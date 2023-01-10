ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wnky.com

Pet of the Day: Titan

For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wcluradio.com

Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year

GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
BARREN COUNTY, KY
wnky.com

Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores

(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The day was set aside to give a “thank you” to those who at times risk their lives to protect us regular civilians in times of crisis, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is celebrated in various ways all across the state. Here in Bowling Green, News 40 popped by Bowling Green Police Department to talk to one long time officer of the law.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
k105.com

The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday

The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
LEITCHFIELD, KY
wnky.com

Med Center Health at WKU Health Services opening Jan. 16

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Starting Monday, Jan. 16, Med Center Health will occupy the WKU Health Services space and begin offering services to WKU students, faculty and staff. According to a release by Med Center Health, the company began management of the WKU Health Services clinic located at 1681 Normal Drive at the beginning of the month on the Bowling Green campus of WKU.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Local artist honored during Governor’s Awards in the Arts

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County woman is being recognized for her outstanding work in sharing personal history through art. The Governor’s Awards in the Arts honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Maxine Ray is a Western...
WARREN COUNTY, KY
WBKO

Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday morning

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm, even though it was mainly cloudy. The warmth hangs on through early Thursday, but a sharp cold front arrives during the day, putting the skids on our warming and bringing a round of showers and storms to the area. Thursday has been...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
wnky.com

Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy

Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Light showers Wednesday, heavier rain and storms Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a TERRIFIC Tuesday, but big changes are in store for the remainder of the work week!. Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
WBKO

Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
BARREN COUNTY, KY
jpinews.com

Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years

The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street

GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
GLASGOW, KY
wkdzradio.com

Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment

A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
wcluradio.com

Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash

GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
MAGNOLIA, KY

