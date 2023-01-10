INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the night Georgia embarrassed Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal that ended shortly after it began, the Wolverines coach known for his impenetrable pride waved the white flag before the third quarter had even expired. That's when Jim Harbaugh removed starting quarterback Cade McNamara to save him from the hellacious defense replete with eight soon-to-be NFL draft picks that wrecked the offensive game plan.

ATHENS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO