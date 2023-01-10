Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
Disney Makes Notable Theme Park Policy ChangesRebekah BartonOrlando, FL
Nine businesses in south Orange County targeted by burglarsEdy ZooOrange County, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
New Jersey witness says shape-changing object 150 feet over neighbor's homeRoger MarshLong Beach, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Police Released Photo of Weapons Owned By Man Who Threatened Co-Workers
Authorities released a photo Thursday of the cache of weapons recovered at the home of a 35-year-old man who allegedly made threats of shooting his co-workers at their place of work in Long Beach. Officers dispatched Saturday to the 3500 block of East Broadway regarding a report of criminal threats...
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Perris Valley Man Arraigned
A Perris woman accused of gunning down a 34-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Kayla Sherea Foster, 35, was arrested last month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Dorian Herrod of Perris Valley. Along...
mynewsla.com
$25K Reward in Effect for Information Leading to Hit-and-Run Suspect
Authorities Thursday announced a reward of up to $25,000 for information that helps find a motorist involved in a hit-and-run in November in the Westlake area that left a man in a coma. Luis Varela was hit by a vehicle about 7 p.m. Nov. 11 as he was crossing Wilshire...
mynewsla.com
Man With Felony Warrants Arrested for Alleged Assault with Deadly Weapon
A man with several outstanding felony warrants for burglary was arrested in Moreno Valley Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, authorities said. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department responded to the area of Lasselle Street and Iris Avenue at about 11:10 a.m. Tuesday regarding a reported assault. The victim suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.
mynewsla.com
Man’s Conviction Upheld for 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Drowning
A state appeals court panel Wednesday upheld a South Los Angeles man’s conviction for his 4-year-old daughter’s drowning death in a walk-in bathtub. The three-justice panel from California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal rejected the defense’s contention that there was insufficient evidence to support Charles Richard Lee’s conviction on one count each of second-degree murder and assault on a child causing death stemming from the Dec. 2, 2018, drowning of his daughter, Zaraellia Thompson.
mynewsla.com
Photos of Men Allegedly Stealing $5K in Beauty Store Items Released
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department released photos Thursday of a pair of grand theft suspects who allegedly stole nearly three dozen items valued at more than $5,000 at a Calabasas beauty supply store. The crime occurred about 2:50 p.m. on Dec. 29 at ULTA Beauty, 23741 Calabasas Road,...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Guilty, Sentenced 7 Years For Fatal Shooting In Orange
A 23-year-old Santa Ana man pleaded guilty Monday and was immediately sentenced to seven years in prison for fatally shooting a man in the city of Orange about a year ago. Joseph Andrew Ruelas pleaded guilty to a felony count of voluntary manslaughter and admitted a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon.
mynewsla.com
Man Stabbed In Downtown LA, Suspect Escaps Custody
One man was stabbed by another man near the 7th Street/Metro Center Station Wednesday and the suspect who was handcuffed escaped custody. The stabbing occurred around 5:40 p.m at the intersection of 7th and Flower streets, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Melissa Podny. The victim was taken to...
mynewsla.com
Man Charged with Running Down 3-Year-Old Child in Westminster
A 26-year-old Westminster man was charged with a misdemeanor Tuesday for allegedly fatally striking a 3-year-old pedestrian while driving without a license. Marco Antonio Decastilla was charged with a misdemeanor count of vehicular manslaughter without gross negligence and was ticketed for driving without a license, according to court records. Decastilla...
mynewsla.com
Teenager Fatally Shot During Confrontation in Wildomar
A 16-year-old boy was gunned down during a confrontation in Wildomar, and authorities were working to identify a suspect Tuesday. The fatal shooting occurred shortly before 5 p.m. Monday near the intersection of Corydon Road and Melinda Lane, less than a block from the Lake Elsinore Airstrip, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman Accused in Pro-Abortion Vandalism Arraigned
One of six demonstrators accused of marring the Riverside Historic Courthouse with graffiti during an abortion rights protest, causing thousands of dollars in damage, pleaded not guilty Thursday to felony vandalism. Aida Yagmur Aston, 32, allegedly joined Alexander Jacob Castro, 23, Kamile Dincsoy, 48, Alexandria Ty Fite, 32, Elise Saramarielle...
mynewsla.com
Authorities Seek Public Help Solving October Homicide in Compton
Authorities sought the public’s help Wednesday to solve the killing of a man who was gunned down in the Compton area in October. Cristian Flores-Padilla, 25, of Compton, was shot about 11:25 p.m. Oct. 14, 2022, in the 2300 block of East El Segundo Boulevard, and he died at the scene, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot by Deputies During Stabbing Probe in Santa Clarita Identified
An allegedly knife-wielding man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Monday as the boyfriend of the female victim. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspect as Alon Oneil Foster, saying...
mynewsla.com
Two Men Shot at North Hollywood Hookah Bar, One Dead
Two men were shot, one fatally, at the Sky Hookah Lounge in North Hollywood Wednesday, and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting occurred around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., two blocks west of Coldwater Canyon Avenue, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar and Officer Melissa Podany of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Shot by Deputies, Woman Fatally Stabbed Identified
A knife-wielding man who was shot to death by sheriff’s deputies at the same Santa Clarita intersection where a woman was found stabbed to death a few hours earlier was identified Tuesday. The shooting occurred at about 7:40 a.m. Sunday at Bouquet Canyon Road and Spunky Canyon Road, where...
mynewsla.com
Senior Who Went Missing in Winchester Found Safe in Hemet
A 75-year-old man who vanished after leaving his Winchester home, prompting an extensive search, was safe with his family Thursday after he was located roughly 17 miles north of his residence. Richard Young was found Wednesday afternoon in the 800 block of East Florida Avenue in Hemet. He had been...
mynewsla.com
Trial Date Set for Felon Who Allegedly Led Officers on Perris Valley Pursuit
An April 7 trial date was confirmed Monday for a felon who allegedly fled from police in a high-speed chase from Riverside into the Perris Valley while armed and carrying a large amount of methamphetamine. Ronny David Melton Jr., 34, of Riverside, was arrested in 2021 following the chase, which...
mynewsla.com
Jurors Deadlock In Irvine Fatal Crash Trial
A transgender woman with an extensive record of speeding tickets was convicted Monday for a hit-and-run with permanent and serious injury for a fatal crash in Irvine, but jurors deadlocked on more serious charges. Toni Love Valenzuela, 33, is charged with second-degree murder and vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, but...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot at North Hollywood Shopping Center
A man was shot multiple times at a shopping center in North Hollywood Wednesday and the shooter remains on the loose, authorities said. The shooting took place around 3:45 p.m. at 13000 Victory Blvd., a couple blocks west of Coldwater Canyon, according to Detective Meghan Aguilar of the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
11 People Arrested At DUI Checkpoint In Bellflower
Nearly a dozen people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Bellflower, authorities announced Monday. The checkpoint operation was conducted on Jan. 6 on Rosecrans Avenue near the intersection of McNab Avenue between the hours of 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Of the 11 total arrests, one driver was arrested...
Comments / 0