KCRG.com
Iowa business to open facility in Fairfax to recycle wind turbine blades
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - New Iowa business, REGEN Fiber, is opening a new facility in Fairfax where it plans to recycle wind turbine blades, so they don’t end up in landfills. The company, owned by Travero, said it has created a patent-pending process, that was tested at its Des Moines facility, to convert the decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for use in the concrete and mortar industries.
rtands.com
Watch: Iowa Interstate Acquires Iowa City Industrial Campus Parcel for New Rail-to-Truck Transload Center
Cedar Rapids, Iowa – The Iowa Interstate Railroad announced its recent purchase of approximately 30 acres at Iowa City’s Industrial Campus to develop a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The site, located on the southeast side of Iowa City and including an existing rail spur, connects to the 573-mile IAIS network, providing shippers with direct access to all 7 Class-I railroads and numerous short line railroads. The site is located near I-80, US 6, and US 218.
Plans Call for $103 Million Expansion of Cedar Rapids Facility
A Cedar Rapids facility that employs 240 people has plans to add another building in a project that would cost approximately $103 million. It would also add a handful of full-time positions that would meet the high-quality wage threshold. According to an agenda item from today's Cedar Rapids City Council...
A New Escape Room Has Opened in Cedar Rapids
The next time you're looking for a little adventure, there's a new escape room that you can check out!. Back on December 30th, Escapology officially opened a new location in Cedar Rapids! Located at 3998 Westdale Pkwy SW, Escapology describes itself as "the world’s fastest growing escape-the-room franchise." The website reads:
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids house under renovations catches fire Monday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters responded to a house fire on the southwest side of Cedar Rapids on Monday. It happened in the 1100 block of 1st Avenue southwest at around 4:42 p.m. Firefighters said when they arrived they saw fire coming through the roof from around a brick...
KCRG.com
Black Hawk County Public Health Department heightens radon testing
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Black Hawk County Department of Public Health heightened its radon testing as part of Radon Awareness Month. Public health workers will be selling take-home kits throughout the month. It was something Bill Shimek of Waterloo knows all too well. “One of my friends died of...
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
KCRG.com
One month since 33rd Ave fire, local businesswoman works to rise from the ashes
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s been over a month since a fire nearly destroyed multi-use building off of 33rd Avenue SW. Now, one woman who owned two of the many businesses inside the building is working to rebuild her livelihood. To Symone Earl, losing her businesses was like...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Salvation Army sets record raising more than $860K, surpassing goal
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Salvation Army says it exceeded its goal over the holidays, raising more than $860,000. The TSA made the announcement on Wednesday, saying it’s a new record for the social services nonprofit. In mid-December, Salvation Army Captain Shawn DeBaar shared concerns that...
KCRG.com
Better Business Bureau on how it recognizes businesses doing well
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds announces $4 million for rehabilitation of housing
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds announced grant awards to assist the communities of Burlington, Grinnell, Keokuk, Mason City, and Washington in the rehabilitation of a total of 131 owner-occupied and rental homes through the Home Rehabilitation Block Grant Pilot Program. The funds are made available through Federal...
Cedar Rapids AGAIN One Of The Worst Cities In Gross Study
Good night, sleep tight, Don't let the bedbugs bite. Unless you're in Cedar Rapids because they probably will be biting you!. A list came out this month which ranked some of the worst cities in America for bed bugs. This study is based on data gathered between December 1, 2021...
Bed Bath & Beyond is Closing Stores in Iowa, Minnesota
The final days of 2022 featured some very dire predictions for Bed Bath & Beyond, as one Wall Street analyst predicted that the retail chain might not survive 2023. Less than two weeks into the new year, Bed Bath & Beyond has announced more store closings. Business Insider says 62...
KCRG.com
Semi and car collision in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - A traffic warning is in effect after an accident at the Highway 100 and East Post Road intersection. DOT traffic cameras show a semi collided with a car at approximately 2:40 pm Wednesday. Emergency responders are on scene directing traffic away from the area. Drivers...
Mix 94.7 KMCH
Central City Restaurant Owner Charged with Arson Following Saturday’s Fire
A restaurant owner is charged with arson following an investigation into a fire at her Central City business last weekend. On Saturday, January 7th, at approximately 11:30 p.m., Linn County. Sheriff Deputies along with Central City Fire Department, Coggon Fire. Department, Alburnett Fire Department, Center Point Ambulance Service and Marion...
KCRG.com
Mega Millions prize now at $1.35 billion
KCRG.com
Operations back online after computer system failure grounds flights across US
iheart.com
Iowa Man Receives Eye-Sight Saving Iris Implant
(Iowa City, IA) -- A What Cheer, Iowa man is recovering after having an artificial iris implant. The new technology means 68-year-old Larry Molyneux can see and his injured eye looks as if it was never injured by a sliver of steel. Artificial iris implants have been around for decades,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Gov. Reynolds to deliver Condition of the State Address
