KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
Voiceof San Diego
Yes, Homelessness Is a Housing Problem
San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria will likely say during his State of the City Speech Wednesday night that homelessness is a housing problem. He has said it before and saying it again in the middle of his speech will provide a segue to talk about all the projects, some of which are many years away, that will generate more housing in San Diego.
Voiceof San Diego
North County Report: A Safe Parking Lot Is Coming to Vista
North County’s second ever safe parking lot is coming. The city of Vista on Tuesday approved its first safe parking lot, allowing homeless individuals and families to safely stay in their vehicles overnight. The only other option for safe parking in North County is in Encinitas. Vista had North...
kusi.com
SANDAG continues to bar local leaders who oppose the mileage tax
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – SANDAG’s board of San Diego leadership barred Carlsbad Mayor Keith Blackburn from taking office. The similarly barred Chula Vista Mayor John McCann late last year. The patter seems clear that those who oppose the mileage tax have a tougher time gaining enough support to...
Supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community.
NBC San Diego
Children's Pool Walkway in La Jolla Closed Indefinitely
Its 90-plus years of life in the ocean caught up to the Children's Pool seawall this week. Thousands, maybe millions of San Diegans and visitors to the area have traversed the narrow walkway above the seawall at the La Jolla's Children's Pool, and even before this week it wasn't hard to miss the toll the tides have taken on the once-proud structure, its railings rusting and its once-smooth walkway pitted, stones protruding, across much of its surface.
NBC San Diego
‘It Feels Powerful': Three Freshmen at Clairemont High School Teach Other Students About the Dangers of Fentanyl
A group of local freshmen at Clairemont High School are helping educate their peers on the dangers of fentanyl. The trio, Anika Barley, Reece Branchaeu, and Maelea Silao, have been learning about fentanyl for a class project for months. On Wednesday, they were able to present what they’ve learned to other students.
NBC San Diego
How ‘Modular' Apartment Complexes Like This One Built in Stockton Can Help San Diego's Housing Crisis
New construction happening in the Stockton neighborhood of San Diego could be one of the answers to help ease the city’s housing crisis. A 34-unit "modular," privately-funded apartment complex is under construction, and the developers say it took just three days to assemble. "Using modular construction methods and building...
Watch live: Preliminary hearing for Larry Millete continues in Downtown San Diego court
SAN DIEGO — More than two years ago, a Chula Vista mother of three, Maya Millete, went missing. She still has not been found. Wednesday morning, a preliminary hearing began for Larry Millete, charged with Maya’s murder. CBS 8 learned there are 25 witnesses on the prosecution's list....
NBC San Diego
Eggs Are Pricey Right Now in San Diego — That Is, If You Can Find Them
Empty shelves and high price tags: These are two characteristics of many egg sections in grocery stores throughout San Diego right now. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, California has some of the highest prices in the nation for a carton of a dozen eggs. As of Tuesday, the benchmark price for USDA Grade AA medium eggs was $4.76, while large eggs were going for $6.72 and extra large to jumbo eggs cost $6.74. The USDA also said in their “Daily California Eggs” update that “the southwest shell egg inventory decreased 20.8% compared to a week ago.”
escondidograpevine.com
Paw Paw, Maw Maw, getting stoned, going to emergency rooms at record levels, UCSD research doctors say
As a growing number of older adults are experimenting with cannabis to help alleviate chronic symptoms, a new University of California San Diego School of Medicine study has identified a sharp increase in cannabis-related emergency department visits among the elderly. The study, published Jan. 9, 2023 in the Journal of...
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
NBC San Diego
San Diego Starts Organic Waste Recycling Wednesday. Here's Why Residents Shouldn't Make a Stink
Environmental experts believe organic waste recycling programs will significantly help California eliminate harmful greenhouse gases. Starting Wednesday, as required by California, new green bins and kitchen pails will be delivered to San Diego residents. Households in the 92102 and 92113 ZIP codes receive their bins first. “The city will collect...
Homeless Safe Campground Project On Hold – For Now
The Housing Commission is back to the drawing board on its hopes for a safe campground for unsheltered seniors. Officials wanted to move forward this month with a pilot to allow about 40 unhoused San Diegans to camp in a downtown parking lot with access to service and amenities. Those...
'Love, loyalty and support' | San Diego firefighter with 25 years of service remembered
SAN DIEGO — Hundreds of people filled The Rock Church for the service Monday to celebrate the life of Chet Bertell. He died unexpectedly on December 13. "That person sitting next to you, across from you is special. That person also made the decision to be a protector," said his sister Sheri.
Save the Dates: 14 big events coming to San Diego in 2023
From flowers and baseball to superheroes and craft beer, 2023 is shaping up to be mighty eventful in America's Finest City.
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
KPBS
A ‘Bigger Picture’ is coming into focus in Imperial Beach
If it’s been awhile since you visited Imperial Beach, you might not recognize it. The town’s gritty surfer vibe is still there. But now there’s a fancy hotel right on the beach and a bunch of new shops, restaurants and breweries. While Imperial Beach’s gentrification came later...
NBC San Diego
2 People Jump Out of Woman's Trunk When She Pulls Over to Investigate Noise in San Diego
A woman called police Thursday morning after she opened her trunk to find a man and a woman inside. San Diego police said the woman crossed the southern border into the U.S. early Thursday and heard a noise while driving. So, she pulled over in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley just before 5 a.m.
Couple sentenced for elder theft
A couple known to travel throughout San Diego County to target elderly people was sentenced Tuesday to local custody and to prison, said the San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan in a press release.
