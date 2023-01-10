ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Bluff, AR

Milton scores 22, UAPB turns back Prairie View A&M 63-55

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Kylen Milton had 22 points in UAPB’s 63-55 victory over Prairie View A&M on Monday night.

Milton also had five assists for the Golden Lions (5-11, 1-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trejon Ware had 11 points and Chris Greene scored 10.

William Douglas led the Panthers (6-10, 2-1) with 14 points and three steals. Kyle Harding added 13 points and five steals. Yahuza Rasas totaled 12 points and six rebounds.

Both teams play on Saturday. UAPB visits Florida A&M while Prairie View A&M hosts Jackson State.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
KARK

Some former Razorbacks finding new homes

FAYETTEVILLE — Including walk ons, Arkansas has seen 26 players enter the transfer portal and some have found new homes. Redshirt sophomore quarterback Malik Hornsby has announced he will continue his career at Texas State. In three seasons at Arkansas, Hornsby completed 18 of 39 passes for 314 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. He rushed 57 times for 307 yards and one touchdown. Hornsby caught two passes for eight yards. He was a four-star recruit out of Missouri City (Texas) Fort Bend Marshall.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

Texans interview Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans interviewed Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson on Thursday, making him the first announced candidate for their head coaching vacancy. Texans general manager Nick Caserio is searching for his third coach in as many years. Lovie Smith was 3-13-1 in one season and was fired on Monday, a year after Houston fired David Culley following one season and a 4-13 record. The Carolina Panthers and Indianapolis Colts are also interested in interviewing the 36-year-old Johnson about potentially leading their teams.
HOUSTON, TX
arkadelphian.com

Tigers RB wins Darren McFadden Award

LITTLE ROCK — The list of accolades for Ouachita Baptist University’s TJ Cole continues to grow with his recent selection as the winner of the Darren McFadden Award, presented annually to the state of Arkansas’ best running back. The Little Rock Touchdown Club will honor Cole and...
ARKADELPHIA, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Founding dean named for Arkansas' first dental school

Lyon College on Wednesday appointed Dr. Burke Soffe of Roseman University of Health Sciences College of Dental Medicine (CODM) in South Jordan, Utah, as founding dean of the Lyon College School of Oral Health and Dental Medicine,. “We are very excited that Dr. Soffe has agreed to serve as the...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: A lot of wind and falling temperatures today

A strong cold front is passing through the state today. Temperatures will be falling through the day. From 7 AM onward, the temperature in Little Rock will likely not be over 55°, and it will most likely fall into the 40s this afternoon. The day will start with some sun, but the clouds will come back and there is a slight chance of a shower in the middle of the day.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Police in Arkansas's smaller towns struggle with funding

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Over the past few years, there has been a crackdown on policing nationwide. Analyzing things like the use of force, training methods, racial disparities and body camera regulations. The issues revealed in policing then added to issues with recruiting police for agencies. Now, years down...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
talkbusiness.net

St. Louis Fed names changes to Little Rock Branch board

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis has announced the following changes to its Little Rock Branch board of directors, effective Jan. 1:. Vickie D. Judy, chief financial officer and vice president at America’s Car-Mart Inc. in Rogers, has been elected board chair for 2023 by the Branch board of directors. She has served on the board since 2018.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
CBS 42

Arkansas man killed in fatal shooting

DERMOTT, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Lake Village Police were dispatched to a residence on Gibson Circle in Dermott, Ark. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old Jayani L. Jordan in the yard suffering from several gunshot wounds. According to authorities, Jordan was pronounced dead at the scene. Jordan’s body was transported to the […]
DERMOTT, AR
Arkansas Advocate

Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader

Kristi Putnam entered Kentucky state government in 2016 as an executive assistant in the state’s Cabinet for Health and Family Services, but she was really “an ambassador without a portfolio,” Kentucky Youth Advocates executive director Terry Brooks said. “It was one of those [roles] where you knew she was brought in to sort of be […] The post Arkansas Human Services nominee called quick learner, “unflappable” leader appeared first on Arkansas Advocate.
ARKANSAS STATE
KATV

Jacksonville police searching for missing 57-year-old

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for a missing 57-year-old man. Police said that Patrick Engleby, 57, was reported missing on Tuesday. If you see or know where Engleby may be located, authorities urge you to call Detective Lee at (501) 533-6476 or the Non-Emergency number (501) 985-2802. The case number for this incident is 23-00177.
JACKSONVILLE, AR
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy