NBC San Diego

San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown

San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
SAN DIEGO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix

A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
CHULA VISTA, CA
NBC San Diego

Police Looking for Man Who Vandalized Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Escondido

Police and a Catholic parish in Escondido are on the lookout for a vandal who the church’s pastor says struck, not once, not twice but three times since Christmas. The damage to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is in the thousands of dollars. And the church community is hoping security camera footage will help police arrest the person responsible.
ESCONDIDO, CA
Times of San Diego

Coronado Police Locate 14-Year-Old Missing Boy

The Coronado Police Department said Saturday they found a boy who had gone missing. The 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile was reported missing near 1000 G Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., a Coronado police dispatcher said he had been located. No further details were immediately available. –City News...
CORONADO, CA
NBC San Diego

Man Killed, 2 Teens Hurt in Chollas View Triple Shooting

One person was killed and two teens were injured during a triple shooting early Tuesday in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood. The violence was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 4700 block of Nogal Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). There, officers found three people shot near the garage of a home.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Times of San Diego

Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d

Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
SAN MARCOS, CA

