Evansville, IN

Aces secure four-star commit Chuck Bailey III

By Bailey Smith
 2 days ago

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Aces scored a big time recruit Monday. Chuck Bailey III announced on Twitter that he is committing to play basketball for the University of Evansville.

Bailey (2023) is a guard out of Hamtramck, Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the state. He is the biggest name to come to the Aces since DeAndre Williams and Sam Cunliffe, both early in the Walter McCarthy years.

