wnky.com
Pet of the Day: Titan
For today’s Pet of the Day, brought to you by Morgantown Bank & Trust, we met with a snuggly husky named Titan. He might still act like a puppy, but this guy is ten years old! Titan still has a lot of energy in him and is ready to find his forever home at the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.
WBKO
Kentucky’s first-ever recovery tattoo and piercing shop hosts recovery yoga free to community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Bowling Green’s newest and only addict recovery tattoo and body piercing shop is giving back to the sober living community. The merge between Alchemy Arts and Clean Line Tattoos are two businesses based on the idea that their space is a place where healing and recovery can happen.
wcluradio.com
Three licensing events to be held in Barren County this year
GLASGOW — The pop-up driver’s licensing events are scheduled in Barren County this year. Here’s what you need to know. Driver’s licenses are no longer issued from circuit court clerk offices in Kentucky. The state’s transportation cabinet maintains the issuance of licensing at various regional offices now. Other than at pop-up locations, residents must travel to regional offices or mail in documents – in certain circumstances – to renew and obtain their credentials.
wnky.com
Bed Bath & Beyond closing 2 Kentucky stores
(CNN) – Bed, Bath & Beyond is running out of options to avoid bankruptcy after disappointing holiday sales. The retailer reports it lost $393 million in the last quarter, and sales fell by a third compared to the same time last year. The company admitted in a regulatory filing...
wnky.com
National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. The day was set aside to give a “thank you” to those who at times risk their lives to protect us regular civilians in times of crisis, National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day is celebrated in various ways all across the state. Here in Bowling Green, News 40 popped by Bowling Green Police Department to talk to one long time officer of the law.
k105.com
The verdict is in concerning the type of animal seen in Leitchfield on Friday
The verdict is in from a Kentucky Fish & Wildlife biologist regarding the type of animal that was photographed and videotaped in Leitchfield on Friday. After an article with photos of the animal were published Friday evening by K105, hundreds of people weighed in with opinions on what the animal might be, with the three most popular theories being a large house cat, a bobcat and mountain lion.
wnky.com
Med Center Health at WKU Health Services opening Jan. 16
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Starting Monday, Jan. 16, Med Center Health will occupy the WKU Health Services space and begin offering services to WKU students, faculty and staff. According to a release by Med Center Health, the company began management of the WKU Health Services clinic located at 1681 Normal Drive at the beginning of the month on the Bowling Green campus of WKU.
wnky.com
Local artist honored during Governor’s Awards in the Arts
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – One Warren County woman is being recognized for her outstanding work in sharing personal history through art. The Governor’s Awards in the Arts honors individuals and organizations who have made extraordinary and significant contributions to the arts in Kentucky. Maxine Ray is a Western...
WBKO
Strong thunderstorms possible Thursday morning
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was warm, even though it was mainly cloudy. The warmth hangs on through early Thursday, but a sharp cold front arrives during the day, putting the skids on our warming and bringing a round of showers and storms to the area. Thursday has been...
wnky.com
Throwback Thursday: Remembering the Howard Johnson’s tragedy
Twenty-seven years ago this week, the Bowling Green community was still reeling. from the aftermath of the infamous fire that burned down the Howard Johnson’s. motel on the 31-W Bypass. We were reminded of this story by Karen Foley, a City of. Bowling Green employee in Neighborhood & Community...
WBKO
Light showers Wednesday, heavier rain and storms Thursday!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - We had a TERRIFIC Tuesday, but big changes are in store for the remainder of the work week!. Expect clouds to overtake our region by early Wednesday morning. A few light showers are possible through early Wednesday afternoon. However, Thursday is the main soaker this week. Multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms throughout the day could produce heavy downpours and wind gusts up to 35 mph. A few strong-to-isolated severe thunderstorms are possible Thursday morning (a Marginal Risk for severe is up). Temperatures will be well above normal sitting at a high in the lower 60s by Thursday afternoon.
WBKO
Barren County schools mourning loss of music teacher
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Kentucky State Police have released details about a two-vehicle collision involving a Hart County School bus on Friday, Jan. 6. A treasured member of Barren County schools died in that crash. “We were saddened to hear that we lost one of our very own,” said...
WBKO
Crime Stoppers: Man racks up thousands in fraudulent credit card charges
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green Police say on Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, a victim had her wallet stolen from her purse while shopping at a local area grocery store. The theft was caught on video. The suspect is seen taking the wallet from the victim while she is...
jpinews.com
Father of former Glasgow Superintendent found after 32 years
The whereabouts of an Eastern Kentucky coal miner have remained unknown for over three decades until his skeletal remains were found submerged in Dewey Lake earlier this year. That coal miner was Ruvil Hale, the father of former Glasgow Superintendent Keith Hale. Ruvil lived a turbulent life, and although no...
WBKO
WCSO arrests alleged porch pirate caught stealing a package on camera
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man who was caught stealing a package. Officials say Derek Fuston, 31, of Bowling Green, was caught on a Ring camera stealing a package off of the front porch of a home off of Memphis Junction. Fuston was...
Glendale teen located after being reported missing
HAVE YOU SEEN HER? Savannah Drane was last seen on Jan. 8, 2023, in Glendale.
wcluradio.com
Fire erupts in garage along West Brown Street
GLASGOW — Fire units responded to a garage blaze along West Brown Street on Tuesday. Glasgow Fire said an engine responded to the fire around 1:30 p.m. at 206 W. Brown St. Smoke was showing in the area and crews began to extinguish the blaze. “The fire was contained...
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood places in Kentucky that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
wkdzradio.com
Child Injured After Being Struck By Lift Attachment
A child was flown to a Nashville hospital after an accident at a home on Butler Road. Christian County emergency officials say a piece of equipment landed on a five-year old child Tuesday afternoon. Emergency personnel say a lift attachment weighing around 100 pounds fell on the child’s head. The accident occurred at a location near 10,900 Butler Road.
wcluradio.com
Funeral arrangements organized for teacher killed in crash
GLASGOW — The funeral arrangements for a teacher killed in a crash along North Jackson Highway last week have been finalized. Robin L. Rutledge, 22, of Magnolia, died Friday after colliding in a head-on manner with a Hart County school bus. She was a music teacher in Barren County at North Jackson Elementary.
