ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Iowa business to open facility in Fairfax to recycle wind turbine blades

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - New Iowa business, REGEN Fiber, is opening a new facility in Fairfax where it plans to recycle wind turbine blades, so they don’t end up in landfills. The company, owned by Travero, said it has created a patent-pending process, that was tested at its Des Moines facility, to convert the decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for use in the concrete and mortar industries.
FAIRFAX, IA
rtands.com

Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center

Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

A New Escape Room Has Opened in Cedar Rapids

The next time you're looking for a little adventure, there's a new escape room that you can check out!. Back on December 30th, Escapology officially opened a new location in Cedar Rapids! Located at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, Escapology describes itself as "the world’s fastest growing escape-the-room franchise." The website reads:
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Better Business Bureau on how it recognizes businesses doing well

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due. The Iowa State Patrol identified the Cedar Rapids man killed in a crash this week on Interstate 380. Missa Coffman is an interdisciplinary artist - whose work incorporates language, performance and interactivity. Jury selection continues for trial of...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

Semi and car collision in Linn County

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
LINN COUNTY, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire

A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion

Waterloo man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at woman. A judge sentenced a Waterloo man to up to 10 years in prison for shooting at a woman who sprayed him with bear spray. Updated: 1 hour ago. The Dubuque Area Chamber of Commerce and Air Service Task...
WATERLOO, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant

(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
WHAT CHEER, IA
KCRG.com

Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address

Jury selection underway for trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Jury selection is underway now for the trial of a Cedar Rapids man accused of murdering his family. Updated: 4 hours ago. John Deere is allowing farmers to diagnose and repair broken-down agricultural equipment on their...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy