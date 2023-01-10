ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash 5’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Cash 5” game were:

15-16-20-25-29

(fifteen, sixteen, twenty, twenty-five, twenty-nine)

Estimated jackpot: $167,000

Comments / 0

 

