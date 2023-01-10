ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
SB Nation

Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements

I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
GEORGIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead

A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young.  Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old.  Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaytradition.com

Final AP Top 25 rankings for 2022 season released following national title game

The final AP Top 25 Poll for the 2022 college football season was released coming out of Monday’s national title game. With a steamrolling performance, Georgia captured its second straight title by taking down TCU. The Bulldogs land the No. 1 overall spot once again under Kirby Smart while TCU finishes the year at No. 2.
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Week Ahead, Jan. 13-Jan. 19

1961 — The Cincinnati Royals’ 22-year-old rookie sensation, Oscar Robertson, becomes the youngest player to receive NBA All-Star MVP honors. Robertson scores 23 points and hands out 14 assists in a 153-131 victory for the West at Syracuse. 1971 — The first Super Bowl under the NFL-AFL merger...
INDIANA STATE
Porterville Recorder

WASHINGTON STATE 66, CALIFORNIA 51

Percentages: FG .358, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Clayton 2-6, Roberson 1-1, Kuany 1-2, Newell 1-4, Brown 0-1, McCloskey 0-1, Robinson 0-1, Alajiki 0-2, Bowser 0-2). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 3 (Brown, Roberson, Thiemann). Turnovers: 9 (Kuany 3, Clayton 2, Anyanwu, Newell, Roberson, Thiemann). Steals:...
PULLMAN, WA
Springfield News-Leader

Carmelo Anthony watches son's team, Christ the King, beat Bartlett at Tournament of Champions

The first pick in the 2003 NBA Draft didn't make it to Springfield, but the third did. Twenty years after helping Syracuse win a NCAA title, 10-time NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony sat courtside at Great Southern Bank Arena on Thursday to watch his son, Kiyan Anthony, play in one of the nation's foremost high school basketball tournaments.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Porterville Recorder

Today in Sports History-Astos Hinch and Luhnow are fired

1962 — Wilt Chamberlain scores an NBA regulation-game record 73 points to lead the Philadelphia Warriors to a 135-117 triumph over the Chicago Packers. 1971 — Lenny Wilkens of the Seattle Supersonics, at 33, becomes the oldest All-Star MVP as he scores 21 points to give the West a 108-107 victory over the East.
ARIZONA STATE
960 The Ref

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. — (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director...
SELMA, AL
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee takes road win streak into matchup with Miami

Milwaukee Bucks (27-14, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (22-20, eighth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee will try to keep its three-game road win streak intact when the Bucks take on Miami. The Heat are 8-12 in Eastern Conference games. Miami is at the bottom of...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Columbus, 7 p.m. Dallas at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Nashville at Montreal, 7 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Detroit,...
COLORADO STATE
Porterville Recorder

Denver 126, Phoenix 97

PHOENIX (97) Craig 6-6 1-2 16, Saric 5-10 0-0 11, Biyombo 2-6 0-0 4, Bridges 3-10 0-0 7, Washington Jr. 3-14 1-3 8, Wainright 3-7 0-0 7, D.Lee 5-12 1-1 11, Landale 5-8 0-0 11, Okogie 5-13 3-4 14, S.Lee 2-4 4-4 8. Totals 39-90 10-14 97. DENVER (126) Gordon...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy