC affiliate ABC24 reported Jan. 5. In total, 11 locations have been removed from the networks, including Methodist Le Bonheur Germantown Surgery Center. Another ASC, Wolf River Surgery...
chattanoogacw.com
Student-owned cellphones policy in Hamilton County schools under review
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Should a child be allowed to have their own cellphone at Hamilton County Schools?. That's the question Hamilton County School Board members will soon be debating. School Board member Larry Grohn shared that news at a meeting of the Hamilton County Schools Disciplinary Committee on...
WDEF
New Solar Production Facilities to Create Jobs in Georgia
DALTON, Ga. (WDEF) — New Qcells facilities in Northwest Georgia will bring over 2,500 new jobs to the area, Governor Kemp announced on Wednesday. The company will be doubling their production in Georgia. Qcells is a solar module manufacturing facility. The largest one in the Western Hemisphere is located...
WDEF
Nokian Tyres to Add New Jobs in Rhea County
DAYTON, Tenn. (WDEF) — The excitement was palpable at the Nokian Tyres plant in Dayton Wednesday morning.Nokian Tyres officially announced that they will be doubling their tire production. They will be adding 75 new jobs to the facility in Dayton. The tire company plans to construct a tire warehouse...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Tennessee is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend a part of your day. You can always find something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
WDEF
Ken Smith moves to Hamilton County Commission
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Ken Smith is switching from the City Council to the County Commission. On Wednesday, the Commission unanimously approved him taking over the seat vacated by Greg Martin. Martin has moved to the state legislature. Smith has served a term as the Chairman of the city council.
mymix1041.com
Threat to Ocoee Middle School determined to be false
From the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office: In a release yesterday, the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office said the report of a potential threat of violence toward Ocoee Middle School has been determined to be false. The release said “On January 10, 2023, Ocoee Middle School administrators and the Bradley...
WDEF
Chattanooga sees disruptions from national flight groundings
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The U.S. flight system got another shock to the system on Wednesday morning. Thousands of flights were either delayed or cancelled. This time it was a computer outage by the Federal Aviation Administration in a system where pilots have to notify them before taking off. The...
chattanoogacw.com
Despite opposition, 'micro home' project approved for downtown Chattanooga site
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Hamilton County Planning Commission approved a micro home project downtown Monday, despite concerns from neighbors. Developer Rashad Jennings says he's looking to build 46 micro homes on more than 8 acres of land on Garner Road at Tunnel Boulevard. That site is currently undeveloped. Each...
