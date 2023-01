As the Mega Millions jackpot hits historic levels. Ticket sales are through the roof. Even if you don't match all the numbers for Mega Millions, you still have a chance to become a millionaire. In fact, if you match just the five numbers without the Mega Ball. You win a million dollars. Your odds of that happening is 1 in 12,607,306. The odd for matching everything is 1 in 302,575,350.

ROUND ROCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO