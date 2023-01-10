Aces secure four-star commit Chuck Bailey III

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Aces scored a big time recruit Monday. Chuck Bailey III announced on Twitter that he is committing to play basketball for the University of Evansville.

Bailey (2023) is a guard out of Hamtramck, Michigan, ranked No. 3 in the state. He is the biggest name to come to the Aces since DeAndre Williams and Sam Cunliffe, both early in the Walter McCarthy years.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).