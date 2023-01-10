Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged. “It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said. He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders. Baggett said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.

SELMA, AL ・ 47 MINUTES AGO