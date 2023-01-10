Read full article on original website
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes’ 3-word reaction to bonkers Jaguars comeback vs. Chargers
Even Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes couldn’t believe the insane swing that happened in the Jacksonville Jaguars-Los Angeles Chargers Wild Card showdown. When the Chargers took a 27-7 lead in the first half, it looked like the game was over. Trevor Lawrence’s playoff jitters raised more concerns as well, with the young QB throwing four interceptions in the opening half–including three in the first quarter.
Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence
Jacksonville Jaguars star quarterback Trevor Lawrence is set to make his NFL playoff debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. After a tough rookie season that featured the Urban Meyer debacle, Lawrence came into his own in Year 2 and looked the part of the No. 1 pick. Off the field, Lawrence is happily married to […] The post Trevor Lawrence’s wife Marissa Lawrence appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Reporter Thinks Star Quarterback Will Not Play In NFL Again
Mike Florio, NFL analyst for NBC Sports and creator of Profootballtalk.com, decided to make interesting statements regarding what he feels could be the future of young star quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa.
Tom Brady drops truth bomb on Buccaneers-Cowboys playoff matchup
Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Dallas Cowboys in the first round of the NFL playoffs. Heading into the matchup, Brady acknowledged the Cowboys’ strengths while expressing confidence in his Buccaneers’ teammates. Tampa Bay, after winning the AFC South with an 8-9 record,...
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Josh Allen’s stern message after Bills survive Wild Card scare vs. Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills entered their Wild Card Game against the Miami Dolphins as heavy favorites. However, the Bills barely managed to scrape by with a 34-31 win. The manner of victory doesn’t matter to Bills fans, and it certainly doesn’t matter to Josh Allen. The Bills quarterback only cares about the end result, not the way the victory looks.
4 Seahawks most to blame for NFL Wild Card Round loss to 49ers
The Seattle Seahawks entered the postseason as a team that defied so many odds. Once Wild Card Weekend started, however, it was clear that they were in way above their heads. The Seahawks fell in their Wild Card Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, 41-23, on the road. Seattle trailed early and rallied in the first half. However, they could not sustain their momentum as the 49ers dominated the second half. Here we’ll discuss the four Seahawks most to blame for their NFL Wild Card Round loss vs. the 49ers.
Ravens Sammy Watkins implies Lamar Jackson is sitting out because of contract
Quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn’t played for the Baltimore Ravens this season since Week 13. While Jackson has publicly been dealing with an MCL injury, Ravens’ wide receiver Sammy Watkins thinks there’s more to Jackson sitting out. Prior to the Ravens first-round playoff matchup against the Bengals, Watkins...
Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers went out and destroyed the Seattle Seahawks Saturday night, with the Niners scoring a no-doubter of a 41-13 win in Santa Clara to advance to the next round of the NFL playoffs. That lead could have even been much larger if only wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk secured a […] The post Brandon Aiyuk’s message to Brock Purdy after dropping potentially historic TD pass appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor
Lamar Jackson is one of the best players in the NFL. The former unanimous MVP of the 2019 NFL season has been impressive again this season, leading the Baltimore Ravens to an 8-4 record when he played. Unfortunately, he was then injured and will miss their wild card game versus the Cincinnati Bengals. The Ravens will miss their best player, of course, but Jackson should be back by the divisional game if the Ravens beat the Bengals and advance in the playoffs. Jackson’s talent is undeniable, but there are more factors that contribute to a player playing this well on an NFL field other than talent. It is also about having a supportive person next to you; Jackson has exactly that. Let’s look at Lamar Jackson’s girlfriend Jaime Taylor.
Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll didn’t hide his frustration after the team got blown out by the San Francisco 49ers in their Wild Card showdown on Saturday. Carroll shared that the Seahawks had a really good shot at winning the game, especially after a strong second quarter that saw them take the lead against […] The post Pete Carroll’s heartbreaking reaction to Seahawks’ painful loss to Brock Purdy, 49ers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Sean Payton’s view on Cowboys coaching job another hint at Mike McCarthy’s status
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a huge Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. There’s a lot on the line here, including for head coach Mike McCarthy. Despite his success so far in his tenure with the Cowboys, McCarthy’s job has never felt truly secure, and there have been rumors linking Dallas to former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton.
What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud?
CJ Stroud, Ohio State football star and two-time Heisman Trophy finalist, has yet to declare for the NFL Draft, leading to this huge question: Is he coming back? Stroud, a surefire first-round pick and likely top-10 selection in the NFL Draft, was seen as one of the more obvious players who would declare, given his […] The post What’s going on with Ohio State football’s CJ Stroud? appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman believes that Dak Prescott has not been “playing with a great deal of confidence.” Prescott capped off the Cowboys’ regular season schedule on a rather sluggish note. He threw at least one interception in each of Dallas’ final seven games of the regular season. The two-time Pro Bowler is […] The post Cowboys legend Troy Aikman drops eye-opening Dak Prescott take ahead of NFL playoffs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I should be the guy’: JK Dobbins blasts Ravens for ‘holding him back’ in brutal Wild Card exit vs. Bengals
The Baltimore Ravens certainly missed Lamar Jackson on Sunday. They fell to the Cincinnati Bengals in a close game, and are one-and-done in the 2023 NFL playoffs. The result certainly won’t please Ravens fans, and it definitely didn’t please head coach John Harbaugh. One other person left unhappy with the way things went Sunday is running back JK Dobbins.
Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins opted not to target the team’s – and arguably the NFL’s, – best receiver in Justin Jefferson with Minnesota’s season on the line. With the Vikings down a touchdown in the waning moments of their Wild Card matchup against the New York Giants, Cousins hit tight end T. J. Hockenson with […] The post Kirk Cousins vocal on why he ignored Justin Jefferson on play that ended Vikings’ season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens’ stance on Lamar Jackson contract extension amid injury concerns
The Baltimore Ravens have a massive question they need to answer in the offseason: will they keep Lamar Jackson? The quarterback refused to sign an extension with the team in the offseason, seeking a much larger payday from his team. While he’s been phenomenal this year, his recent injury problems cast doubt on his future. However, the Ravens don’t seem to be concerned, as they still want to sign Lamar Jackson to a new extension, per Ian Rapoport.
Sam Hubbard’s unreal 98-yard TD fumble return for Bengals vs. Ravens has NFL Twitter going bonkers
Sam Hubbard and the Cincinnati Bengals sent the whole NFL Twitter into frenzy with an unreal fumble return that flipped their Wild Card showdown against the Baltimore Ravens on its head. With the Ravens well in position to score a touchdown near the end zone, the Bengals defense came up clutch and forced a fumble. […] The post Sam Hubbard’s unreal 98-yard TD fumble return for Bengals vs. Ravens has NFL Twitter going bonkers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates
The Green Bay Packers failed to make the NFL playoffs, yet remain in the headlines given the uncertainty of Aaron Rodgers’ future. While sportswriters and fans have discussed the topic endlessly since Green Bay’s Week 18 loss against the Detroit Lions, you can’t say the same about Rodgers’ teammates. Based on the quotes gathered from […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ future draws sobering takes from Packers teammates appeared first on ClutchPoints.
