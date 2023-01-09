ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Foundation Donates $8 Million to Queens Botanical Garden

Queens Botanical Garden Executive Director Evie Hantzopoulos on Tuesday, Jan. 10, announced an $8 million donation from the Joan N. and Norman Bluestone Foundation, a charitable organization headquartered in Jamaica, that will help support the garden’s educational programs and activities. Hantzopoulos was joined by members of the QBG board...
Forest Hills Cheese Store to Close After 65 Years in Business

Cheese of the World, which has been located in Forest Hills for more than 65 years, is closing. Nellie Chiu, the owner of the 71-48 Austin St. store, made the announcement on Instagram Wednesday. She said the store, which sells more than 250 cheeses as well as cured meats and olive, will close at the end of January.
