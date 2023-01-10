Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10.

William Douglas led the Panthers (6-10, 2-1) with 14 points and three steals. Kyle Harding added 13 points and five steals. Yahuza Rasas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. UAPB visits Florida A&M while Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.