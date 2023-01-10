ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego

North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista

North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
kusi.com

SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
NBC San Diego

Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely

Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
NBC San Diego

Eggs Are Pricey Right Now in San Diego — That Is, If You Can Find Them

Empty shelves and high price tags: These are two characteristics of many egg sections in grocery stores throughout San Diego right now. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California has some of the highest prices in the nation for a carton of a dozen eggs. As of Tuesday, the benchmark price for USDA Grade AA medium eggs was $4.76, while large eggs were going for $6.72 and extra large to jumbo eggs cost $6.74. The USDA also said in their “Daily California Eggs” update that “the southwest shell egg inventory decreased 20.8% compared to a week ago.”
