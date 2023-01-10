FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - New Iowa business, REGEN Fiber, is opening a new facility in Fairfax where it plans to recycle wind turbine blades, so they don’t end up in landfills. The company, owned by Travero, said it has created a patent-pending process, that was tested at its Des Moines facility, to convert the decommissioned wind turbine blades into reusable materials for use in the concrete and mortar industries.

