LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Jonesboro Police Department arrested a man on Sunday after he went into someone's home and beat them. Our content partners at Region 8 News said that Thomas Fowler, Craighead County District Judge found probable cause on Monday to charge Stephen G. Ziegenhorn with residential burglary, second-degree battery, and criminal use of prohibited weapons.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO