Vivica A. Fox Once Shared She Couldn’t Stand Kissing Eric Roberts On-Screen

By Antonio Stallings
 2 days ago

Actor Vivica A. Fox has kissed several leading men in her long career. But superstar and veteran Eric Roberts was an actor she once ranked pretty low as a kisser.

Vivica A. Fox once shared her best kiss made her forget she was acting

Vivica A. Fox | Nathan Congleton/Getty Images

Fox has had onscreen romantic relationships with some of Hollywood’s most notable stars. But there was one co-star who left a memorable impression on the star with their kissing skills. Fox worked alongside veteran actor Morris Chestnut in the film Two Can Play That Game . The film would later call on Chestnut and Fox to engage in a kiss that risked taking Fox out of the scene entirely.

“My best onscreen kiss was Morris Chestnut in Two Can Play That Game ,” Fox once told Us Weekly . “I had to remember I was acting. They had to yell ‘cut’ several times. Morris Chestnut, yummy.”

In an interview on Sway in the Morning , Fox further complimented Chestnut’s kissing skills while also rattling off other great kissers. Fox favored actors like Will Smith and Larenz Tate fairly highly in the kissing department. Still, she ranked Chestnut higher than the other two without much hesitation.

Vivica A. Fox once labeled Eric Roberts as her worst on-screen kiss

On the other side of the spectrum, Fox didn’t have nearly as good of a time kissing fellow actor Eric Roberts. The two worked together on projects like So This Is Christmas and A Husband For Christmas . In the former, Roberts and Fox would engage in an intimate scene that was awkward for Fox for a number of reasons.

“Eric Roberts wasn’t the best kisser,” she once said on The Arsenio Hall Show (via Contact Music ). “[It was], like, piranha style. It was, like, open with the teeth and when we finished my lipstick was, like, all over his teeth.”

The Kill Bill star also took the time to describe what she would consider a good onscreen kiss to be like.

“When you kiss someone [in a film], you get to pretend…I pretend you’re my man, so kiss me…Don’t bite me…and have fresh breath,” she said.

Vivica A. Fox once named the leading man she would marry

