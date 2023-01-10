Aces secure four-star commit Chuck Bailey III
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Aces scored a big time recruit Monday. Chuck Bailey III announced on Twitter that he is committing to play basketball for the University of Evansville.
Bailey (2023) is a guard out of Hamtramck, Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the state. He is the biggest name to come to the Aces since DeAndre Williams and Sam Cunliffe, both early in the Walter McCarthy years.
