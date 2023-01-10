ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 Evening’ game

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the North Carolina Lottery’s “Pick 4 Evening” game were:

0-8-0-4, Fireball:

(zero, eight, zero, four; Fireball: zero)

Related
WCNC

Lottery games with the best chance of winning!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Mega Millions jackpot grows again to a staggering $1.3 billion. Your odds of winning: not as large at 1 in 302 million. Here are ways to boost your odds. Play other games. There are several games with much better odds you can play in North...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Go Blue Ridge

North Carolinians are Winning big in the Lottery

We recently reported that a $10,000 Mega Millions ticket was sold in Boone this past Saturday. The North Carolina Education Lottery tweeted that the winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Old East King Street. Well it seems like that kind of luck is going around in North Carolina. Recently Kenya Sloan of Shelby won $2 million dollars almost 2 months after winning $1 million dollars. Sloan said “I just feel blessed. That’s all I can say.” Anyone interested in trying their luck the Mega Millions next drawing is Friday at 11PM, and the Powerball will be drawn Tonight at 11PM Saturday at 11PM.
BOONE, NC
Queen City News

Charlotte man gets early birthday present with $200K lottery win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Charlotte man cashed in on an early birthday gift thanks to a lucky lottery prize, North Carolina Lottery announced Tuesday. Charlotte resident Dondrell Lee, 59, won $200,000 on a second-chance drawing and took home $142,500 after taxes after claiming his prize in Raleigh on Monday, lottery officials said. […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC woman buys first Powerball ticket, wins $150,000

NORTH CAROLINA (WWAY) — Some people are born lucky. Rebecca Powell of Weaverville bought a Powerball ticket for the first time on Saturday and, hours later, won a $150,000 prize. “I thought I’d just give it a try,” she said. “The lady at the store told me, ‘You truly...
WEAVERVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two Local Men Win Cash 5 Jackpot, Split the Total

RALEIGH, N.C. — Daniel Brandenburg of Huntersville took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $182,073 jackpot in Friday’s drawing. Brandenburg purchased his lucky Quick Pick ticket with Online Play using the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. He matched all five white balls in the drawing to win the jackpot.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
sunny943.com

Will Someone in Fayetteville Win $1 Billion Mega Millions Jackpot?

The fifth-largest jackpot in American history is up for grabs for someone in Fayetteville Tuesday night, as the Mega Millions lottery prize is set to be over $1.1 BILLION. It’s the third-largest Mega Millions jackpot, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery. And if you weren’t in the mood to take that as a 20-year annuity, you can take the cash value of a mere $576.8 million. Not bad for a day’s work.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

Gaston County Woman Wins $100,000 Lottery Scratch-off

Congratulations go to Joyce Gilchrist of Gastonia, North Carolina. Gilchrist had great fortune winning $100,000 from buying a $5 scratch-off ticket from a new North Carolina lottery game. The new game is called FIRE which apparently is paying off. Gilchrist bought her lucky Fire ticket from Times Turnaround on South New Hope Road in Gastonia. She arrived at lottery headquarters Friday to collect her prize and, after state and federal tax withholdings, she took home $71,251. What a great way to begin a new year!
GASTONIA, NC
The Associated Press

Powerful storms slam South; at least 6 killed in Alabama

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South killed at least six people Thursday in central Alabama, authorities said, and spawned a tornado that shredded the walls of homes, toppled roofs and uprooted trees in Selma. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press he could confirm six fatalities were scattered across multiple homes in the Old Kingston community. Baggett said mobile homes and conventional homes were both damaged. “It seems to have been a couple of different houses where people were at home,” Baggett said. He said at least 12 people were injured severely enough to be taken to hospitals by emergency responders. Baggett said he didn’t know the extent of their injuries.
SELMA, AL
WXII 12

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several counties in North Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A line of severe thunderstorms is rapidly developing from Ohio to Alabama. Showers and storms moved into the mountains Thursday afternoon and are tracking east through our area into Thursday night. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Davidson, Forsyth, Guilford and Randolph counties until 7:30 p.m.
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

