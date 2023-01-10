Read full article on original website
Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."
( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.
Recent storms help fill California reservoirs
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — California has seen tons of rainfall from the recent storms, which have worked to restore reservoirs. While most of the Northern California reservoirs are now full, the California Department of Water Resources said statewide, reservoirs are not; many being only about 78 percent full as of this week. As of […]
AccuWeather
24 trillion gallons of water have doused California amid historic stormy streak
The start of 2023 has been wetter than all of 2022 for some towns across California, and in the Sierra Nevada, this has translated to hundreds of inches of snow. California has been under constant bombardment by winter storms since the final days of 2022, with widespread rain washing away records and putting a meaningful dent in the long-term drought that has plagued the West.
EF-1 Tornado Rips Through Northern California Amid Deadly Storms
As California residents continued to face flooding, heavy rains, and high winds from the deadly storms sweeping the state, the National Weather Service issued a near-unheard-of warning to Northern California communities. In the dead of night on Tuesday, residents received tornado warnings and, just after 4 am, an EF-1 tornado touched down.
Have the recent storms put a dent in California's historic drought?
Back-to-back storms have dumped several inches of rain, filled Southern California reservoirs and added much-needed water to natural underground storage basins. Yet, experts are saying that we shouldn't assume any of it will cure our historic drought. "I would say we've had a 23-year drought and so we're trying to dig out of that hole," said Municipal Water District of Orange County Director Karl Seckel. "And you can't dig out of it in a series of storms. It's going to take multiple years to dig out from that."The next series of storms will build an even deeper snowpack that is now...
California Storm Updates: Flooding Causes Widespread Damage, More Rain On Way
California braces for a new round of storms as much of the state continues to recover from severe flooding and wind damage.
KTVU FOX 2
'We haven't found him yet:' Dad has no closure on 5-year-old son washed away in California flood
PASO ROBLES, Calif. - In a tear-filled interview on Wednesday, Brian Doan of Paso Robles described both the pain and gratitude he's feeling two days after his 5-year-old son was washed away in raging California floodwaters when he and his mother were on their way to school. "We haven't found...
Recent California storms can take physical, mental toll on communities
ARDEN-ARCADE – There is often a side not seen in how severe weather impacts communities. A physical toll is noticeable when it comes to damage and cleanup. But doctors warn it could also be affecting your mental health.In an Arden-Arcade neighborhood, residents are not dealing with a flooding issue or downed trees. "Well, mostly it's cold," Sally Seymour said. "I've got plenty of batteries – I've got plenty of candles."Instead, these homes have not had electricity since Sunday."We had the storm and then the power went out," Glenn Thomayer said. "Came back on and then went off again."Power outages, downed...
Entire California town ordered evacuated; boy, 5, vanishes in floodwaters
California saw no relief from drenching rains early Tuesday as the latest in a relentless string of storms continued to swamp roads and batter coastlines with high surf, turning rivers into gushing flood zones and forcing the evacuation of thousands in towns with histories of deadly mudslides. At least 14 people have died since the storms began last week.
KTVU FOX 2
California tornado snaps trees with 90 mph winds
A tornado touched down in Milton, Calif. with powerful winds that damaged many trees on Wednesday. Wind speeds topped out at 90 miles per hour in the community east of Stockton. Pine and oak trees were splintered, but no injuries were reported in Calaveras County. The tornado touched down around...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Biggest Blizzard to Ever Hit California
Have you ever heard of a blizzard in California? It may come as a surprise, but even the Golden State, which typically experiences mild weather, isn’t immune to cold and snow during the winter months. In 1952, a massive blizzard struck California, bringing record-breaking snowfall and freezing temperatures. It’s an event that many Californians still remember to this day. In this article, we’ll dive into the details of this historic storm and all it entailed. Get ready for a chilling tale of the biggest blizzard ever to hit California!
AOL Corp
California's 'endless onslaught' of severe weather forces thousands to flee their homes and leaves 1 dead
Thousands of Californians fled their homes as severe weather continued to batter the state, leaving one dead, a child missing and massive swaths of power outages on Tuesday. Moderate to heavy rains were expected to continue to hammer much of California on Tuesday as a fresh low-pressure system barreled toward the state as part of a "parade of cyclones" that prompted a string of rescues Monday.
California sinkhole swallows 2 cars; mother and daughter rescued by firefighters
A woman and her daughter had to be taken to the hospital after their vehicle plunged into a sinkhole last night.
KSLTV
Thousands urged to flee their homes in California as death toll in recent storms rises to 16
(CNN) — More rain is dropping across California on Tuesday, threatening more flooding and disruption as part of a parade of storms that have forced thousands to evacuate and prompted dozens of rescues in recent days and left more than 16 dead in recent weeks. Roughly 34 million people...
GV Wire
Six Winter Storms Down, Three to Go: CA Reservoirs on the Rise.
The seventh in a series of nine moisture-laden winter storms flowing in an atmospheric river coming off the Pacific is scheduled to hit California on Wednesday, but the Valley is getting a break — this storm’s fury is targeting Northern California and the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather...
ksro.com
19 Dead from California, Including Ukiah Woman Found in Submerged Car Near Forestville
The historic storms slamming much of California aren’t letting up. At least 19 people have died, mostly from falling trees and vehicles being overwhelmed by floodwaters. A Ukiah woman was found dead in her vehicle on Wednesday morning by sheriff’s rescue teams. She got trapped in a flooded area on Trenton-Healdsburg Road near Forestville on Tuesday morning. The woman, 43-year-old Daphne Fontino, called 911 to say her vehicle was filling up with water before the line went dead. Despite many attempts to get her back on the line, dispatchers were unable to reconnect. Officials say this is one of the deadliest disasters in the history of the state. About five million people were under flood watches on Wednesday as another atmospheric river is set to bring more rain in the coming days. Some areas have seen hurricane force winds with gusts up to 60-miles-per-hour.
Washington Examiner
California storm videos show tsunami-like disaster with homes submerged
Five days after a bomb cyclone hit the San Francisco area, beaches are strewn with debris, resembling a war zone. Videos posted on Twitter reveal miles of beaches in Santa Cruz, California, where portions of wood are covering the sand as if they were huge matchsticks. One close-up video shows a couple gingerly walking through the area while helicopter traffic reporter Kris Ankarlo flies over the area, saying the logs were up to 40 feet long.
Severe weather threat emerges in California as onslaught of atmospheric river storms continues to slam state
The hits keep coming to California as the state deals with an onslaught of atmospheric river storms that has brought torrential rain and life-threatening flooding, mudslides and debris flows to many parts of the state.
California storm death toll rises to 18 after body found in submerged car with more bad weather hitting state in days
AT least 18 people have died in violent California storms that ripped through the central coast. The body of a 43-year-old woman was discovered on Wednesday, adding to the increasing death toll, according to reports. The roaring waters washed up the woman's body who was recently discovered in a submerged...
Explaining water flows: Why Sierra Nevada snow won’t fix Lake Mead
A big snowstorm in California is welcome news, as long as floods and mudslides aren't wrecking lives. But here's why that snow is never going to make a difference at Lake Mead.
