Anytime, Anywhere: Abel Mendoza’s Journey
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Pecos boxer Abel Mendoza got the chance to fight in South Korea in the Triller Fight Club pay-per-view last month. CBS7′s Noe Ortega and Chief Photographer Reilly Strand followed Mendoza and his team throughout their trip for what could be the biggest fight of the West Texans career.
Mr. Beast Burger location coming to Odessa College
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - – Great Western Dining and Odessa College have partnered to bring a Mr. Beast Burger to campus. The grand opening is on Wednesday, Jan. 18, at the Wrangler Grill location within the Saulsbury Campus Center from 11:00 A.M. to 1:30 P.M. The Mr. Beast Burger...
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/13/23
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, 1/13/23: A nice end to the week is in the cards as high pressure will control the weather through the start of the weekend. That high pressure is on the move so another Pacific storm system and cold front look to arrive late in the weekend into early next week bringing another bout of strong winds and warmer temperatures.
Odessa Mayor releases statement after city employee firings
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Mayor, Javier Joven, has released a statement after firing the city manager and city attorney for the second time, Monday night. Tuesday night the Odessa City Council voted to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting.
Former OPD K9 passes away due to medical problems
ODESSA, Texas — A Former OPD K9 has sadly passed away according to a post on the Odessa Police Department page. The K9, Maximus, passed away due to medical problems. He was a dual-purpose narcotics/tactical dog. He started with OPD back in 2013 and officially ended his time there in late 2020.
Odessa steps up for kitchen fire victims
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – A recent fire didn’t burn down Yvette Hernandez’s Odessa home but it did cause extensive smoke damage in the kitchen and beyond, and that’s making life tough for Yvette and her 5 kids who live with her. “It ruined a lot of stuff in our kitchen as far as pots and pans. […]
Crane man killed in Midland County crash
MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Crane man killed in a Monday evening crash in Midland County has been identified as 27-year-old Perry Whitley Edwards, according to a Texas Department of Public Safety report. Edwards died at the scene. Around 6:38 p.m. on January 9, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on Interstate […]
OPD searching for theft suspect
ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Odessa Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft. According to a Facebook post, on December 19, the woman pictured below allegedly took about $420 worth of merchandise from the westside HEB and exited the store without paying. Anyone who recognizes this suspect is […]
Hobbs police investigating multiple shootings
HOBBS, New Mexico (KOSA) - The Hobbs police department is investigating a shooting that took place late Monday into early Tuesday. According to HPD, several calls were made of shots fired around the city. Two people were shot and sustained non-life-threatening injuries at two different locations. Both victims were transported to Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital, treated, and released.
Egg prices have locals searching for other buying options
PERMIAN BASIN (KMID/KPEJ)- The rising cost of eggs in stores has people from Midland and Odessa searching for other buying options- several posts have been circulating around social media asking people who raise their own chickens if they would be willing to sell their extra eggs. One Facebook user from Odessa wrote, “At the rate […]
Caution! The Most Dangerous Road In Midland-Odessa According To Local Drivers
It is not unusual for many of us here in Midland-Odessa to have a little bit of a commute to get to work every day. However, for some folks, it may only be a 15 to 20-minute drive as opposed to bigger cities where they might be on the road for an hour. I myself have commuted to and from work for many years. I joke that I do it in my sleep sometimes.
Hobbs man accused of killing girlfriend found in Mexico
HOBBS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Hobbs man accused in the murder of his girlfriend has been arrested in Mexico. Guadalupe Navarrete was found by Mexican officials in Ciudad Juarez on Saturday. An alert was issued for his arrest back in November after his girlfriend was found dead in her car. He is now in the custody […]
Ector County Sheriff’s Office arrested suspect involved in shooting
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis, an arrest was made early Saturday morning in connection to a shooting that left a 15-year-old male dead. The shooting happened Friday evening on Moss and Cielo Alto. The suspect was identified as 17-year-old Omar Matthew Gutierrez and was...
CBS7 First Alert Weather Forecast for Tuesday 1/10/23
Odessa City Council fires city attorney and city manager (again) in special meeting. Odessans and councilmembers spoke passionately at the meeting. The closure comes s Regal's parent company, Cineworld, is undergoing bankruptcy restructuring.
Odessa City Council approves budget amendment for $338,000 contract with consulting firm
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa City Council voted tonight to approve the amendment of their budget to appropriate funds for a $338,000 agreement with T2 professional consulting. The vote passed 5-2. Mayor Javier Joven says the firm will start a process to assess for a new city manager and...
