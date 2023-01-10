Vivica A. Fox Once Shared She Couldn’t Stand Kissing Eric Roberts On-Screen

Actor Vivica A. Fox has kissed several leading men in her long career. But superstar and veteran Eric Roberts was an actor she once ranked pretty low as a kisser.

Vivica A. Fox once shared her best kiss made her forget she was acting

Fox has had onscreen romantic relationships with some of Hollywood’s most notable stars. But there was one co-star who left a memorable impression on the star with their kissing skills. Fox worked alongside veteran actor Morris Chestnut in the film Two Can Play That Game . The film would later call on Chestnut and Fox to engage in a kiss that risked taking Fox out of the scene entirely.

“My best onscreen kiss was Morris Chestnut in Two Can Play That Game ,” Fox once told Us Weekly . “I had to remember I was acting. They had to yell ‘cut’ several times. Morris Chestnut, yummy.”

In an interview on Sway in the Morning , Fox further complimented Chestnut’s kissing skills while also rattling off other great kissers. Fox favored actors like Will Smith and Larenz Tate fairly highly in the kissing department. Still, she ranked Chestnut higher than the other two without much hesitation.

Vivica A. Fox once labeled Eric Roberts as her worst on-screen kiss

On the other side of the spectrum, Fox didn’t have nearly as good of a time kissing fellow actor Eric Roberts. The two worked together on projects like So This Is Christmas and A Husband For Christmas . In the former, Roberts and Fox would engage in an intimate scene that was awkward for Fox for a number of reasons.

“Eric Roberts wasn’t the best kisser,” she once said on The Arsenio Hall Show (via Contact Music ). “[It was], like, piranha style. It was, like, open with the teeth and when we finished my lipstick was, like, all over his teeth.”

The Kill Bill star also took the time to describe what she would consider a good onscreen kiss to be like.

“When you kiss someone [in a film], you get to pretend…I pretend you’re my man, so kiss me…Don’t bite me…and have fresh breath,” she said.

Vivica A. Fox once named the leading man she would marry

Despite her unpleasant experience with Roberts, Fox had fond memories of her onscreen lovers. So much so that she felt her romances in movies trumped her romances in real life.

“My love life onscreen has been better than my love life personally. They’ve given me nothing but the best…I’ve had the best chocolate,” Fox said.

Because of some of the leading men she’d acted with in the past, Us Weekly inquired Fox about who she pictured marrying. In their game, Fox had to choose which celebrity she would marry, date, and ditch in a hypothetical scenario. The publication gave Fox the choice between Jamie Foxx, who she worked with in Booty Call , Will Smith, and George Clooney. But the decision wasn’t that hard for Fox to make, who picked her longtime acting friend Smith .

“Jamie Foxx I would only ditch you because you’re, like, a brother, and we did Booty Call together,” Fox said. “Marry Will Smith because he’s just awesome, and date George Clooney because it would be fun. He could take me to Italy, honey!”