Athens, GA

FOX Sports

Why you shouldn't bet against a Georgia three-peat next year

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — On the night Georgia embarrassed Michigan in a College Football Playoff semifinal that ended shortly after it began, the Wolverines coach known for his impenetrable pride waved the white flag before the third quarter had even expired. That's when Jim Harbaugh removed starting quarterback Cade McNamara to save him from the hellacious defense replete with eight soon-to-be NFL draft picks that wrecked the offensive game plan.
FOX Sports

CFP National Championship highlights: Georgia dominates TCU, 65-7

The Georgia Bulldogs are national champions once again. Stetson Bennett threw for 304 yards and totaled six touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs to a dominant 65-7 victory over TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday. Georgia, an unstoppable SEC power and NFL talent factory, is the first...
FORT WORTH, TX

