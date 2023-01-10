2 Kansas women dead in head-on crash

GEARY COUNTY, Kan. ( KSNT ) – Two women were killed in a crash involving two cars on Interstate 70 in Geary County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said it happened Monday night on westbound I-70 just outside of Marshall Army Airfield.

The KHP said a Chevy Cruze was eastbound in the westbound lanes and struck a Hyundai Elantra head-on.

The driver of the Cruze, 32-year-old Kelly E. Clements of Fort Riley, was killed. A passenger in the Elantra, 72-year-old Donna E. May of Milford, was also killed. The driver of the Elantra was transported to Stormont Flint Hills with serious injuries.

