'Ultimate teammate': 23-year-old man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash
'He was the ultimate teammate': 23-year-old man killed in Encinitas hit-and-run crash; victim played basketball at Canyon Crest Academy
Police: Family members robbed in Logan Heights home invasion
The group stole items from the family inside the house, including a rifle and handgun, and then fled the scene.
Man accused of burning body of 15-year-old girl pleads not guilty
A family is hopeful for justice after the body of a 15-year-old girl was found burned in Linda Vista. The man prosecutors say is responsible pleaded not guilty to all charges in court.
NBC San Diego
San Diego's Morse High School Accidentally Placed on Lockdown
San Diego police officers were sent to the campus of Morse High School on Wednesday after reports of a person with a weapon, only to find out that the event was a drill. The campus, which is located on the 6900 block of Skyline Drive in the Skyline Hills neighborhood, was placed in lockdown by school officials early on Wednesday afternoon.
Husband Who Barricaded Himself Inside Chula Vista Home Sentenced for Killing Wife
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. John Partain, 65, was convicted of second-degree murder in the slaying of his wife of more...
NBC San Diego
Man Sentenced for Fatally Stabbing Husband 50 Times in Mount Helix
A man who stabbed his husband to death at their Mount Helix home, then fled the state, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison. Daniel Scott Jordan, 47, pleaded guilty to a second-degree murder count and a deadly weapon allegation for the slaying of 38-year-old Kevin Powell, a Chula Vista city employee whose body was found in the couple's Carmen Drive residence on Aug. 11, 2020.
San Marcos mother makes appeal to find teenage son's killer
A grieving mother is in search of answers a week after her teenage son and his friend were gunned down outside a park in San Marcos.
Man sentenced to 16 years to life in prison for killing wife in Chula Vista
A man who killed his wife, then barricaded himself inside his Chula Vista home and engaged in a nearly 24-hour standoff with police, was sentenced Wednesday to 16 years to life in state prison.
Man killed, 2 teens injured in Lincoln Park shooting
A man was killed and two teens were injured in a triple shooting in the Lincoln Park area, according to police.
1 man stabbed to death in East County altercation
A man was stabbed to death during an altercation in Lemon Grove on Tuesday night, said the San Diego County Sherriff's Office.
Man killed in shooting near trolley station
A man was found dead Tuesday after reports of gunshots in the Encanto neighborhood, authorities said.
Clairemont High School students identifying alarming substance abuse trend amongst teens
As the county faces a nearly 870% increase in fentanyl deaths over the past five years, students and staff at Clairemont High School held a town hall to identify the ever-growing dangers of fentanyl and substance abuse, shedding light to the crisis not just nationally, but right in San Diego.
NBC San Diego
Police Looking for Man Who Vandalized Saint Mary's Catholic Church in Escondido
Police and a Catholic parish in Escondido are on the lookout for a vandal who the church’s pastor says struck, not once, not twice but three times since Christmas. The damage to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church is in the thousands of dollars. And the church community is hoping security camera footage will help police arrest the person responsible.
NBC San Diego
2 People Jump Out of Woman's Trunk When She Pulls Over to Investigate Noise in San Diego
A woman called police Thursday morning after she opened her trunk to find a man and a woman inside. San Diego police said the woman crossed the southern border into the U.S. early Thursday and heard a noise while driving. So, she pulled over in the parking lot of the Qualcomm building in Sorrento Valley just before 5 a.m.
Second man dies after San Marcos shooting
A second man who was critically hurt in a double shooting last week near the Cerro De Las Posas Park in San Marcos has now died, said the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Coronado Police Locate 14-Year-Old Missing Boy
The Coronado Police Department said Saturday they found a boy who had gone missing. The 14-year-old Hispanic juvenile was reported missing near 1000 G Avenue at about 12:12 p.m. Saturday. At 1:45 p.m., a Coronado police dispatcher said he had been located. No further details were immediately available. –City News...
NBC San Diego
Man Killed, 2 Teens Hurt in Chollas View Triple Shooting
One person was killed and two teens were injured during a triple shooting early Tuesday in San Diego’s Chollas View neighborhood. The violence was reported sometime around 2:30 a.m. in a residential neighborhood on the 4700 block of Nogal Street, according to the San Diego Police Department (SDPD). There, officers found three people shot near the garage of a home.
Motorcyclist seriously hurt in East County crash
A man who lost control of his motorcycle suffered major injuries Saturday in Jamul, according to law enforcement.
Friends Killed in San Marcos Shooting Near Palomar College ID’d
Authorities Monday publicly identified two young men who were fatally shot last week in a neighborhood near Palomar College. Deputies responding to a report of an assault in the 1300 block of West Borden Road in San Marcos shortly after 1:30 p.m. Wednesday found Jesus Garcia, 19, on the ground near a park entrance with gunshot trauma to his upper body, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
Man sentenced 25 years to life for fatal Chollas Creek-area shooting
A man who gunned down another man in broad daylight in a neighborhood near the Colina Park Golf Course, then fled to Mexico, was sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison.
