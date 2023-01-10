ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Darius Rucker Reacted to Post Malone’s Cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’

By Matthew Trzcinski
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 2 days ago

TL;DR:

  • Darius Rucker reacted to Post Malone’s cover of Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You.”
  • He discussed a lyrical change Malone made to the song.
  • Malone’s cover charted in the United States.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ITpHR_0k9BrpPg00
Hootie & the Blowfish | Gie Knaeps / Contributor

There are classic rock influences in Post Malone’s music. For example, he covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s “ Only Wanna Be with You .” Subsequently, Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker discussed his feelings about the cover.

Why Post Malone covered Hootie & the Blowfish’s ‘Only Wanna Be with You’

According to Rolling Stone , Malone covered “Only Wanna Be with You” for Pokémon Day, a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Pokémon franchise . His cover features electronic sounds reminiscent of the first Pokémon video game.

According to a 2021 interview with Variety , Rucker was ecstatic about the cover. “It’s awesome to see that a song we wrote almost 30 years ago continues to resonate as it really speaks to the lasting life a song can have when people connect with it,” Rucker said. “I love seeing someone like Post put his own spin on it like he does with everything he records.”

How Hootie & the Blowfish’s Darius Rucker reacted to a lyrical change Post Malone made

In the original song, Rucker sings about his love for the Miami Dolphins. Malone’s version instead references the Dallas Cowboys. “He always has a fresh way to say things,” Rucker said. “I love that he changed ‘the Dolphins make me cry’ to ‘the Cowboys!'”

Rucker is no stranger to covers, having covered various R.EM. songs with Hottie & the Blowfish. He had some advice for recording another artist’s track. “I would say the key is just to always have fun with it and make the song your own,” he said.

Around the same time, Rucker had his 10th No. 1 single on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart: “Beers & Sunshine.” Rucker connected this milestone to Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with You.”

“I just wanted a shot at making music I loved when I first came to Nashville, so I’m really grateful to still be connecting with people all these years later,” he said. “And to hit that milestone the same week Post covered one of my first songs is a really special full circle moment.”

How both versions of ‘Only Wanna Be with You’ performed n the United States

Hootie & the Blowfish’s “Only Wanna Be with You” reached No. 6 on the Billboard Hot 100 , staying on the chart for 32 weeks. It was the band’s highest-charting single, although “Let Her Cry” and “Hold My Hand” both lasted longer on the chart.

“Only Wanna Be with You” appeared on Hottie & the Blowfish’s most popular album, Cracked Rear View . The alum peaked at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 for eight weeks and stayed on the chart for 129 weeks in total.

On the other hand, Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with You” was a modest hit. It reached No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100 for a single week.

Malone’s “Only Wanna Be with You” wasn’t a hit but it put a smile on Rucker’s face.

Comments / 1

Related
Popculture

Miley Cyrus Asks to Be Removed From Rock Legend's Album

Miley Cyrus is out when it comes to appearing on Morrissey's upcoming album. The polarizing former frontman of The Smiths took to his website ahead of the Christmas holiday to share some bad news about his career, including a split from his label, Capitol Records, before it ever released any music from him.
Virginian Review

Nashville Says Goodbye To Male Country Music Recording Artists

Mickey Gilley recorded “Room Full of Roses,” a single that charted No. 1 on Billboard in 1974, the first of his 17 No. 1 hits before he passed away on May 7, at 86. Born in Natchez, Miss. on March 9, 1936, Gilley began his music career in the 1950s. By 1976, Gilley had been honored for “Best Album of the Year” according to Country Music Awards and a “Triple Crown” nominee in 1977. He is the only country music vocalist to have been nominated as a “Triple Crown” and go on to win only one time in each of the three...
NASHVILLE, TN
tiremeetsroad.com

Country singer Chris Stapleton spotted taking delivery of his 2023 Chevrolet Corvette ZO6 at the National Corvette Museum

Stapleton was spotted in person and on the museum’s live cam taking delivery of his C8 Z06. Eight-time Grammy and fourteen-time CMA award winning American Country singer Chris Stapleton treated himself to something fast for the holidays as Stapleton was spotted earlier this week (Dec 16, 2022) taking delivery of a 2023 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Z06 in Caffeine Metallic at the Corvette National Museum in Bowling Green, KY.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Popculture

Country Rock Band Retiring From Touring

Country rock band Reckless Kelly is planning to retire from touring. The group's fans still have an opportunity to see them in 2023 and 2024, but co-founders Willy Braun and Cody Braun told Rolling Stone on Dec. 15 they plan to be off the road completely by 2025. It is a shocking decision from a band known for playing up to 200 shows a year.
COLORADO STATE
wonderwall.com

Valerie Bertinelli, 62, goes bare as she welcomes the New Year, more stars without makeup in 2023

Wonderwall.com is rounding up photos of your favorite celebs revealing what they look like without makeup in 2023, starting with this beauty…. "This new year day is coming in so much happier than last year's. From a young age, New Year's Day has been one of my absolute favorite days, for the last 5-6 years it's been one of the saddest. No more," a makeup-free Valerie Bertinelli captioned a video on Instagram that showed her twirling around as Taylor Swift's song "Clean" played on Jan. 1. "There is so much to look forward to now, when before it just looked endlessly sad, scary, lonely and stressful," the actress — who was marking her first New year's Day since getting divorced — continued. "I have no idea what's ahead for me and I'm not worried. I'm free. This new years day, 2023, is the first day of the rest of my life! I wish all of you every bit of joy and happiness and kindness that you claim. It's all yours. Grab it! Happy New Year Love you."
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Dies

Photo byBag-O-Bucks/A & M Records via Public Domain. Famed rock star and member of the band "The Tubes" Rick Anderson has died, according to Billboard. Anderson reportedly died late last week, according to the band, after singer Re Styles died earlier this year in April. The band announced the death via Instagram, posting a series of photos. No additional details were released regarding his death.
housebeautiful.com

'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Swear to "Never Watch Again" After Shocking Len Goodman News

Dancing With the Stars has certainly seen its fair share of twists and turns, but the ballroom just got its biggest shocker yet. During season 31's semi-finals on November 14, celebrity competitors and pro partners battled it out to continue their journey to the Mirrorball trophy. The Disney+ episode featured many memorable moments, from dance professional Witney Carson announcing her pregnancy to double eliminations sending two favorites home. Though, perhaps the biggest surprise of all came when head judge Len Goodman revealed his retirement.
News Breaking LIVE

Famed Rock Star Announces Cancer Diagnosis

A drummer for the Grammy Award-nominated rock band Modest Mouse has reportedly been diagnosed with late-stage cancer, according to the band's social media page. Drummer Jeremiah Green's diagnosis was announced on Modest Mouse's Instagram page in a post written by lead singer Isaac Brock, who added that Green is undergoing treatment.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Musician Dies

There is sad breaking news from the world of music on Monday with word that Fred White, the famed drummer for "Earth, Wind & Fire," has died at the age of 67, according to TMZ. Word of White's death came from his brother and bandmate Verdine on Monday.
Popculture

Rock Band Breaks up After 41 Years Together

Influential Japanese hardcore punk band Gauze, which first formed in 1981, is breaking up after 41 years. The band – comprised of vocalist Fugu, guitarist Momorin, bassist Shin, and drummer Hiko - announced the news to fans in a post to their official Twitter account back on Nov. 26. The announcement came just hours after the band performed the 176th edition of their Disinfection GIG live shows at the Shinjuku ANTIKNOCK in Tokyo on Nov. 25 in what is now believed to have been their final performance as a band.
Closer Weekly

‘Eight Is Enough’ Actor Adam Rich’s Net Worth After Death at Age 54: Legacy and Fortune

After winning the role of Nicholas Bradford in the comedy-drama Eight Is Enough, Adam Rich became one of the biggest stars on television. Just 9 years old at the time, viewers got to see him grow up on screen while the show aired from 1977 to 1981. The actor left behind a huge legacy and net worth after his death in January 2023. Scroll below for details on the late star’s fortune.
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2022

It’s that time of year again. As 2022 comes to an end, you’ll see lists popping up everywhere recapping some of the best country music that came out this year. And there was quite a bit of good music this year to talk about. But we’re not here...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

259K+
Followers
125K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy